Penn State arrives in California for Rose Bowl; Lions NIL events planned in California: Newsstand

Scott Taetsch / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Dec. 27 include the Lions’ arrival in California for the Rose Bowl, plus information about two NIL events that will take place in the leadup to the game and much more.

It’s time to dive into Tuesday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with the Lions’ travel. Head coach James Franklin and his team took a United charter flight from Harrisburg International Airport to LAX on Monday. The team arrived at 4:30 PT/7:30 ET to begin its preparations for a Jan. 2 matchup with Utah in the Rose Bowl. Official activities for ‘The Granddaddy of Them All’ do not start until Wednesday when a welcome event is held at Disneyland. Practices will be ongoing all week, however, as the Lions prepare for head coach Kyle Whittingham’s Utes, who are a 2.5- to three-point favorite, depending on the sportsbook of your choice.

In other news, two events supporting name, image, and likeness initiatives will be held in California this week. Collectives Success with Honor and Lions Legacy Club are teaming up to host both a Penn State football autograph mixer on Dec. 28 from 7-9 p.m. PT, which will feature 20 players, and a special edition of the Penn State Coaches Show from 6-7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. That event is free inside the lobby of the JW Marriott lobby in LA Live. Click here for ticket information for both events.

Headlines of the day

Penn State football’s year in photos, 2022: Hermitt, PennLive

Where did Penn State 2023 decommits end up?: Pickel, BWI

The Rose Bowl Is Jonathan Sutherland’s Last Game Wearing Jersey No. 0 for Penn State. Who is Next in Line?: Poorman, Statecollege.com

Late-rising OL Onoh sets Penn State official visit: Fitz, BWI

PSU Begins Game Week for the Rose Bowl: Wogenrich, SI

Penn State off-field staffer taking coordinator job elsewhere: Pickel, BWI

Penn State football awards: Offensive, defensive players of year, best quotes, off-beat moments: Scarcella, Reading Eagle

Which defensive players are on Penn State’s wish list for the Class of 2024?: Snyder, BWI

Utah Football ‘Paints It Red’ In Their Rose Bowl Uniform Reveal: KSL Sports

Quotes of the day

Leaders of NIL collectives Success with Honor and Lions Legacy Club both released statements Monday about their joint events that are planned for Los Angeles:

“The goal that Success With Honor and Lions Legacy Club both have is to provide unique access for fans, alumni, and businesses to Penn State student-athletes,” said Mark Toniatti, CEO of Success With Honor. “Tapping into the excitement surrounding the team and the Rose Bowl is precisely why our collectives successfully create these events.”

–Success with Honor CEO Mark Toniatti.

“Our combined goals align perfectly to partner with Success With Honor for these events to provide access for Penn Staters everywhere to Coach Franklin, and these team members. As a former All-American linebacker for the football team, I know firsthand how important these bowl games are, and the Rose Bowl is about as special as it gets.”

–Lions Legacy Club co-founder Michael Mauti