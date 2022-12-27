Georgia players enjoying bowl week while also focusing on football

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 26: The Georgia Bulldogs tour the College Football Hall of Fame on December 26, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. #4 Ohio State will face #1Georgia in the 2022 CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul Abell/Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

ATLANTA — Bowls games are different. Each have their own traditions, and they are designed that way to make them feel special. Sure, we’re in an era where they might not matter quite as much as they used to, causing players to opt out instead of playing. Still, bowl games do matter – especially those associated with the College Football Playoffs – and that’s something that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart understands. He said so last week during an interview on 92.9 The Game and reiterated his point on Monday during his opening press conference of Peach Bowl week.

Of course football is the primary focus for the Bulldogs who have a spot in the National Championship on the line this Saturday as they take on Ohio State, but Smart believes that the events outside of football are important too. They can help players take their mind off of the upcoming game when they need to, allowing them to have full focus when they need to without feeling worn down in any way.

“I think it’s part of the bowl process, and the merger is unique between CFP, the playoff games and the bowl games, because the bowl games have their traditions, have their beliefs, have their sponsors, and those traditions are very important to the bowls,” Smart said. “I mean, any of the playoff games that you can play in, even though they’re rotating, they have bowl traditions. I went to those bowl games as a coach or a player a long time ago, and they started those traditions. So those traditions are important to them. The playoff and the meaning of the game is important to them too, but you have to balance the two.”

“You’ve got to make sure your players understand this is my off time and they have activities that are scheduled, but we also are here for a purpose, and it’s a business trip,” he continued, seemingly speaking with an intensity that he wanted to convey to his team. “It’s not just a joy trip. The balance of those two is important. I look forward to the activities. We had them last year at the Orange Bowl. It’s important to get your mind off of the game at times, and those activities allow you to do that.”

After arriving early Monday evening, Georgia players got to go to the College Football Hall of Fame and take in the history of their sport. There also were the first two of five Battle for Bowl Week competitions against Ohio State: Football Feud, a football version of the popular game show “Family Feud,” with four players from each side of the ball plus two assistant coaches as well as Drop It Like It’s Hot, a four-person-per-team competition with 15 seconds to discuss and answer rapid fire trivia questions.

Tuesday’s activities include a Basketball Challenge while Wednesday will see the two teams head to Andretti to bowl and race go karts. But it’s not all about games with the extracurriculars. Add in a trip to visit the local children’s hospitals (Scottish Rule and Egleston) as well as the Ebenzer Baptist Church, a living tribute to the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to the agenda for the week too. All in all, the goal is to create a week the players will never forget, and of course as much as the events of the week may do that, a Georgia win would go a long way towards accomplishing that goal too.