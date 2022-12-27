ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riviera-maya-news.com

Girl abducted by Cancun father returned to mother

Cancun, Q.R. — A little girl who was abducted by her father has been returned to her mother. Mila “L” went missing December 13 after a visit with her father. Her mother, who has custody, was reunited with her daughter Thursday after being gone for more than two weeks.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Pair who hopped a Cancun bus to escape robbery arrested

Cancun, Q.R. — Two men who tried to escape justice by hopping a bus have been arrested and jailed. On Tuesday evening, the pair were picked up by Cancun police after allegedly robbing a store in the Villas del Mar Region of SM 248. In an attempt to flee,...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Body found on Cancun dirt road believed kidnapped victim days earlier

Cancun, Q.R. — Passersby in an area on the outskirts of Cancun stumbled upon a dead body Wednesday. The body is believed to be that of a man reported kidnapped Friday. The people who made the discovery found him laying on a dirt road in the vicinity of the La Chiapaneca neighborhood on the way out of Cancun toward Merida.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
foxla.com

Orange County hiker who was reported missing has been found dead

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A hiker who was reported missing Friday has been found dead, Orange County Sheriff officials reported Saturday. According to the sheriff's department, 63-year-old Jeffrey Paul Morton left his home Friday, Dec. 30 around 2:30 a.m. to go hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park. He was expected...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Cancun motorcycle driver dies in hospital after car crash

Cancun, Q.R. — An accident between a motorcycle and car ended tragically early Wednesday morning. It was after midnight when the car and bike crashed along a section of Kabah Avenue with Nichupté. According to preliminary data collected at the scene, a woman driving a white car impacted...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos

ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal hit-and-run crash

LOS ANGELES – A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight

A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
PASADENA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

6 people, 6 dogs are rescued

Six dogs – including five puppies – were rescued Tuesday afternoon from a garage fire in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the blaze was reported at 4:20 p.m. in the 12500 block of Chili Pepper Lane (southeast of Chapman Avenue and Euclid Street). The...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
KTLA

Authorities seek help in solving murder of Orange County man

Authorities are seeking help in the unsolved murder of an Orange County man found stabbed to death in 1993. The victim was identified as Alan Jay Schwalbe, 61, by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 11, 1993, Schwalbe was found fatally stabbed inside his home on the 300 block of 22nd Street in an […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

3 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash at Freeway Exit

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped when their vehicle crashed and overturned exiting the 10 Freeway early Friday morning, Dec.30, in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers, Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department all responded to...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
oc-breeze.com

Teen Manuel Gongora missing in Anaheim

Included in the latest Missing Person Quarterly Bulletin (pdf) from the California Department of Justice is Manuel Gongora, soon to turn 15 years old. Manuel is a male Hispanic, born January 20, 2008. He is five feet, six inches in height and weighs 140 pounds. His hair is black, and so are his eyes.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy