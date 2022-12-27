Read full article on original website
Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Instant Reaction | A Battling Point
Everton have to pick themselves up after the devastating 95th minute loss to Wolves on Boxing Day. Now only one point above the relegation zone, Everton had to drive the 36 miles down the East Lancs Road to take on the reigning Premier League champions who have a certain striker who has already scored 8 more goals than the entire Everton team.
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Improbable Draw Against the Champions Manchester City
Frank Lampard’s Everton side put out a fearless and inspired performance at the home of the Champions, Manchester City, on New Year’s Eve, bouncing back after a nightmare defeat at Goodison to fellow relegation candidates Wolves. Most expected the Toffees to be slaughtered at the Etihad Stadium, but Everton managed to leave East Manchester with an unexpected point after a resolute defensive performance and a Demarai Gray wonder-goal. The draw marked the first time Everton had avoided defeat at the Etihad Stadium since August 2017 when Wayne Rooney scored his second goal after returning to the club.
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Pele passes on, Holgate loan, Begovic linked
We’d like to take a moment to thank you, our loyal readers, for all of your continued support this past year. Here’s to a great year ahead for you, yours, and of course, Everton in 2023. Have a go at the Everton 2022 quiz. [EFC]. “At first I...
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
It’s a time of new, or renewed, resolutions and fresh starts as we turn the page from 2022 to 2023. Of course, that’s just a symbolic event, outside of maybe a few new traffic and tax laws going into effect ... plus all the local idiots lighting off fireworks to scare my dogs and start a few fires.
Everton at Manchester City: Predicted Line-Up | Switch to Back Five, Simms to Feature?
I think every man and his dog has written off Everton here. And rightly so. Everton have scored 12 goals in 16 Premier League outings so far this season. Erling Haaland has 20 from 14 alone. Does it even matter how we line-up? No. But let me take a punt...
Sky Blue News: RIP Pelé, Haaland Assaulting Records, KDB Slander, and More...
The football world has lost its largest icon. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, has passed away at the age of 82. We expect many tributes throughout the weekend in honor of the three-time World Cup winner, and we share in the sorrow of Pelé’s family, the people of Brazil, and football fans the world over. Rest in Power O Rei.
Manchester City v Everton FC: 3 Questions with Royal Blue Mersey
Manchester City are set to host Everton at the Etihad. A great match lays ahead for us as Frank Lampard and his men vs Pep Guardiola’s should entertain. Today we spoke with our sister site Royal Blue Mersey and their writer Trent Nelson to catch us up on all that’s been happening with the Toffees.
Pep Guardiola Lays Out Integration Plan for Kalvin Phillips
That’s the total number of minutes Kalvin Phillips has played Premier League football for Manchester City since joining the club. That definitely wasn’t the plan when the player left Leeds United in the summer. It has been a horror show so far, with the player sidelined for much of the first half of the season due to a shoulder injury.
Ellis Simms’ departure is a blow for Sunderland, but it’s not a season-defining moment
When the news of Ellis Simms’ sudden recall to Everton broke late on Friday night before being officially confirmed on Saturday morning, it was greeted with a mixture of frustration and concern from many Sunderland fans- not least because it meant that he’d be unavailable for tomorrow’s trip to Blackpool.
Norwich City Fans Verdict: Drawing The Year To A Close
That’s a wrap for 2022 then. A year that started so horrifically got gradually better, and it’s clear as day to see that the club is in a much better place than it was 12 months ago - both on the pitch and off it. Friday evening proved...
Manchester City Take Care of Leeds United, 3-1: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City traveled to Elland Road and took care of business off great performances of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis. Many played well as the game was really under City control all match long. So, now we get a nice win, keep pace at the top and we move to the reaction:
Norwich City 1-1 Reading: Player Ratings
Bravely got down to stop Teemu Pukki in his tracks when he was put through one-on-one in the first 20 minutes. He was probably lucky not to have much to do in the first 45 after that, as he took a nasty boot to the back of the head. Seemed to have shaken it off by the second half. Could do nothing about Idah’s drive that curled away from him.
Jack Grealish: So Good, So Bad
Seven goals in 56 appearances for an attacking midfielder and winger is not such a bad return. Except, of course, it’s Jack Grealish. If you’re the most expensive English player of all time you should be doing better. Grealish’s time at Manchester City so far has been a mixture of the good and bad.
Why Paring Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez will be Great for Manchester City
Julian Alvarez, the only player yet to return from the significant Manchester City contingent to the World Cup will soon be back. Unlike his 15 other teammates that graced the competition but left disappointed, Alvarez was not only the last man standing but the man to take home the biggest prize in world football.
3 Up & 2 Down: Leeds United 1-3 Manchester City
Manchester City ultimately outclassed Leeds United 1-3 Wednesday night at Elland Road. The Blues certainly could have put a few more past Leeds keeper Illan Meslier, but they couldn’t have been more comfortable in the victory. Here’s a look at which performances have players on the upswing and who is headed on a downward trajectory after Premier League Matchweek 17.
Benfica not looking to negotiate over Enzo Fernández; Chelsea must pay €120m release clause
Chelsea may be looking to steal a march on potential rivals for Enzo Fernández’s signature, but unsurprisingly, Enzo’s current team aren’t looking to play ball even if we might be willing to break their outgoing transfer record. Benfica are in no hurry to sell, knowing that...
Rico Lewis Now Ready for the Big Time at Manchester City
Not a few eyebrows were raised when Rico Lewis was spotted in the Manchester City line-up to face Leeds on Wednesday night. Although Pep Guardiola had thrown the youngster into the fray in a few of City’s previous games, he has never has started a Premier League match before.
Sky Blue News: Everton Preview, Erling + Julian 4Ever, Phillips and Alvarez Updates, and More...
Manchester City are back to winning in the Premier League and looking to keep it going against Everton at the Etihad. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready. Here we go. Manchester City v Everton: Preview, Team News and Prediction - Saul Garcia - Bitter and...
Liverpool vs. Leicester City: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
We’re in the thick of it now. After a leisurely six weeks without club football, the season has picked back up properly, and Liverpool are playing their third game in a week, with another two coming to start the new year. First up, though, Leicester at Anfield. It’s been...
