WSPY NEWS
TOP 10 Stories of 2022, Number 2: Double Homicide at Gippers Remains Under Investigation
A double homicide at Gippers Sports Club and Eatery in the 8400 block of East Pine Bluff Road on September 24 is our number two news story of this year. Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley spoke with WCSJ about what happened the morning of the homicide. Your browser does not...
WSPY NEWS
Longtime deputy clerk recognized by Kendall County Board
Longtime Kendall County Circuit Clerk employee Deb Schwemlein is retiring. She was recognized by the Kendall County Board earlier this month. Her boss, Circuit Clerk Matt Prochaska read a proclamation honoring Schwemlein. Your browser does not support the audio element. Prochaska says that Schwemlein's candor on any given topic has...
WSPY NEWS
Man Accused of Dealing Cannabis Wanted For Failing To Appear For Court Date
A Wenona man is wanted in Grundy County for failing to appear for his court date this month. Daniel Neronsky was charged with the unlawful delivery of cannabis between 500 and 2000 grams, a class two felony and the unlawful possession of cannabis, a class three felony. The Grundy County...
WSPY NEWS
Chicago man arrested after fighting police
A Chicago man is facing a bevy of charges after allegedly fighting with two groups of police early Friday morning. Police also claim that 25-year-old Willlie Turner was armed with a fully automatic firearm at the time. According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy had pulled Turner over...
walls102.com
Two charged in Tri-DENT methamphetamine investigation
OTTAWA – Two people are facing drug charges after a Tri-DENT investigation into methamphetamine sales on Tuesday. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team say they took 33-year-old Jorge Esparza-Ortega of Ottawa and 35-year-old Maria L. Myers of Romeoville into custody after they allegedly delivered approximately 60 grams of purported methamphetamine. Both were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and are being held on a $1 million dollars bond.
CBS News
Crew arrested in connection to burglaries across multiple Illinois counties
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Three people are charged including two teens in connection with burglaries in multiple counties, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli announced Friday. Al Miller, 35, along with two boys, 16 and 17, all from Chicago, was identified as the burglars. Detectives say...
rockfordscanner.com
Suspects Attempt To Steal A Dog Out of A Winnebago County Animal Control Van. Then Shoot At The Animal Control Officer
A Dog Out of A Winnebago County Animal Control Van. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. Initial reports are saying a Winnebago County Animal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police pursuit in Pleasant Prairie; driver crashed in Lake County, IL
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police are searching for a driver involved in a police pursuit that led to a crash near U.S. Highway 41 and Wadsworth Road on Friday, Dec 30. According to police, around 2 a.m. Lake County Sheriff's Office was notified that Pleasant Prairie Police Department...
WSPY NEWS
Plainfield police investigating crash that resulted in the death of seventeen-year-old
The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a seventeen-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police say it happened just before 6:30 in the area of 143rd Street just west of Frontage Road. A vehicle being driven by the teen had left the road and crashed...
starvedrock.media
Alleged Domestic Battery arrest in Mendota
33 year old Mario Rucker of Mendota was taken into custody Wednesday by Mendota Police. Officers responded to a call of domestic disturbance in the 400 block of 12th Avenue around 10:00pm. Rucker was arrested for alleged Domestic Battery and taken to LaSalle County jail. His bond was set at...
WSPY NEWS
Grundy County State's Attorney shares thoughts on portions of SAFE-T Act being ruled unconstitutional
Grundy County State’s Attorney Russ Baker is reacting to a judge's ruling earlier this week that parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional. Grundy is among the counties that filed suit against the law a few months ago. The suit was first filed by Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe.
WSPY NEWS
Police Arrested Armed Man After Fleeing and Crash
At approximately 1:15 pm, December 28th, Grundy County Proactive Unit observed a white Toyota Camry speeding eastbound in the right lane along Interstate 80 near mile marker 105 and unsafely approached the rear of a semi-truck, with its hazard lights on. During the traffic stop that followed the Indiana driver...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man killed in crash with tree
An Aurora man is dead after a crashing into a tree in the area of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the city's west side Wednesday. Police identified him as 31-year-old Axel Morales. Police say Morales disobeyed a stop sign while heading south on Edgelawn and struck another vehicle...
Prospect Heights shooting leaves boy wounded, police say
A boy was wounded in the back in a shooting in Prospect Heights Friday morning, police said.
Reports detail police interaction with family before murder-suicide
One month after five family members died in a Buffalo Grove home, the village has released documents detailing a string of domestic-related calls to police leading up to that murder-suicide.
WSPY NEWS
Kankakee County Judge Rules Portions of The Safe-T Act Unconstitutional.
Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington has ruled that the bail reform and pre-trial release provisions, unconstitutional. The immediate net effect of this ruling is that the pre-trial release provisions and bail reform will not go into effect in the 65 counties that were part of the lawsuit. Grundy County...
Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police expect more to come
BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.A third person has...
WSPY NEWS
Morris Police Still Attempting To Locate Man
The Morris Police Department is still investigating a missing person in the area. Police officials say Sam Jenkins, 42, who is homeless and known to have mental health issues was last heard from on November 23rd. The Morris Police Department reported that no one has talked to him or seen...
WSPY NEWS
Morris Man With 5 Prior DUI's Arrested After Hit & Run Crash
A Grundy County man, who is currently on parole and has at least five prior DUI convictions was arrested around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 22nd. The Morris Police Department said Charles Enerson III, 46, of Diamond struck a parked vehicle in the 700 block of Fremont Avenue and then left the scene. The accident was witnessed by a neighbor in that area.
More than a dozen Rivers Casino Des Plaines employees' paychecks stolen, altered and cashed
Police say more than a dozen checks were stolen after being mailed to employees.
