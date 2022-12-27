Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Indians fell Spartans
WEST BEND — In the Kewaskum boys’ basketball team’s recent three-game losing streak, where the Indians averaged only 33 points a game, the hoop had to look the size of a pinprick. So, it was small wonder that after the Indians 16-0 run to open the second...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Chargers hang tough in loss to No. 2 Brillion
MEQUON — No one can say that the 2-6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran boys basketball team is not battle-tested or resourceful. That point was proven emphatically Wednesday afternoon when the Chargers found a way to fight back from 19 points down at the halftime break against 10-0 and second-ranked in D3 polls Brillion at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout at Concordia University in Mequon.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lasers fall in Battle of the Titans
WALES — A loss would have been far from the end of the world for either team, as Wednesday’s nonconference matchup between Kettle Moraine and Notre Dame was a showcase, more than anything. And what a showcase it was, as two top-ranked, defending state champions with hopes of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dexter A. Badinger Jr.
Feb. 19, 1933 - Dec. 26, 2022. Dexter A. Badinger Jr., 89, of Mukwonago and previously of Eagle, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Dexter was born on February 19, 1933, in Waukesha, the son of Dexter and Erla (Rhoads) Badinger. He moved to Eagle at a young age and would remain there for the majority of his life. On June 28, 1958, Dexter was united in marriage to Marlys Knowlton at the Eagle United Methodist Church where he was a lifelong member and choir member. The Lord blessed Dexter and Marlys with a loving daughter, Cindy. Dexter owned and operated Dexter’s Mat Service for the majority of his working career. He was a hard worker and took pride in providing for his family. Dexter was social and loved to gather with friends and family to enjoy their company. He was a member of the Eagle Lions Club and served as the Lions District Governor in 1996 through 1997. He also loved sports such as Bowling, Golf and both Baseball and Softball. Dexter was also a member of the Flying Crown Riders motorcycle club and he enjoyed his riding very much. Dexter had a big laugh that he was locally famous for and greeted everyone he met with kindness. He was passionate about being outdoors and enjoying God’s creation. Whether it was going for a walk, working in the yard or other household chores, he was happiest outside. He was a loving husband, father and friend and will be dearly missed.
Greater Milwaukee Today
John E. Kincaid
Jan. 12, 1943 - Dec. 26, 2022. John E. Kincaid, 79, formerly of Dousman, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Fairhaven in Whitewater. John was born on January 12, 1943, in Michigan, to Dean and Elizabeth (Sheller) Kincaid. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 1961. John...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eric Matthew Schroeder
April 4, 1985 - Dec. 10, 2022. Eric Matthew Schroeder died unexpectedly on December 10, 2022. He is survived by his children Weston, 10, Tucker, 8, and Renette, 3 months; mother, Jennifer (Bloor) Schroeder, and stepfather, Brian Nold; brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy and Erin Schroeder; nieces and nephews, Trevor of Anchorage, AL, Carson, Jackson and Layla. He is further survived by grandfather Lloyd Bloor, aunt and uncles Jill Kral, J’lee and Russell Lang, Diane and Brent of McAfee, IA, Polly and Doug Bratz; cousins Justin, Carly, Abby, Sydney, Mackenzie, Ben, Dan, Kerry, Annie and Alex.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Beverly Stoll
Beverly Stoll, 97, of Sturgeon Bay and formerly of New Berlin, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, in Sturgeon Bay. She was born in 1925 in Chicago to Ervin and Esther (Magritz) Joost. On March 9, 1946, she married Richard Stoll; he preceded her in death. Beverly and her husband...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Southwest Airlines fiasco impacted Waukesha residents
WAUKESHA — The Becker family in Waukesha had their Christmas holiday all planned out. The family was going to fly out Christmas Eve to Phoenix for the Wisconsin Badger bowl game. “We were going to leave there and got to Las Vegas for a few days and flew home...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Arleen D. Wetzel, 95
