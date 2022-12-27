What's really at stake in the convoluted Supreme Court case over the border? The court plans to hear arguments over what is called Title 42. That refers to a public health rule that allows the federal government to expel asylum-seekers without a hearing on their cases because of the pandemic - the idea being they might spread COVID-19 into the United States, as if COVID wasn't already here. President Biden's administration planned to lift that rule since the United States has abandoned many other pandemic restrictions, but 19 Republican-led states sued to intervene in the case, and the court froze the rules for now. Republican strategist Mike Madrid is going to talk through the politics of this with us. Good morning.

