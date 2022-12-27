Unearthed Ancient Egyptian Tombs At Tel El-Deir Will Rewrite The History Of Damietta – Archaeologists Say

Read full article on original website
Related
Newfound tomb reveals ancient Egyptians had ‘extensive knowledge of the solar cycle’
Using only a three-foot pole, a square and several robes, ancient architects were able to “perfectly” calculate the orientation of the sun, researchers said.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Discovered A 3,500-Year-Old Jewelry Collection In An Egyptian Necropolis
The collection of jewelry was discovered at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis by a team of Egyptian and English archaeologists. Researchers working at the Tell El-Amarna necropolis along the eastern bank of Egypt’s Nile River recently uncovered a collection of ornate gold jewelry dating back 3,500 years in the grave of a young adult woman.
Researchers Shocked to Discover Nine Crocodile Skulls in Ancient Egyptian Tomb
When you think of Ancient Egypt, what’s the first animal that comes to mind? A cat, right? The most sacred of all animals in Ancient Egypt, cats were believed to be descendants of Bast, the goddess of moonlight and fertility, and were thus extremely highly revered. Should an Egyptian kill a cat, even by accident, they were immediately sentenced to death.
Discovery of 20 ancient Egyptian tombs reveals idols and vessels for preserved organs
The tombs date to the late period, the last era of native-born ancient Egyptian rulers, which lasted from 664 to until the conquests of Alexander the Great in 332 B.C., officials said.
10 times ancient Egyptian discoveries awed us in 2022
From mummies with gold-plated tongues to a pyramid built for a previously unknown queen, here are 10 spectacular discoveries about ancient Egypt from 2022.
allthatsinteresting.com
Researchers Find The Remains Of A Medieval Knight With A Deliberately Elongated Skull Beneath Notre Dame
The sarcophagi found under Notre Dame come from different eras, and the older of the two contains the remains of a man with an oddly deformed skull. In 2019, people across the world watched in horror as fire consumed the 850-year-old Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. But the tragedy has produced unexpected archaeological delights.
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Ancient Circular Structure Discovered In Turkey – Has Zippalanda, The Lost City Of The Hittites Been Found?
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating in Turkey have unearthed a mysterious, ancient circular structure that could be part of something much bigger. Scientists are now considering the possibility the enigmatic ancient structure, along with other findings made during previous excavation campaigns, could help confirm that the site is truly the ancient holy city of Zippalanda of the Hittites.
ancientpages.com
Trapped 70,000-Year-Old Artifact Reveals Hidden Information About Early Humans
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - This new study demonstrates how the creative use of unconventional research methods turned an unfortunate archaeological sampling event into a scientific success story. However, this scientific adventure was not a straightforward triumph. BLOCK OF SEDIMENT: Magnus Haaland taking a block section from a profile at...
The "Man of the Hole" was the last survivor of the most endangered and uncontacted tribe on Earth
An indigenous tribe in BrazilPhoto byGleilson Miranda / Governo do Acre. In August 2022, the "Man of the Hole" died. He was the very last member of his tribe - one of the most endangered and uncontacted indigenous groups in Brazil.
Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea
Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
Uncovering the Mystery of Jesus Changing His Form According to Ancient Egyptian Texts
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci METPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. An ancient Egyptian text of 1200 years tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus but also provides data that could change in the way substantially the story of the Messiah.
King Tut's great-grandfather, Yuva, was thought to be of foreign origin because of his physical features
The mummy of Yuva was first discovered in 1905. Yuva was buried along with his wife, Thuya. They are considered to be the great-grandparents of King Tut. At the time of the tomb's discovery, it was thought to be the most spectacular find until King Tut's tomb was found.
Meet the wealthiest man in all of history
There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
Giant Crocodile Said To Have Eaten 300 People: 'They Never Kill for Fun'
Gustave the Nile crocodile has not been since since 2016, but experts say he could still be out there.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Amazing Discovery – Captured T-34 Found Decades After It Was Abandoned By the German Army
In the decades since the end of the Second World War, thousands of discoveries have been made. From sunken ships and downed aircraft to unexploded munitions and lost weaponry, items dating back to the conflict can be found across Europe and the Pacific. One such discovery to make headlines was that of a captured T-34 tank, which had been abandoned by the German Army not long after the Battle of Narva.
Divers recover 275 artifacts, including ‘remarkable’ book, from Arctic shipwreck
The ship is one of the “best-preserved” wooden wrecks in the world, researchers said.
Archaeologists Discover Huge Lost Civilization in Guatemala
Archaeologists have discovered the ruins of a vast ancient Maya civilization that flourished more than 2,000 years ago in northern Guatemala, reports a new study. This long-lost urban web encompassed nearly 1,000 settlements across 650 square miles, linked by an immense causeway system, which was mapped out with airborne laser instruments, known as LiDAR.
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
Archaeologists discovered a Medieval shipwreck in near perfect condition at the bottom of Norway's largest lake
The vessel, which is estimated to date back sometime between the 1300s and 1800s, was found nearly 1,350 feet below the surface.
Scientists Discover Oldest DNA Ever, Revealing 2 Million-Year-Old Lost World
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a major breakthrough for genetic research, scientists have recovered what is by far the oldest DNA to date. The 2-million-year-old DNA reveals an unprecedented glimpse of a unique Ice Age ecosystem that existed long ago, while also offering an eerie preview of our own future in a warming world, reports a new study.
Comments / 8