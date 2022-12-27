Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic
The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Russell Wilson is very upset for letting Nathaniel Hackett down | Blames his play for the firing
Is Russell Wilson to blame for the Denver Broncos firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett? If you watched the Broncos games there was a lot more to blame than just Russ, but the star quarterback definitely is taking it hard for his poor play. Russell told reporters he wish he could...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso was killed in Hawaii after a 15-foot retaining rock wall collapsed on him
Sione Veikoso, a football player at BYU, was tragically killed at a construction site in Hawaii. He was just 22 years old. Veikoso was reportedly visiting his home in Hawaii when a 15-foot retaining rock wall behind a home partially collapsed and trapped three men. Veikoso was reportedly pronounced dead...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Did Mike McDaniel lie about the Tua Tagovailoa concussion? He definitely changed his story
Mike McDaniel has been caught up in the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa concussion madness, and it is likely not fair, but you have to ask yourself if the Dolphins are trying to cover things up. On December 26th, Coach McDaniel told reporters Tua met with doctors and told them...
Jazz lose on buzzer-beater to Miami, 126-123
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – 2022 ended with heartbreak for the Utah Jazz. Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Bam Adebayo had 32 points and eight rebounds for the Heat, while Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Victor Oladipo chipped in […]
Comments / 0