ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WSPY NEWS

Longtime deputy clerk recognized by Kendall County Board

Longtime Kendall County Circuit Clerk employee Deb Schwemlein is retiring. She was recognized by the Kendall County Board earlier this month. Her boss, Circuit Clerk Matt Prochaska read a proclamation honoring Schwemlein. Your browser does not support the audio element. Prochaska says that Schwemlein's candor on any given topic has...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Chicago man arrested after fighting police

A Chicago man is facing a bevy of charges after allegedly fighting with two groups of police early Friday morning. Police also claim that 25-year-old Willlie Turner was armed with a fully automatic firearm at the time. According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy had pulled Turner over...
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Two charged in Tri-DENT methamphetamine investigation

OTTAWA – Two people are facing drug charges after a Tri-DENT investigation into methamphetamine sales on Tuesday. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team say they took 33-year-old Jorge Esparza-Ortega of Ottawa and 35-year-old Maria L. Myers of Romeoville into custody after they allegedly delivered approximately 60 grams of purported methamphetamine. Both were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and are being held on a $1 million dollars bond.
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Domestic Battery arrest in Mendota

33 year old Mario Rucker of Mendota was taken into custody Wednesday by Mendota Police. Officers responded to a call of domestic disturbance in the 400 block of 12th Avenue around 10:00pm. Rucker was arrested for alleged Domestic Battery and taken to LaSalle County jail. His bond was set at...
MENDOTA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police Arrested Armed Man After Fleeing and Crash

At approximately 1:15 pm, December 28th, Grundy County Proactive Unit observed a white Toyota Camry speeding eastbound in the right lane along Interstate 80 near mile marker 105 and unsafely approached the rear of a semi-truck, with its hazard lights on. During the traffic stop that followed the Indiana driver...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man killed in crash with tree

An Aurora man is dead after a crashing into a tree in the area of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the city's west side Wednesday. Police identified him as 31-year-old Axel Morales. Police say Morales disobeyed a stop sign while heading south on Edgelawn and struck another vehicle...
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police expect more to come

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.A third person has...
BARRINGTON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Morris Police Still Attempting To Locate Man

The Morris Police Department is still investigating a missing person in the area. Police officials say Sam Jenkins, 42, who is homeless and known to have mental health issues was last heard from on November 23rd. The Morris Police Department reported that no one has talked to him or seen...
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Morris Man With 5 Prior DUI's Arrested After Hit & Run Crash

A Grundy County man, who is currently on parole and has at least five prior DUI convictions was arrested around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 22nd. The Morris Police Department said Charles Enerson III, 46, of Diamond struck a parked vehicle in the 700 block of Fremont Avenue and then left the scene. The accident was witnessed by a neighbor in that area.
MORRIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy