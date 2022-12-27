ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Where Does Broome County Rank in Life Expectancy?

A recent study ranked all New York counties by the average life expectancy of its residents, and Broome County could have done a little better. The study, done by Stacker using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, determined that Broome County tied for 19th out of all New York counties in having the shortest average life expectancy.
Binghamton Gas Prices Continue to Fall Heading into 2023

If you've been as angry as I've been at the gas pump lately, there's some good news in Binghamton. Gas prices are continuing to fall heading into 2023. After all the traveling I've done for holidays over the last month and a half, I've become eerily aware of gas prices in the Binghamton area. Over the summer it wasn't too much of a problem since I don't have to drive too far for work. But pumping a full tank of gas twice in one weekend has me once again annoyed at gas prices.
Your Favorite Christmas Toy When You Were A Kid

Christmas is over. The music has stopped. At least until next October when holiday music will be once again playing wherever you go. I hope you had a nice Christmas and Santa brought you everything you asked for. I still haven't received that drum set I've been wishing for since I was a kid. Maybe my wish got lost somewhere between Binghamton and the North Pole.
Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?

Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
Nobody Loves Late Night McDonald’s Like New York

McDonald's released their end of the year fan report, and New York set the pace in the most predictable category, late night McDonald's orders. New York City is world-renown as the city that never sleeps, but Binghamton doesn't get too much sleep either. The bars in downtown Binghamton are opened well past midnight, and everyone knows that the ideal time to order some fast food is in those early hours in the morning. So I have zero doubt that Binghamton played a hefty role in getting New York the prestigious honor of ordering more late night McDonald's than any other state in the country.
Tioga County Charity Looking at 3X Rent Hike

A Tioga County Charity is trying to drum up public support after it says it learned its rent may be going up over three-fold. Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga says it was informed last month the rent on the building it has leased in the Nichols Elementary School on Roki Boulevard in Nichols for ten years would increase from $17,712 a year to $48,348 a year with additional charge for use of the kitchen space.
Binghamton’s Most Unique Google Searches of 2022

Where do you go when you need an answer or you're curious about something, anything? It's most definitely Google, isn't it?. If you say you don’t turn to Google for answers on everything from what hours your favorite store is open to when your favorite team plays next to why your baby won’t stop crying, you’re in the minority.
