FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground levelRoger MarshFontana, CA
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
Hesperia Quick Quack Car Wash net lease selling for $3.4 MillionThe HD PostHesperia, CA
A Romantic Mountain Getaway Itinerary in Big BearTammy EminethBig Bear Lake, CA
Trustee Donates $5M to Support College of Health and Community Well-Being at University of La VerneUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Palm Springs opening overnight shelter for unhoused residents
The city of Palm Springs is partnering with Martha’s Village and Kitchen to operate an overnight shelter for unhoused residents. The shelter will be at the Palm Springs Access Center on 225 El Cielo Road, across the street from the airport. It will be open nightly from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. starting Jan. 2 The post Palm Springs opening overnight shelter for unhoused residents appeared first on KESQ.
travellens.co
14 Free Things to Do in Orange, CA
Orange is a charming city in North Orange County, California, with a rich history worth discovering. From historic districts to outdoor activities, there are plenty of things to do in Orange. What's attractive about this city is that many of its attractions are free. You don't need to spend money...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA
Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
Fontana Herald News
Job fair will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5
A job fair will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5 in San Bernardino. The hiring event and expungement event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at America’s Job Center of California, Inland Center Mall, 500 Inland Center Drive, Space 508, between parking lots 16 and 17. Many...
vvng.com
Hesperia Denies Extensions of Time on 4 Projects Totaling 350 Homes; Builder Claims Mistreatment, Says ‘Battle Lines are Clear’
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two homebuilders planning to construct a total of 350 homes were denied extensions of time by the City of Hesperia, killing their existing plans altogether. The denial came as a result of the new Ballot Measure N, which was approved by City voters in November...
4 Great Pizza Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Zaria Wright on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
daytrippen.com
National Old Trails Highway Road Trip
National Trails Highway is a seldom-used road just west of Needles, California. For years this roadway served as the main artery for travelers heading west from New Mexico to California. Named for the coast-to-coast highway that predated Route 66, today, the National Trails Highway has only a few ghostly shadows...
Watch: Snowy owl makes rare visit to Southern California
Birdwatchers in southern California were treated to a rare spectacle when a snowy owl was spotted perching on the roof of an Orange County home.
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
palmspringslife.com
Treat Yourself to Nobu in the Coachella Valley
Sensei Porcupine Creek opened Nov. 1 in Rancho Mirage. The decadent on-site restaurant, Sensei by Nobu, is open exclusively to resort guests. When a platter of immaculately curated sushi, from sumptuous chunks of burgundy- red bluefin tuna to slabs of porcelain-white yellowtail, is gently placed in the middle of the circular private dining room table at Sensei Porcupine Creek, the diners surrounding the artfully crafted spread seem unsure if they should dive in, snap a photo, or say a prayer. One of them leans over and whispers, “It’s kind of a metaphysical experience.”
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in East Los Angeles, CA
East Los Angeles is a neighborhood that acts as the epicenter of its namesake region in Los Angeles, California. The neighborhood is known for its Latino heritage, which was rooted in the Hispanic diaspora during the early 20th century. It’s only a few miles from Downtown Los Angeles, making this...
foxla.com
Weather triggers 15 Freeway closure on New Year's Eve
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Heads up if you're driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's Eve. Lanes on the 15 Freeway will be closed in San Bernardino County from Hesperia to Victorville from Saturday, Dec. 31 at noon through Sunday, January 1 at 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Days and hours are subject to change due to weather.
precinctreporter.com
S.B. Westside MLK Day Parade and Extravaganza
With all the dazzle, the twirling, the stepping, the horses, headliners and classic cars, MLK Day is always special, but this year, probably more so because the big family extravaganza and parade is finally happening face to face. It’s the first big real-time community celebration since pre-pandemic. “We’ve been...
a-z-animals.com
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 37 Felony Arrests
December 31, 2022 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reported between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta
A minor earthquake was reported 18 miles south of La Quinta Saturday morning. The Magnitude 4.2 quake was centered in a mountain area about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the Indio and Hemet communities and San Diego The post 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
'Barstow belongs to Satan': 29-acre Calif. pot mall plan draws controversy
A developer wants to turn an abandoned desert outlet mall into a "cannabis super center."
onscene.tv
Procession of Fallen RSO Deputy Leaves The Hospital | Riverside
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-22 5:30 PM LOCATION: Riverside Community Hospital CITY: Riverside DETAILS: A procession for the fallen RSO Deputy left Riverside Community Hospital and headed to the Riverside County Coroners’ office. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
newsmirror.net
Longtime school board member leaves, ends an era
A big change happened recently in the Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District. Patty Ingram, who served on the board of education for 26 years, retired. During her tenure, the district expanded to include Competitive Edge Charter Academy, Chapman Heights Elementary School, Mesa View Middle School, survived the lean years of the Great Recession, established the linked learning academies at Yucaipa High School and navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic.
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
