Cancun, Q.R. — Passersby in an area on the outskirts of Cancun stumbled upon a dead body Wednesday. The body is believed to be that of a man reported kidnapped Friday. The people who made the discovery found him laying on a dirt road in the vicinity of the La Chiapaneca neighborhood on the way out of Cancun toward Merida.

MISSION VIEJO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO