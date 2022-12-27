Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago felon charged after fighting with deputies, possessing fully-automatic gun
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. - A convicted felon was charged with multiple felonies after fighting with deputies Friday during a traffic stop in Hampshire in northwest suburban Kane County. At around 12:06 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a blue Dodge Charger with Indiana license plates on Highway 20 at Interstate...
WSPY NEWS
Man Accused of Dealing Cannabis Wanted For Failing To Appear For Court Date
A Wenona man is wanted in Grundy County for failing to appear for his court date this month. Daniel Neronsky was charged with the unlawful delivery of cannabis between 500 and 2000 grams, a class two felony and the unlawful possession of cannabis, a class three felony. The Grundy County...
walls102.com
Two charged in Tri-DENT methamphetamine investigation
OTTAWA – Two people are facing drug charges after a Tri-DENT investigation into methamphetamine sales on Tuesday. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team say they took 33-year-old Jorge Esparza-Ortega of Ottawa and 35-year-old Maria L. Myers of Romeoville into custody after they allegedly delivered approximately 60 grams of purported methamphetamine. Both were taken to the LaSalle County Jail and are being held on a $1 million dollars bond.
WSPY NEWS
TOP 10 Stories of 2022, Number 2: Double Homicide at Gippers Remains Under Investigation
A double homicide at Gippers Sports Club and Eatery in the 8400 block of East Pine Bluff Road on September 24 is our number two news story of this year. Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley spoke with WCSJ about what happened the morning of the homicide. Your browser does not...
starvedrock.media
Alleged Domestic Battery arrest in Mendota
33 year old Mario Rucker of Mendota was taken into custody Wednesday by Mendota Police. Officers responded to a call of domestic disturbance in the 400 block of 12th Avenue around 10:00pm. Rucker was arrested for alleged Domestic Battery and taken to LaSalle County jail. His bond was set at...
CBS News
Crew arrested in connection to burglaries across multiple Illinois counties
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Three people are charged including two teens in connection with burglaries in multiple counties, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli announced Friday. Al Miller, 35, along with two boys, 16 and 17, all from Chicago, was identified as the burglars. Detectives say...
WSPY NEWS
Police Arrested Armed Man After Fleeing and Crash
At approximately 1:15 pm, December 28th, Grundy County Proactive Unit observed a white Toyota Camry speeding eastbound in the right lane along Interstate 80 near mile marker 105 and unsafely approached the rear of a semi-truck, with its hazard lights on. During the traffic stop that followed the Indiana driver...
WSPY NEWS
Longtime deputy clerk recognized by Kendall County Board
Longtime Kendall County Circuit Clerk employee Deb Schwemlein is retiring. She was recognized by the Kendall County Board earlier this month. Her boss, Circuit Clerk Matt Prochaska read a proclamation honoring Schwemlein. Your browser does not support the audio element. Prochaska says that Schwemlein's candor on any given topic has...
warricknews.com
No sentence reduction for man convicted of smothering grandmother, burning house, court rules
A Gary man convicted last year of murdering his grandmother and setting their house on fire is entitled to no reduction in his 59-year prison term, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled. Kyle A. Gray, 30, also was sentenced to serve six years on probation. His release from the...
etxview.com
Judge to begin considering whether Indicted Lake County sheriff can carry handgun in public
HAMMOND — A Lake County judge has scheduled a hearing in a lawsuit filed in November by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. asking that a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public be declared unconstitutional. The status conference is scheduled for...
WSPY NEWS
Plainfield police investigating crash that resulted in the death of seventeen-year-old
The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a seventeen-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police say it happened just before 6:30 in the area of 143rd Street just west of Frontage Road. A vehicle being driven by the teen had left the road and crashed...
starvedrock.media
Former Princeton Road Ranger Boss Admits To Stealing More than $90K From The Truck Stop
The former general manager of a Princeton truck stop is headed to prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Crystal Holland of Dixon pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony theft and was sentenced to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. She's also been ordered to pay more than $97,000 in restitution. Holland admits to...
wlds.com
Pair Arrested After Trying to Pass Fraudulent Prescriptions in Pittsfield
Two men from the collar counties of Chicago were arrested in Pike County last week on fraudulent controlled substance charges. According to a release by Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman this morning, members of his department began an investigation into the passing of fraudulent prescriptions at a local pharmacy last Monday, December 19th.
cwbchicago.com
45-time convicted felon scammed Chicago businesses by posing as a city employee, prosecutors say
46 strikes and you’re out, pal. Or maybe not. We’ll see. Prosecutors say a man on parole for his 43rd, 44th, and 45th felony convictions is the guy who dressed up like a city inspector to scam businesses out of money on Chicago’s North Side earlier this month.
WSPY NEWS
Boulder Hill woman charged with possession of a controlled substance after traffic stop
A Boulder Hill woman is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop Tuesday in the area Greenfield Road and Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office alleges that 32-year-old Monica Aguiniga was in possession of a controlled substance and had a stun gun without having a FOID card. She was arrested and taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville.
Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police expect more to come
BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.A third person has...
More than a dozen Rivers Casino Des Plaines employees' paychecks stolen, altered and cashed
Police say more than a dozen checks were stolen after being mailed to employees.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man killed in crash with tree
An Aurora man is dead after a crashing into a tree in the area of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the city's west side Wednesday. Police identified him as 31-year-old Axel Morales. Police say Morales disobeyed a stop sign while heading south on Edgelawn and struck another vehicle...
Family of Retired Pastor Who Was Killed in High-Speed Crash Calls for Probe Into His Death
Neely Dotson was 87 years old when he died in a car crash in late May, but no one was ever arrested following the accident. The crash happened on Lincoln Highway near Interstate-57. Police reports the family gave to NBC 5 show that the car, a Toyota, which hit Dotson's was speeding – going more than 70 miles per hour.
1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting at University Park apartment, police say
One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at a University Park Housing Complex Friday.
