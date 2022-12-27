Sixers vs. Wizards game preview: Lineups, how to watch, broadcast info
The Philadelphia 76ers continue their four-game road trip on Tuesday when they visit the Washington Wizards, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers are looking to extend their eight-game winning streak.
The Sixers are taking on a Wizards team that offers challenges. Obviously, Bradley Beal is one of the elite offensive players in the league, and Kristaps Porzingis does many different things for a big man. However, Joel Embiid missed Philadelphia’s first two games against the Wizards, and the big fella should be able to guard him.
Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:
How to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27
- Time: 7 p.m. EST
- Location: Capital One Arena Washington D.C.
- Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Probable starting lineups
Philadelphia 76ers
- Guard – James Harden
- Guard – De’Anthony Melton
- Forward – Tobias Harris
- Forward – PJ Tucker
- Center – Joel Embiid
Washington Wizards
- Guard – Monte Morris
- Guard – Bradley Beal
- Forward – Kyle Kuzma
- Forward – Kristaps Porzingis
- Center – Daniel Gafford
Comments / 0