Volotea / Aegean Airlines Expands Codeshare Network in NS23
Volotea in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand codeshare partnership with Aegean Airlines, covering additional routes to/from Athens and Thessaloniki. Following service will see Volotea’s V7-coded flight numbers starting 26MAR23 at earliest. Volotea operated by Aegean Airlines. Athens – Florence. Athens – Ibiza. Athens – Lisbon...
IndiGo Adds Boeing 777 Delhi – Istanbul Service From Feb 2023
Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo this week adjusted operational aircraft on Delhi – Istanbul route, as it begins leased Boeing 777-300ER aircraft service on this route from 01FEB23. The airline currently operates this route with Airbus A321 aircraft, via Ras al Khaimah in both directions. Revised schedule for this daily...
Qantas Designates “Pride Flight” in late-Feb 2023
Qantas Airways has announced special “Pride Flight” in February 2023, coinciding with Sydney WorldPride 2023. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will be operating the Pride Flight as QF018 on 22FEB23, from Los Angeles to Sydney. This flight is net zero emissions with 100% emission carbon offset, stated by the airline. Reservation is only available via Qantas website with relevant indicator (see screenshot below).
Ethiopian Airlines Increases NE Asia Service in NS23
Ethiopian Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to increase service to Northeast Asia, returning to 2019 level. From 26MAR23, the airline will resume 5th weekly Addis Ababa – Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita flight, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. ET672 ADD2235 – 1615+1ICN1725+1 – 2015+1NRT 787 x13...
Air Arabia Expands Milan Service From July 2023
Air Arabia from July 2023 plans to increase service to Milan, where the airline schedules 7 weekly Sharjah – Milan Bergamo flights, instead of 4. Planned service increase is scheduled from 09JUL23, on board Airbus A321neo LR aircraft. G9710 SHJ0735 – 1220BGY 321 x247. G9712 SHJ2155 – 0240+1BGY...
EGYPTAIR Extends Baghdad – Washington Charters to March 2023
EGYPTAIR in recent schedule update extended Baghdad – Washington Dulles scheduled charter service to the end of Northern winter 2022/23 season. In the first quarter of 2023, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will operate on following dates from Baghdad (Washington Dulles departs on the following day): 09JAN23, 30JAN23, 20FEB23, 13MAR23. MS3051...
British Airways Adds London Heathrow – Florence Service From April 2023
British Airways yesterday (29DEC22) announced new route launch to Italy, as the oneWorld carrier schedules London Heathrow - Florence route. Inaugural flight is scheduled on 16APR23, with Airbus A320neo operating 1 daily flight. BA524 LHR0750 – 1100FLR 32N D. BA525 FLR1150 – 1305LHR 32N 457. BA525 FLR1155 –...
Gulf Air 1Q23 Tel Aviv Service Increase
Gulf Air in the first quarter of 2023 is increasing service to Israel, where it currently operates 3 weekly Bahrain – Tel Aviv flights. The airline plans to increase flights to 5 weekly, from 04JAN23 and 25MAR23, with a mix of Airbus A320ceo and A320neo. Following schedule is effective...
ANA Plans Virgin Australia Codeshare Expansion From late-March 2023
Star Alliance member ANA (All Nippon Airways) during the month of December 2022 gradually filed new codeshare routes within Australia, focusing on various routes to/from Perth from 26MAR23, despite the airline’s Tokyo Narita – Perth route remains closed for reservation. Further update on whether ANA may resume service...
Ethiopian Airlines NS23 West Africa Routing Changes – 29DEC22
Ethiopian Airlines as of Thursday 29DEC22 filed service changes to West Africa, effective late-May 2023. Planned routing and/or aircraft changes as follows. Addis Ababa – Abidjan – Conakry eff 30MAY23 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, 787-8 (Abidjan overall service unchanged at 7 weekly, as ET resumes 4 weekly Addis Ababa – Abidjan – New York JFK)
United Extends Saipan – Tokyo Schedule to 3Q23
United in December 2022 extended Saipan – Tokyo Narita schedule, previously listed until 27FEB23 inclusive. As of 01JAN23, schedule listing is now extended to 01SEP23, continuing with 3 weekly flights on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Following schedule is effective 26MAR23 – 01SEP23. UA824 SPN0725 – 0955NRT 738 135...
Red Wings Adds New Moscow – SE Asia Routes From late-Dec 2022
Red Wings this week is adding 2 new scheduled charter flights to Southeast Asia, including service to Sri Lanka and Thailand. Moscow Domodedovo – Mattala/Hambantota eff 28DEC22 2 weekly 777-200ER. WZ3077 DME2200 – 0900+1HRI 772 37. WZ3078 HRI1100 – 1740DME 772 14. Moscow Domodedovo – Utapao.
China Airlines Increases Taipei – Hong Kong Flights From Feb 2023
China Airlines from February 2023 plans to restore additional passenger service on Taipei Taoyuan – Hong Kong route, opened for reservation this week. The Skyteam member by 06FEB23 plans to offer 28 weekly flights, instead of previously planned 17 weekly. This route is operated by a mix of A321neo and A330-300.
Iran Air 1Q23 International Aircraft Changes – 29DEC22
Iran Air in the first quarter of 2023 is adjusting operational aircraft on selected international routes, based on schedule listing in the OAG, as well as GDS schedule listing. As of 29DEC22, planned aircraft changes as follow, although this may see further adjustment, or reversal. Tehran Imam Khomeini – Cologne...
Ural Airlines Expands Sharm el Sheikh Service in late-Dec 2022
Russian carrier Ural Airlines in late-December 2022 is adding 4 additional routes to Sharm el Sheikh, mainly operating on scheduled charter basis. General operation overview as follows. Chelyabinsk – Sharm el Sheikh eff 25DEC22 Every 10-11 days with A321neo (Last served until April 2015) Tyumen – Sharm el Sheikh...
