ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Year In Review: Voters approved labor amendment in 2022

By By Andrew Hensel | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vD8U3_0jvUSWxH00

(The Center Square) – Voters in 2022 approved changing the Illinois Constitution with the passage of Amendment 1.

The top question on the November ballot asked voters to enshrine in the state constitution collective bargaining rights for wages and work conditions, and prohibit laws regulating what can be negotiated. Amendment 1 was certified as passed by the Illinois State Board of Elections earlier this month with 54.5% of total ballots cast.

The language of the Amendment says, "No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety, including any law or ordinance that prohibits the execution or application of agreements between employers and labor organizations that represent employees requiring membership in an organization as a condition of employment."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker proclaimed the measure passed earlier this month.

"This is the greatest state in the nation, let us be clear, and part of the reason is that we have a rich history of upholding worker's rights in Illinois," Pritzker said while standing alongside state lawmakers and union presidents. "I said we were going to ban three words for the dictionaries of the state of Illinois, 'right to work.' Well, today, we are getting that done."

The measure was widely criticized by Republicans and business groups who said it will lead to tax increases in a state already assessed among the highest taxes in the nation.

In November, Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy urged voters to vote against the measure.

"Should Amendment 1 pass, it could only be changed or repealed via additional constitutional referendum, effectively usurping the power of the State Legislature to make needed changes in the future," Tracy said. "While we support workers and their right to organize, the Illinois Republican Party opposes the passage of Amendment 1."

Mailee Smith of the Illinois Policy Institute, a group that filed a lawsuit to block the measure, claims the amendment violates federal law.

"We were seeking to remove the Amendment from the ballot because Illinois taxpayers should not be spending money on a ballot measure that is unconstitutional," Smith said earlier this year. "There are four provisions of this amendment, and no other state constitution includes any of those provisions, let alone all four."

IPI also was against the measure because of its tax hike implications.

"Illinois households can expect to pay an additional $2 billion in property taxes by 2026 if voters OK Amendment 1 and property tax increases continue at their recent rate," Illinois Policy's Bryce Hill said in a blog post.

Pritzker said passage is an accomplishment for many Illinoisans.

"We proclaimed that there would be no right-to-work laws ever to see the light of day in Illinois, and that's because of the great leaders in the Senate, the great leaders in the House, and electing a governor that is pro-worker," Pritzker said.

The measure went into effect after its certification on Dec. 5.

Comments / 7

2bad.demssuck
4d ago

Watch more companies close and move out of state. Great job to the impressionable simpletons that voted for this. You thought this was great doing for the worker…….. contrary to what you think, you hurt the worker. Wait and see

Reply
11
Related
WCIA

Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Center Square

Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023

(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state's gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Maryland's recreational weed legalization begins in phases starting Jan. 1

(The Center Square) – With voters’ voices on record, members of both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly will begin the new legislative session by formalizing the legalization of marijuana for adults ages 21 and up. The do’s and don’ts of lawful marijuana consumption will be altered throughout the course of the coming year, based on several pieces of legislation that were enacted in 2022. In the 2022 legislative session,...
MARYLAND STATE
The Center Square

'Potential chaos' after judge strikes down cashless bail in parts of Illinois

(The Center Square) – After months of debate over the pros and cons of the criminal justice package known as the SAFE-T Act, a judge has ruled the ending of cash bail in Illinois is unconstitutional. But confusion remains because the decision only affects those counties that filed lawsuits challenging the measure. Judge Thomas Cunningham ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, 65 district attorneys and sheriffs from around the state who filed lawsuits claiming the Pre-Trial Fairness Act was unconstitutional. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Hoosiers to save $87 million on state income tax in 2023

(The Center Square) – Indiana’s personal income tax rate will drop for the 2023 tax year, reducing the burden on taxpayers by an estimated $87.4 million. Under HEA 1002, passed by the Legislature in March, the personal income tax rate will drop from 3.23% to 3.15% starting Jan. 1 and continuing through 2024. The rate will be further reduced to 3.1% for 2025 and 2026, to 3.0% for 2027 and...
INDIANA STATE
wlsam.com

New Year, New Laws in Illinois

The first of the year will see the enactment of new laws in the state of Illinois. University of Illinois Labor and Industrial Relations Professor, Michael Leroy, joins Andrea Darlas to talk about some of the new laws that will go into effect on January 1 and what they might mean for you.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023

(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
IDAHO STATE
The Center Square

South Dakota government among leaders in occupational licensing

(The Center Square) – South Dakota has some of the nation's least burdensome occupational licensing requirements, a new report suggests. The Institute of Justice recently released its third edition of License to Work: A National Study of Burdens from Occupational Licensing, providing an updated look at the effects of occupational licensing requirements and changes in America since 2017.
WYOMING STATE
The Center Square

Race to replace Alberta Darling shrinks

(The Center Square) – The race to replace Alberta Darling in the Wisconsin Senate is not as crowded as before. Former State Senator Randy Hopper on Wednesday announced that he is dropping out of the special election in the state’s 8th Senate District. “While I had every intention...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traces hundreds of thousands of firearms that were either used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime. While not all firearms used in criminal acts are traced, ATF data...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

New Illinois Laws That Could Impact Your Wallet in 2023

Nearly 200 new laws are going into effect beginning on New Year’s Day in Illinois, and several of those bills could have a direct impact on your pocketbook in 2023. Whether it’s the return of the state’s grocery tax, or the increase in the state’s minimum wage, a variety of laws will have an effect on your money in the new year, and we’re breaking down those new laws.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Michigan minimum wage jumps 23 cents per hour in 2023

(The Center Square) – Michigan’s current $9.87 per hour full minimum wage will increase to $10.10 on Jan. 1. Another increase could transpire in the coming year as well, depending on a determination by the Michigan Court of Appeals. In the meantime, minimum wages for tipped employees will increase New Year’s Day from the current $3.75 per hour to $3.84 per hour, reflecting 38% of the full minimum wage. Minor...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy