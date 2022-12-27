ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IL

Comments / 1

Related
walls102.com

Two charged in Tri-DENT methamphetamine investigation

OTTAWA – Two people are facing drug charges after a Tri-DENT investigation into methamphetamine sales on Tuesday. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team say they took 33-year-old Jorge Esparza-Ortega of Ottawa and 35-year-old Maria L. Myers of Romeoville into custody after they allegedly delivered approximately 60 grams of purported methamphetamine. Both were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and are being held on a $1 million dollars bond.
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Domestic Battery arrest in Mendota

33 year old Mario Rucker of Mendota was taken into custody Wednesday by Mendota Police. Officers responded to a call of domestic disturbance in the 400 block of 12th Avenue around 10:00pm. Rucker was arrested for alleged Domestic Battery and taken to LaSalle County jail. His bond was set at...
MENDOTA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police Arrested Armed Man After Fleeing and Crash

At approximately 1:15 pm, December 28th, Grundy County Proactive Unit observed a white Toyota Camry speeding eastbound in the right lane along Interstate 80 near mile marker 105 and unsafely approached the rear of a semi-truck, with its hazard lights on. During the traffic stop that followed the Indiana driver...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Longtime deputy clerk recognized by Kendall County Board

Longtime Kendall County Circuit Clerk employee Deb Schwemlein is retiring. She was recognized by the Kendall County Board earlier this month. Her boss, Circuit Clerk Matt Prochaska read a proclamation honoring Schwemlein. Your browser does not support the audio element. Prochaska says that Schwemlein's candor on any given topic has...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Pair Arrested After Trying to Pass Fraudulent Prescriptions in Pittsfield

Two men from the collar counties of Chicago were arrested in Pike County last week on fraudulent controlled substance charges. According to a release by Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman this morning, members of his department began an investigation into the passing of fraudulent prescriptions at a local pharmacy last Monday, December 19th.
PITTSFIELD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Boulder Hill woman charged with possession of a controlled substance after traffic stop

A Boulder Hill woman is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop Tuesday in the area Greenfield Road and Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office alleges that 32-year-old Monica Aguiniga was in possession of a controlled substance and had a stun gun without having a FOID card. She was arrested and taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police expect more to come

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.A third person has...
BARRINGTON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man killed in crash with tree

An Aurora man is dead after a crashing into a tree in the area of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the city's west side Wednesday. Police identified him as 31-year-old Axel Morales. Police say Morales disobeyed a stop sign while heading south on Edgelawn and struck another vehicle...
AURORA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy