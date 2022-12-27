First look: Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants odds and lines

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and the New York Giants (8-6-1) meet for a Week 17 battle MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Colts vs. Giants odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Colts (+3.5) suffered a 20-3 setback against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 16. The Indy defense did OK, but the offense, led by QB Nick Foles, was horrible. The veteran tossed 3 INTs and was sacked 7 times in the loss.

The Giants suffered a 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, and New York is just 2-4 SU across the last 6 games. New York has covered 4 of the previous 5 outings. The Over is 4-1-1 in the last 6 games for the G-Men.

Colts at Giants odds

Moneyline (ML): Colts +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Giants -180 (bet $180 to win $100)

Colts +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Giants -180 (bet $180 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Colts +3.5 (-116) | Giants -3.5 (-104)

Colts +3.5 (-116) | Giants -3.5 (-104) Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2022 betting stats

ML : Colts 4-10-1 | Giants 8-6-1

: Colts 4-10-1 | Giants 8-6-1 ATS : Colts 6-9 | Giants 11-4

: Colts 6-9 | Giants 11-4 O/U: Colts 5-10 | Giants 5-8-2

Colts at Giants head-to-head

The Colts earned a 28-27 win over the Giants in their last meeting on Dec. 23, 2018. The Colts have won each of the past 4 in the series dating back to Sept. 10, 2006, with Indianapolis covering 3 of the past 4. The Over has hit in each of the previous 3 meetings.

