WSMV
Couple’s wedding delayed days before due to canceled flights
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman and her fiancé had to change their planned and paid for New Year’s Eve wedding just four days before the big day. This came after a series of canceled flighted over the holiday weekend. Lots of people have had to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they...
Travelers resort to rental cars amid canceled flights at Nashville airport
Thousands of stranded travelers are making a U-turn and hitting the road — creating record call volumes for rental car agencies.
Nashville International Airport has 5th most cancellations, delays in US Tuesday
As the nightmare after Christmas for holiday travelers continued Tuesday, Nashville International Airport rose to the top of the list of airports being impacted by cancellations and delays.
‘Chaos’: Stranded passengers, lost luggage at BNA
Chaos continues at airports across the country as thousands of flights continue getting canceled. The majority of cancellations are coming from Southwest Airlines, and now, the government is investigating why.
Southwest cancels 70% flights on Monday, investigation underway with travelers stranded at Nashville BNA
While most airlines have made it through turbulent holiday travel, Southwest's cancelations are skyrocketing.
‘It was absolutely shocking’: BNA passenger records airport police officer threatening to arrest customers
A video has gone viral on social media after a family documented their encounter with a Nashville International Airport police officer Sunday night, threatening to arrest a group of passengers waiting to find final details about their Southwest Airlines flight.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta airport passengers stranded as winter storm rages on
ATLANTA - Holiday travelers are still feeling the impact of the massive winter storm that barreled across the nation. More than 11,000 flights were delayed or canceled around the United States. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was among the leaders in winter woes. The security lines were short, but the check-in...
‘My entire apartment was raining’: Frozen pipes to sully Atlanta for weeks
Instead of jingle bells or the crackle of a warm fire, Monica Lee was abruptly awoken Christmas Eve morning by a blaring...
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Atlanta airport
Holiday travel and cold temperatures continue to impact flights in and out of Hartfield-Jackson International Airport on Monday.
High school basketball team takes bus to Florida overnight due to canceled flight
The aftermath of a massive winter storm caused nationwide chaos for travelers trying to catch a flight the day after Christmas, especially those booked on Southwest Airlines.
Hartsfield-Jackson asks passengers to be on lookout for human trafficking during holiday travel
—— Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens calls Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport the “crown jewel” of the city of Atlanta. The travel hub reclaimed its title as the busiest airport in the world last year, after being bumped to second during the pandemic. But with millions of passengers funneling in...
Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting
The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.
Raising Cane’s Making Entry into Nashville Market in 2023
Chicken Finger Chain Setting Up in West Nashville
WKRN
Monitoring road conditions after snowfall
With two days of preparation and real-time response efforts - TDOT says they worked to make slick conditions as stress-free as they could for drivers. With two days of preparation and real-time response efforts - TDOT says they worked to make slick conditions as stress-free as they could for drivers.
WKRN
Salt truck overturns on black ice
Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Teens arrested for vehicle burglaries in Mt. Juliet. Officers are investigating several vehicle burglaries at hotels in Mt. Juliet that led to multiple teen arrests. Man...
Guess what Atlanta Googled most in 2022? Amazingly, not ‘285′
Never let it be said Atlantans don’t love a good mind-body exercise. After all, we drive I-285 daily....
WKRN
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Police searching for 2 men. Police say two men are on the run in Gallatin and...
WKRN
Nashville man dies at hospital following shooting in rental vehicle
Metro police are investigating after a man died in a shooting just before noon Monday. Nashville man dies at hospital following shooting …. Metro police are investigating after a man died in a shooting just before noon Monday. LIST: Here are the laws that take effect Jan. 1, …. When...
WKRN
Officials monitoring water concerns in Davidson County
Metro Water Services are fighting a pipe leak that is draining millions of gallons of water. Officials monitoring water concerns in Davidson County. Metro Water Services are fighting a pipe leak that is draining millions of gallons of water. TN Dept. of Health reports 7 deaths related to winter …
