ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

First look: Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants odds and lines

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljAaI_0jvUOcaZ00

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and the New York Giants (8-6-1) meet for a Week 17 battle MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Colts vs. Giants odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Colts (+3.5) suffered a 20-3 setback against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 16. The Indy defense did OK, but the offense, led by QB Nick Foles, was horrible. The veteran tossed 3 INTs and was sacked 7 times in the loss.

The Giants suffered a 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, and New York is just 2-4 SU across the last 6 games. New York has covered 4 of the previous 5 outings. The Over is 4-1-1 in the last 6 games for the G-Men.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Colts at Giants odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 7:34 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Colts +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Giants -180 (bet $180 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Colts +3.5 (-116) | Giants -3.5 (-104)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Welcome to the party, Ohio! Choose either:

  • The Buckeye Boost – Deposit $100, Get $150 – Claim now!
  • OR The Ohio Special – up to $150 in free bets – Claim now!

$250 Deposit Match – Claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 in New Jersey and Colorado. Bet now! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Colts 4-10-1 | Giants 8-6-1
  • ATS: Colts 6-9 | Giants 11-4
  • O/U: Colts 5-10 | Giants 5-8-2

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Colts at Giants head-to-head

The Colts earned a 28-27 win over the Giants in their last meeting on Dec. 23, 2018. The Colts have won each of the past 4 in the series dating back to Sept. 10, 2006, with Indianapolis covering 3 of the past 4. The Over has hit in each of the previous 3 meetings.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more

There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic

The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names 3 Landing Spots For Derek Carr

Derek Carr's time with the Raiders will most likely come to an end this offseason. The coaching staff announced on Wednesday that he'll be benched for the final two weeks of the regular season. With Carr expected to be on the move this offseason, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports named...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Rams (5-10) and Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) will square off at their shared home field of SoFi Stadium Sunday in Week 17. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS) after being flexed out of the Sunday night slot by the NFL. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Rams vs. Chargers odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

196K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy