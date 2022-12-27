ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 42

Americans expected to return up to $170 billion in holiday gifts

By Natasha Zouves
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Os0YA_0jvUC2Ec00

( NewsNation ) — The party’s over, the cakes, cookies and candies have been gobbled and now comes the question: what to do with the gift you received but really didn’t want?

According to marketing data firm Inmar , about one-third of retailers are expecting to see between 11% to 20% of the items they sold this holiday season returned. Some estimates put the dollar figure for all of those returned gifts at roughly $170 billion.

Chanda Torrey of Gifter World says she tries to curate gift lists on her website so you’re able to find the perfect presents for even the pickiest people. But if a return is a must, she suggests reading the fine print.

“It’s important. Some places have like a month, some places say three weeks, some places say six months, and they’re all different,” Torrey said. “So, make sure you know what the time difference is.”

With 33% of stores reporting an increase in holiday sales, returns will rise too. That’s where the company Newmine comes in.

CEO Navjit Bhasin explained how artificial intelligence helps retailers cut down on returns. Eliminating merchandise mistakes like sending a black garment instead of a much-wanted, rose-colored item makes for a return and a loss in brand loyalty.

Truckers keep driving during holiday rush

“The best return is the one but it does not have to happen,” Bhasin said. “The moment a consumer like you and I decide we’re going to return this product, the margin is gone. And then the retailers struggle to say, ‘Hey, how do I cost efficiently get the product back into my supply chain? How do I refurbish it? How do I dispose of it?’”

Retailers estimate 10% of all returns are fraudulent, with the No. 1 fraud being wardrobing: the return of used, non-defective merchandise.

Still, many never return gifts even if they don’t like them.

“I am not a big fan of returning,” Torrey said. “In fact, I have bought shoes, got home and discovered that I had two left shoes and was too embarrassed to return them and I’ve done that twice.”

A recent survey of retailers found six in 10 will have stricter return policies this year.

Bhasin suggests considering the environmental impacts of ordering multiple sizes and returning those that don’t fit. Instead, contact online retailers and ask more questions about sizing, colors and product details to make a better purchase.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Families welcome 6 babies born on Christmas Day at DCH

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – Six babies were born Christmas Day at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and DCH Women’s Pavilion in Northport. Caleb Porter and his wife Sydney were one of the six families to welcome a Christmas baby into their lives. Sydney gave birth to her baby boy Sunday night. Lincoln James Porter was […]
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

11-year-old accused of murder of 5-month-old sibling in Winn Parish

WINN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On December 19, 2022, first responders responded to a 9-1-1 call concerning an infant who was not breathing. The child was taken to the Winn Parish Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. According to a release, an investigation by the Winn Parish Coroner, Dr. James Lee, determined the infant had suffered […]
WINN PARISH, LA
CBS 42

American Airlines employee killed at Montgomery airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An employee at Montgomery Regional Airport died Saturday afternoon. According to a tweet from the airline, “Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.” […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Man dead after crashing into tree in Mississippi

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Woodville man was killed in a car crash that happened on a Wilkinson County highway on Tuesday. Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the scene around 10:43 p.m. on Highway 563. They said a 1995 Ford F-150 driven by Jason Coco, 43, was traveling south […]
WOODVILLE, MS
CBS 42

Strong Storms Return Next Week for Central Alabama

Overnight, we will have lingering showers. Nothing severe. Tomorrow morning, spotty showers are likely from day break until lunch. For the weekend, after some morning Saturday morning showers, the rain will clear quickly by lunch time. Although it will be a bit cloudy for the afternoon, temperatures will still manage to climb into the mid […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

34-year-old charged in Bessemer homicide

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Christmas Day homicide. According to Bessemer Police, Timothy Searcy was charged with murder following the death of Clay Parker. Parker was found dead on the 1700 block of 6th Alley in Bessemer. Searcy is currently being held without bond […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Florida woman allegedly beat children, laughed as man beat them

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Eric Suggs was charged with aggravated child abuse on Dec. 26, a Pensacola woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly failing to protect the seven children involved, according to Pensacola police officers. Jakirea Foreman, 31, was charged with child neglect on Dec. 29. Officers said they responded […]
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS 42

Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14. […]
CLINTON, LA
CBS 42

South Alabama police officer fires gun during traffic stop

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a case where an officer fired his gun during an alleged struggle with a suspect during a traffic stop Tuesday. “No one was struck by gunfire; however, the officer and subject sustained minor injuries,” according to the release. Police said they arrested Dequarrio Hines, 25, on charges […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Mississippi man arrested following Christmas Day hostage situation

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — A Clinton man faces aggravated assault and kidnapping charges after a hostage situation on Christmas Day in Vicksburg. The incident happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 25 at a home on First North Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the complainant told them that two of his friends, […]
VICKSBURG, MS
CBS 42

Poison Control warns COVID-19 tests contain toxic chemical

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Poison Control officials want to make sure the 60 million people who have ordered at-home COVID-19 test kits are being careful with the contents. “Across the country right now, poison centers are getting a lot of calls due to kind of an unintended consequence of the test kits coming out,” […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

From shattered pieces: A sniper shot a pregnant Black woman as she rode a Montgomery bus. 66 years later, Rosa Jordan’s family is still seeking answers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – They knew she’d been shattered.  And the four pastors, all leaders of the movement, wrote to the U.S. president to tell him just that.  A sniper shot Rosa Jordan, a 22-year-old Black woman, as she sat on a Montgomery bus just three days after Christmas in 1956, according to press accounts […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

75K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy