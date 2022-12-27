Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Reshuffled western Nebraska lineup rolls up sleeves for 2023 Legislature
Redistricting and term limits have recast western Nebraska’s lineup in the Legislature — and reduced it by one member — for the “long” 2023 session that convenes Wednesday. Rookie or veteran, they don’t plan on avoiding big issues, based on interviews with the region’s five-member...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial: Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders
Time goes by, as today’s start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes. Because of that, it’s not surprising that “some things that should not have been forgotten were lost” (to quote the first “Lord of the Rings” movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.
North Platte Telegraph
More microTIF tweaks needed to lure owners of older homes, Jacobson says
Besides plans to engage on major statewide issues, western Nebraska’s returning and incoming state senators have more local and regional matters in mind as they prepare to introduce their 2023 bills. North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson’s agenda for his first full session includes what would be a second round...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska’s top five political stories in a tumultuous 2022
LINCOLN — Having a congressman convicted of federal crimes is enough to make any political year in Nebraska wild. But the state met that mark in March, and the year was just getting started. Here is the Nebraska Examiner’s take on the state’s top five political stories of 2022:...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska transportation director John Selmer will retire next month
Nebraska Department of Transportation Director John Selmer will retire from state government effective Jan. 4 and be replaced by an appointee yet to be selected by Gov.-elect Jim Pillen. Gov. Pete Ricketts praised Selmer on Thursday for 30 years in public service and his leadership of the department during what...
North Platte Telegraph
Rick Windham: Happy New Year and welcome to 2023
Believe it or not, it is 2023! I hope you had a great 2022 and will have an even better 2023. Now, before you go on any further with this article, check your hunting or fishing permits. If you had 2022 permits, they lapsed last night at midnight. Unless you...
North Platte Telegraph
Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska company on Friday expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday, Nebraska health officials said. The 1,406 pounds (638 kilograms) of raw sprouts were distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound (113-gram and 1.13-kilogram) packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December.
North Platte Telegraph
Want to participate in the Unicameral from afar? Here’s how
Western Nebraskans who can’t drive 200 miles or more to Lincoln to follow the Legislature have a multitude of ways to follow or participate in their state senators’ work. Nebraska Public Media offers live coverage of floor debates through the Unicameral website and its NE-W (formerly NET2) cable channel (Allo Communications Channel 11 or Spectrum Channel 190 in North Platte).
North Platte Telegraph
Texas high school coach Bob Wager confirms he is joining Nebraska's staff
Nebraska’s new tight ends assistant comes from the Texas high school coaching ranks. Bob Wager, rumored for weeks to be a part of NU’s staff, on Friday told multiple outlets in Texas, including the Dallas Morning News, that he was leaving his 17-year post at Arlington (Texas) Martin High School to join coach Matt Rhule’s staff.
North Platte Telegraph
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud
LINCOLN — State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze the accounts of a financial adviser allegedly involved in one of the state’s largest cases of bank fraud. A 20-page legal complaint, filed late Wednesday, alleges that Jesse Hill of Hickman, investment...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 4, Day: 5, Year: 3. (Month: four; Day: five; Year: three) Copyright...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: eight, fifteen; White Balls: five, twenty-five) (seven, nine, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