Arleen D. Wetzel of Mequon passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Luther Manor at River Oaks in Mequon at the age of 95 years. Arleen was born in Cedarburg on August 21, 1927, to the late Loretta (nee Pantzlaff) and Paul Dietrich and married Wilmer Wetzel in 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wayne F. Nettesheim
Nov. 8, 1939 - Dec. 20, 2022. Wayne F. Nettesheim of Waukesha died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born in Pewaukee on November 8, 1939, the son of Bernard and Fern (nee Curler) Nettesheim. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Waukesha, graduated in 1957 from Waukesha High School, and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1963 from Carroll College. He was an avid golfer and Wisconsin sports fan.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michael J. Cherveny, 74
Michael J. Cherveny of Cedarburg passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon at the age of 74 years. Mike was born on May 6, 1948, in Sheboygan Falls, the son of the late Gilbert Cherveny and the late Dorothy (nee Nagel) Cherveny. He was later united in marriage to the late Judy Picard on February 15, 1969, in Sheboygan Falls. Together their marriage was blessed with three sons, Patrick, Eric, and Nathan.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Geoffrey Grinols
Geoffrey Grinols passed away the morning of October 1, 2022, at the age of 69, due to complications from dementia. Geoff was born in Waukesha in September 1953 to (Norman) Neil and Norma Grinols. Most of Geoff’s childhood was spent in Waukesha where he made lifelong friends. His parents relocated to Saratoga, Calif.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Alice Carolyn Elmquist-Michelic
July 31, 1929 - Dec. 20, 2022. On December 20th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, Alice Elmquist-Michelic, age 93, died peacefully in her New Berlin home from complications of influenza. Born in Chicago on July 31, 1929, her parents were Axel Emanuelson Elmquist and Bessie Alice Elmquist (nee Wenthe).
Greater Milwaukee Today
Charles Nathan Kenney
Charles “Chuck” Kenney, 81, of West Bend passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, from medical issues related to Parkinson’s disease. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 59 years, Jeanne Edmonds Kenney; his son, Mark (Diane); daughter, Christi (Dave); son-in law Peter; granddaughters Ashley, Katie, Haley, Meredith, Ava, Ella; grandsons Kyle and Ben; and his sister, Vera Abbott. Chuck’s daughter Jennifer preceded him in death as well as his parents, Gilbert and Myrtle (Weatherford) Kenney, and his other siblings Ronald, Harold, Paul and Carolyn.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ann Elizabeth Smart (nee Fauerbach)
Dec. 6, 1954 - Dec. 26, 2022. Ann Elizabeth Smart (nee Fauerbach), 68, was born to eternal life with her family at her side on Monday, December 26, 2022. Ann was born in Madison on December 6, 1954, the daughter of Richard and Mary (Gorman) Fauerbach. She was a graduate...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Alvina M. Kesy
Jan. 26, 1929 - Dec. 22, 2022. Alvina M. Kesy of Waukesha died on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Matthews of Pewaukee at the age of 93. She was born in Town of Vernon on January 26, 1929, the daughter of Ernst and Marie Lartz. Alvina loved music and singing...
Greater Milwaukee Today
NYE Party at The Milwaukee Art Museum
This New Year’s Eve, join us at Milwaukee’s most iconic venue for a party that you won’t want to miss. The night will showcase members of our city’s creative community with the goal of giving back to the place we love to call home. Proceeds from...
Greater Milwaukee Today
1 injured in Thursday house fire in Waukesha
The city of Waukesha Police and Fire departments responded to a call for a house fire at 133 S. West Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to Jim Haakenson, a battalion chief with the Waukesha Fire Department. The Waukesha Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly located...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Alan Clarence Kanas ‘Buddy’
“I just want to go home” were his final words, as Alan Kanas peacefully left his earthly home surrounded by his family to join our Savior on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the age of 65. Alan, affectionately known to many as “Buddy,” was born on October 5, 1957,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Putting West Bend on the map
WEST BEND — The West Bend BID Board will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3 to vote on designating $5,000 for a grant program to support tourism marketing, a potential platform to host an interactive map of downtown and they will receive an update on the new Downtown Parking Ordinance approved by the Common Council.
