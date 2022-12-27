Bravely got down to stop Teemu Pukki in his tracks when he was put through one-on-one in the first 20 minutes. He was probably lucky not to have much to do in the first 45 after that, as he took a nasty boot to the back of the head. Seemed to have shaken it off by the second half. Could do nothing about Idah’s drive that curled away from him.

1 DAY AGO