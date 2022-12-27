Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Where Does Broome County Rank in Life Expectancy?
A recent study ranked all New York counties by the average life expectancy of its residents, and Broome County could have done a little better. The study, done by Stacker using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, determined that Broome County tied for 19th out of all New York counties in having the shortest average life expectancy.
Binghamton Gas Prices Continue to Fall Heading into 2023
If you've been as angry as I've been at the gas pump lately, there's some good news in Binghamton. Gas prices are continuing to fall heading into 2023. After all the traveling I've done for holidays over the last month and a half, I've become eerily aware of gas prices in the Binghamton area. Over the summer it wasn't too much of a problem since I don't have to drive too far for work. But pumping a full tank of gas twice in one weekend has me once again annoyed at gas prices.
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
Your Favorite Christmas Toy When You Were A Kid
Christmas is over. The music has stopped. At least until next October when holiday music will be once again playing wherever you go. I hope you had a nice Christmas and Santa brought you everything you asked for. I still haven't received that drum set I've been wishing for since I was a kid. Maybe my wish got lost somewhere between Binghamton and the North Pole.
Life Begins at 50! Celebrating Binghamton City Hall’s Birthday
The "new" Binghamton City Hall was dedicated a half-century ago and it remains one of the most impressive parts of the downtown governmental plaza. City offices were moved from the nearby Municipal Building in December 1972. According to the Binghamton Press, about 500 people filled the "cavernous City Council building" for the dedication ceremonies.
This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself
At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
Take A Break And Enjoy Free Live And Local Holiday Entertainment
With the holiday season coming down to a few days left, for some of us (including me), it just gets busier. Primarily, it's getting out and shopping, since I tend to wait until the last minute. Sometimes that's a good thing when I can find great deals during the week...
New Vestal Fire Station Being Built Next to Kohl’s, Target Stores
Workers are busy constructing a new fire station next to a busy shopping center in Vestal. The building will be located just south of the Kohl's department store in the Parkway Plaza. The site is east of the PetSmart, Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale and Target stores. A former American...
Holiday Happenings Right Here In The Greater Binghamton Area
I recently wrote an article about some really cool places to visit in Upstate New York that offer various holiday happenings, like drive-thru and walk-thru holiday light displays, holiday laser light shoes, holiday train rides, villages, and much more that would warrant a fun day all less than 3-hour drives from the Binghamton area.
Winter Roars Into Binghamton Region with Snow, Rain and Wind
The first full day of winter brought a mixed bag of precipitation to the Twin Tiers with periods of heavy snow followed by wind-driven rain. The National Weather Service office at the Greater Binghamton Airport issued a winter weather advisory for Thursday afternoon. A wind advisory was posted for late...
Snow Closes Binghamton-Area Schools, Knocks Out Electricity
Residents across upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania received a preview of winter weather as a storm dumped several inches of snow across the region. Snow, sleet and freezing rain combined to cause dozens of vehicle crashes in the Binghamton area. Traffic was slowed on highways and secondary roads because of slippery conditions.
Upstate New York Holiday Festivals Not Far From Binghamton
I sometimes complain about how long the holiday season is, but really, it goes by fast. I guess as I get older, it's nice to see and experience all that holiday spirit in our community. Especially since we know the following three months (at least) are going to be the most boring months of the year, at least in my opinion.
Some Cortland, Chenango & Broome Schools Locked for 2nd Time This Week
For the second time in the course of a week, some schools in the region had their students confined to inside the school buildings while police were investigating possible threats. On December 14, some schools in Cortland, Chenango and Broome Counties, including Norwich, Whitney Point and Chenango Forks were put...
Twin Tiers & Central NY Under Winter Storm Warnings
As a big winter storm makes its way eastward, the National Weather Service in Binghamton has upgraded previous storm watches to Winter Storm Warnings for the Twin Tiers and Central New York. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has a Winter Storm Warning in effect running from 7 a.m....
Two-Alarm Fire Claims the Home of a Johnson City Family
The parents of two little girls woke up this morning in utter disbelief as everything they owned went up in flames last night in the midst of a winter storm and only days before Christmas. Sadly, a two-alarm fire in Johnson City has destroyed a young family's home only days...
Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?
Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
Nobody Loves Late Night McDonald’s Like New York
McDonald's released their end of the year fan report, and New York set the pace in the most predictable category, late night McDonald's orders. New York City is world-renown as the city that never sleeps, but Binghamton doesn't get too much sleep either. The bars in downtown Binghamton are opened well past midnight, and everyone knows that the ideal time to order some fast food is in those early hours in the morning. So I have zero doubt that Binghamton played a hefty role in getting New York the prestigious honor of ordering more late night McDonald's than any other state in the country.
Tioga County Charity Looking at 3X Rent Hike
A Tioga County Charity is trying to drum up public support after it says it learned its rent may be going up over three-fold. Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga says it was informed last month the rent on the building it has leased in the Nichols Elementary School on Roki Boulevard in Nichols for ten years would increase from $17,712 a year to $48,348 a year with additional charge for use of the kitchen space.
Binghamton’s Most Unique Google Searches of 2022
Where do you go when you need an answer or you're curious about something, anything? It's most definitely Google, isn't it?. If you say you don’t turn to Google for answers on everything from what hours your favorite store is open to when your favorite team plays next to why your baby won’t stop crying, you’re in the minority.
Winter Storm With Potential of a Half-Foot of Snow Bears Down on Twin Tiers
As of 3 a.m. December 14, the National Weather Service office in Binghamton had a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday, December 15 until 1 a.m. Saturday December 17. According to the statement from NOAA, the storm system moving toward the area from the west was coming...
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 0