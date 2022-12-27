Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. There’s just four games in the NHL tonight, but one of them is a fantastic matchup of two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins are two of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division, who are both looking to bounce back from recent defeats. The Devils were held to just one goal against the Boston Bruins, while the Pens blew a 4-0 lead to the Detroit Red Wings.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO