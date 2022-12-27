Newsstand: Notre Dame DL transfer target Braden Fiske commits to Florida State

Western Michigan defensive tackle transfer Braden Fiske (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Braden Fiske’s proximity to Notre Dame as a high school player at Michigan City (Ind.) High School didn’t equate to becoming a top target for the Irish. His second recruitment, though, had the reverse script.

Notre Dame wanted him. But turns out, he wanted to venture further from home.

Fiske, a graduate transfer defensive tackle from Western Michigan, committed to Florida State Monday over Notre Dame and USC. He took a visit to Notre Dame’s campus Dec. 2 and added an offer to play for the Irish during it.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Fiske has one season of eligibility left and will be a sixth-year senior in 2023. He had 58 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 3 passes broken up and 2 forced fumbles in 12 games this year. He is a three-year starter with 148 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. Per Pro Football Focus, he had 45 quarterback pressures in 2022 and totaled 99 in the last four seasons.

Fiske’s name appeared in the transfer portal Nov. 28, the same day Western Michigan fired head coach Tim Lester. Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden and defensive line coach Al Washington were among coaches from approximately 50 schools to contact him that day.

Notre Dame’s need for defensive line help is a legitimate one. The Irish are losing defensive end Isaiah Foskey and tackle Jayson Ademilola after the season. Both are two-year starters. Grad student tackle Chris Smith (240 snaps, five starts) is out of eligibility after the season. Senior Jacob Lacey, a rotation player since his freshman year, entered the transfer portal in October.

Defensive tackle Howard Cross III was not part of the Senior Day ceremony Nov. 19, indicating a return for a graduate year is likely. Sophomore Gabriel Rubio stepped into the rotation after Lacey left. As it stands, those two could be the early favorites to start on the interior in 2023. Another projected returning lineman, junior Rylie Mills, has started at defensive end and tackle this year. The outlook for life after Foskey hinges on grad student Justin Ademilola’s sixth-year decision.

Notre Dame Tweets of the Day

The Irish are in Jacksonville.

Practice shots.

A look at Cam Hart’s Christmas.

Quote of the Day

“That will probably be the plan, to go with Tyler with the ones.”

– Irish head coach Marcus Freeman on the quarterback plan for the Gator Bowl

