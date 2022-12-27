Read full article on original website
Related
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmakers see chance to revive failed efforts at reforming criminal justice, prisons
A year after a data-driven effort to relieve Nebraska’s prison overcrowding crashed and burned, some lawmakers are hopeful of resurrecting criminal justice reform in the 2023 Nebraska Legislature. Sen. Justin Wayne, an Omaha attorney who appears in line to become the new chairman of the committee that deals with...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska’s nitrate problem is serious, experts say. Can we solve it?
Pretend for a moment that Nebraska somehow halted all use of nitrogen fertilizer — not a single speck more on our lawns, golf courses and cornfields. That’s because, experts say, generations of corn growing, feedlot runoff and oft-unwitting nitrogen overuse has left a legacy of nitrate, creeping slowly downward toward our water supply.
doniphanherald.com
Can new technology save Nebraska from high nitrate?
Nebraska’s nitrate problem is leading academics, entrepreneurs and farmers to ask: Can we science our way out of this?. It’s a daunting task. A “humongous” amount of nitrate has already seeped into the vadose zone — the stretch of earth between the surface soil and the groundwater — where it will continue to leach into the water for years to come, said Arindam Malakar, a professor with the Nebraska Water Center and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s School of Natural Resources.
doniphanherald.com
Snow possible for western Nebraska, but storm system still far away
It’s still too early to say for sure, but western and north-central Nebraska could start getting snow Sunday night, and around 6 inches is possible in some areas. Mike Sporer, the lead forecaster in the National Weather Service office in North Platte, said Friday afternoon that the energy that will be driving the storm still was over the Pacific Ocean. But it looked as if there was a “pretty good chance for 6 inches or more” in the Chadron area, with lower snow accumulations southeast of there. Mixed precipitation is possible around North Platte, Sporer said, but confidence levels in that were low.
Comments / 1