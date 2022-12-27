ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 metro Detroit housing market outlook

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For Jason Justice, looking at property has become like a hobby. "I have several properties now and I’m constantly looking for more properties," said Justice. Justice spent Thursday morning with a realtor, looking at a home on the city's westside to add to his portfolio....
DETROIT, MI
Man recovering after Jeep plunges into sinkhole in Detroit

(WXYZ) — A man is recovering after his car hit this massive sinkhole Tuesday. The incident happened near Eastlawn and Scripps on the city's east side. It has since been patched up, but there are concerns that another one could come back. According to neighbors, this area has been...
DETROIT, MI
Ann Arbor businesses prepare for Fiesta Bowl crowds

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — New Years Eve will be a big day for Michigan fans, as the Wolverines prepare to take on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The game is a semifinal in the College Football Playoff, with a spot in the National Championship on the line. Despite...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Weather: Warmest day in weeks with rain on the way

Tonight: Staying warm for late-December with a low of 49°. Light rain or drizzle with patchy fog possible overnight. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Friday: Warm day starting around 50°. Some drizzle or patchy fog possible early, then off-and-on rain through the day. High of 51°. Rain totals 0.25" to 0.75" through by Saturday morning.
DETROIT, MI
MSP arrest driver speeding upwards of 100 mph on Detroit streets

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police arrested a driver Wednesday night for speeding at excess of 100mph going southbound on Hoover. He later headed onto Gratiot before ditching his car on Burden and Yorkshire in Detroit. This incident was caught on chopper video and posted online by MSP. His car...
DETROIT, MI
At least 1 dead after home catches on fire, collapses in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to police, one man is dead after a home catches on fire in Detroit. His cause of death is currently undetermined. The incident happened on Florida Street at around 4:45 Thursday morning. Police say when they arrived on scene, the house was completely engulfed...
DETROIT, MI
VIDEO: Tips lead Warren police to make huge narcotics bust

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren Police Department's Special Investigation Narcotics (SID) announced it made a significant drug bust Thursday after receiving tips via the People Against Illegal Drugs (P.A.I.D.) hotline. “The P.A.I.D. initiative is a successful program which produces significant results. Many of the drug, gun, and money seizures...
WARREN, MI

