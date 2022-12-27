Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Hockey game honors Oxford teen's legacy, raises money for foundation
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thursday night, Oxford and surrounding communities came together to honor Tate Myre. He's one of four teens who tragically lost their lives during the fateful school shooting on November 30, 2021. Two hockey teams faced off at the Detroit Skating Club in Bloomfield Township...
Tv20detroit.com
2023 metro Detroit housing market outlook
DETROIT (WXYZ) — For Jason Justice, looking at property has become like a hobby. "I have several properties now and I’m constantly looking for more properties," said Justice. Justice spent Thursday morning with a realtor, looking at a home on the city's westside to add to his portfolio....
Tv20detroit.com
Man recovering after Jeep plunges into sinkhole in Detroit
(WXYZ) — A man is recovering after his car hit this massive sinkhole Tuesday. The incident happened near Eastlawn and Scripps on the city's east side. It has since been patched up, but there are concerns that another one could come back. According to neighbors, this area has been...
Tv20detroit.com
Family of murder victim in Detroit speaks out to demand arrest of killer
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A cold blooded killing of a wife and mother on Detroit’s westside has police searching for the gunman who opened fire. The victim was targeted as she left a neighborhood store just before 11 at night on Wednesday. Family members describe Tracie Golden not only...
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor businesses prepare for Fiesta Bowl crowds
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — New Years Eve will be a big day for Michigan fans, as the Wolverines prepare to take on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The game is a semifinal in the College Football Playoff, with a spot in the National Championship on the line. Despite...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Warmest day in weeks with rain on the way
Tonight: Staying warm for late-December with a low of 49°. Light rain or drizzle with patchy fog possible overnight. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Friday: Warm day starting around 50°. Some drizzle or patchy fog possible early, then off-and-on rain through the day. High of 51°. Rain totals 0.25" to 0.75" through by Saturday morning.
Tv20detroit.com
EV Tax credit changes, interest rates & chips will impact auto market in 2023
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — “I like the grill on it,” said Cortez Bracey as he checked out an F-150 at Avis Ford. He exudes the joy you can see when someone is about to make a dream come true. “It is like no other. I have been...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Dry for partiers at midnight, but a rain/snow shower chance late.
New Year's Eve: Lots of clouds. Temps will slowly drop through the 30s. Wind: WNW 5 mph. Overnight: There is a slight chance of a light mixed shower late. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s. Wind: Light. New Year's Day: Cloudy with a chance of mixed showers...
Tv20detroit.com
Neighbors grieve man killed by intense morning house fire on Florida Street in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Neighbors say the heat from a house fire was so intense, they didn’t need coats outside on their block this morning. They feared the worst for the three people that lived there. When they reached two of them, it was bittersweet. Two they feared dead...
Tv20detroit.com
MSP arrest driver speeding upwards of 100 mph on Detroit streets
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police arrested a driver Wednesday night for speeding at excess of 100mph going southbound on Hoover. He later headed onto Gratiot before ditching his car on Burden and Yorkshire in Detroit. This incident was caught on chopper video and posted online by MSP. His car...
Tv20detroit.com
At least 1 dead after home catches on fire, collapses in Detroit
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to police, one man is dead after a home catches on fire in Detroit. His cause of death is currently undetermined. The incident happened on Florida Street at around 4:45 Thursday morning. Police say when they arrived on scene, the house was completely engulfed...
Tv20detroit.com
VIDEO: Tips lead Warren police to make huge narcotics bust
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren Police Department's Special Investigation Narcotics (SID) announced it made a significant drug bust Thursday after receiving tips via the People Against Illegal Drugs (P.A.I.D.) hotline. “The P.A.I.D. initiative is a successful program which produces significant results. Many of the drug, gun, and money seizures...
Tv20detroit.com
Hospital security threatens patient with arrest over TikTok video, claiming HIPAA violation
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — When Denise Bradley told a nurse at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn that she was continuing to record her encounter with him and hospital security guards for her safety, the nurse replied, "Your safety shouldn't be on TikTok." On video, the nurse can then be heard...
Tv20detroit.com
Neighbors on alert after woman shot, killed outside Detroit convenience store
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit neighborhood is still reeling from a brazen murder caught on camera. The man responsible is still on the loose. He allegedly shot the victim to steal her car and the belongings in her pocket. It happened just before 11:00 pm on Wednesday, December 28...
Tv20detroit.com
Police looking for suspect who killed woman, stole her car at a Detroit corner store
(WXYZ) — "My rock. My heart. My everything.”. Too distraught to show his face, John Golden is anguished over the death of his wife and high school sweetheart Tracie Golden. “Everyone that knows her and me knows how we felt about each other," John said. Tracie was murdered Wednesday...
