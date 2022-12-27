ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Government to probe Southwest cancellations that stranded flyers

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvMvJ_0jvUBldj00

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people.

Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather , but Southwest was the most affected. About 4,000 domestic U.S. flights were cancelled Monday, according to the tracking website FlightAware, and 2,900 of those were Southwest’s. Nearly 2,500 more flights had already been canceled as of 5 a.m. Tuesday and problems are likely to continue at least into Wednesday.

Americans expected to return up to $170 billion in holiday gifts

Southwest spokesman Jay McVay said at a press conference in Houston that cancellations snowballed as storm systems moved across the country, leaving flight crews and planes out of place

“So we’ve been chasing our tails, trying to catch up and get back to normal safely, which is our number one priority as quickly as we could,” he said. “And that’s exactly how we ended up where we are today.”

Passengers stood in long lines trying to rebook their flights . The Department of Transportation said on Twitter that it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service.” The tweet said the department would look into whether Southwest could have done anything about the cancellations and whether the airline was complying with its customer service plan.

North Alabama authorities warn of icy conditions on roadways

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that the airline would operate just over a third of its usual schedule to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.

“We had a tough day today. In all likelihood we’ll have another tough day tomorrow as we work our way out of this,” he said Monday evening. “This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Southwest cancellation chaos continues for travelers headed to Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Southwest customers traveling to and from Birmingham say they are cutting ties with the airline as it continues to cut flights. On Thursday, Flight Aware reported another 2,300 Southwest flights grounded nationwide by the airline as it strives to catch up from a system meltdown it attributes to an outdated scheduling […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Families welcome 6 babies born on Christmas Day at DCH

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – Six babies were born Christmas Day at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and DCH Women’s Pavilion in Northport. Caleb Porter and his wife Sydney were one of the six families to welcome a Christmas baby into their lives. Sydney gave birth to her baby boy Sunday night. Lincoln James Porter was […]
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

American Airlines employee killed at Montgomery airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An employee at Montgomery Regional Airport died Saturday afternoon. According to a tweet from the airline, “Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.” […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

11-year-old accused of murder of 5-month-old sibling in Winn Parish

WINN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On December 19, 2022, first responders responded to a 9-1-1 call concerning an infant who was not breathing. The child was taken to the Winn Parish Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. According to a release, an investigation by the Winn Parish Coroner, Dr. James Lee, determined the infant had suffered […]
WINN PARISH, LA
CBS 42

Man dead after crashing into tree in Mississippi

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Woodville man was killed in a car crash that happened on a Wilkinson County highway on Tuesday. Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the scene around 10:43 p.m. on Highway 563. They said a 1995 Ford F-150 driven by Jason Coco, 43, was traveling south […]
WOODVILLE, MS
CBS 42

Strong Storms Return Next Week for Central Alabama

Overnight, we will have lingering showers. Nothing severe. Tomorrow morning, spotty showers are likely from day break until lunch. For the weekend, after some morning Saturday morning showers, the rain will clear quickly by lunch time. Although it will be a bit cloudy for the afternoon, temperatures will still manage to climb into the mid […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

34-year-old charged in Bessemer homicide

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Christmas Day homicide. According to Bessemer Police, Timothy Searcy was charged with murder following the death of Clay Parker. Parker was found dead on the 1700 block of 6th Alley in Bessemer. Searcy is currently being held without bond […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Florida woman allegedly beat children, laughed as man beat them

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Eric Suggs was charged with aggravated child abuse on Dec. 26, a Pensacola woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly failing to protect the seven children involved, according to Pensacola police officers. Jakirea Foreman, 31, was charged with child neglect on Dec. 29. Officers said they responded […]
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS 42

South Alabama police officer fires gun during traffic stop

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a case where an officer fired his gun during an alleged struggle with a suspect during a traffic stop Tuesday. “No one was struck by gunfire; however, the officer and subject sustained minor injuries,” according to the release. Police said they arrested Dequarrio Hines, 25, on charges […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14. […]
CLINTON, LA
CBS 42

CBS 42

75K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy