Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2000, a grandmother went Christmas shopping and was never seen again. What happened to Shari Anderson?Fatim HemrajStanwood, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
Major discount retail chain opens another new Washington store locationKristen WaltersLake Stevens, WA
Related
whatcom-news.com
Nooksack River levee breached during recent flooding event, repairs to begin today (Sat.)
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County has requested assistance from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, (USACE) to repair a breached levee south of Slater Road. According to a press release from USACE, “Officials suspect the breach was caused by a combination of the heavy rain, snow melt, king tides and ice jams that led to the river overtopping the levee.”
publicola.com
LIHI Suspends Mail Service to Several Shelters, Says “Legally, We Can’t Be Accepting Mail”
Earlier this week, the homeless advocates at Stop the Sweeps raised the alarm about the recent decision by the Low Income Housing Institute to stop providing mail service to people living at several of tiny house villages. “Stopping mail deliveries will have a devastating impact on people being able to...
State Parks officials won’t discuss Whatcom arrest for assault, apparent vandalism
Warrant issued, but Parks spokesperson won’t say why man is jailed.
Coastal flood watch continues with extreme high tides in Whatcom
Seaside homes surrounded by water, minor damage reported in Bellingham parks.
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per hour. Workers 14 or 15 years old may be paid $12.32 per hour. Some...
Chronicle
Housing One of Biggest Predictors of Getting Kicked Out of Washington Schools
Shambrika Crawford caught her daughter trying to board a Seattle city bus to avoid the school bus outside the homeless shelter they moved into this summer. Kids pick on her, her daughter said, and call her a "little dirty shelter kid." Crawford has advised her three school-age children to keep...
KXLY
Bellingham family waiting for paychecks to arrive in mail amidst mail delays
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Problems with the post office seem to be running rampant, especially for one family that hasn’t gotten their paychecks in the mail in weeks. Steven Barbara and Sarah Hutchinson have been long-time residents of Bellingham, Washington. They say they haven’t received physical mail in a week, and it’s a problem that’s ensued for a while.
Which food truck is the best in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Brothers Bus Bistro, Simmering Tava, Sweet As Waffles and others, we’re seeking Whatcom County’s best food truck.
Electric vehicle owners in Bellingham will now have to pay to charge
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The City of Bellingham is expanding the number of electric vehicle charging stations, but officials say drivers will pay to get charged. Bellingham resident Barb Schickler is one of nearly 67,000 electric car owners in Washington, according to the Department of Energy. "I love my electric...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Another Bridge Down in West Seattle, at Least 34 Dead in Buffalo Blizzard, Doge Is Not Doing Well :(
Starbucks broke the law, says the National Labor Relations Board: The board filed a complaint saying the coffee corporation illegally refused to negotiate with unionized workers at 21 stores in the Pacific Northwest, reports the Seattle Times. Starbucks kinda dodged the accusations, saying in an email to the Times that by the end of the year they will have "appeared in-person for more than 75 single-store bargaining sessions." Yeah, and???
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
Cleanup efforts underway after king tides lead to flood damage in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. — King tides caused major flooding across Western Washington. In Snohomish County we saw dozens of vehicles submerged in the floodwater, as well as people trying to brave those elements. The good news is much of that water has receded. “So right now there’s pretty high tides,”...
The Stranger
Slog AM: Washington's Homeless Students Face Disproportionate Discipline, Trump's Tax Returns Finally Go Public, and Musk Gets Twitter Evicted From Seattle
Local saboteur(s) still on the lam: The Seattle Times reports that the Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating the possibility that the four attacks on power plants on Christmas could have been the work of a coordinated group. So far, the cops are not reporting any leads on who the person or group responsible for the attacks might be.
lynnwoodtoday.com
DUI crash injures two on 212th St SW Saturday morning
An Edmonds Police Department traffic unit was on the scene Saturday morning investigating a DUI crash that occurred at 7 a.m. in the 7000 block of 212th Street Southwest. According to police, a 25-year old Lynnwood man was arrested for DUI, and witnesses reported he was speeding before the crash. The other driver was a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman.
q13fox.com
AG files lawsuit against plastic surgery provider for threatening patients to falsely inflate online ratings
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a lawsuit Thursday against a Seattle-based plastic surgery provider for "falsely and illegally" inflating its ratings on online platforms such as Yelp and Google. The lawsuit is against Seattle-based Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan. It claimed that the...
KUOW
A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far
Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Updated: Eastbound I-90 Closed at North Bend Due to a Fatal Collision
Updated 8:52 am: In a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), it was reported that a pedestrian was sitting in lane two of three Eastbound I-90 just west of milepost 34. Shortly before 9 pm on December 28th, an unknown number of cars struck them, vehicle one being one of them.
This is what members will find at the new Bellingham Costco car wash
The site was under construction in the summer of 2022.
King County seeing increasing ‘white powder’ fentanyl
Ahead of what is traditionally one of the biggest party weekends of the year, Seattle-King County Public Health is issuing a warning about an alarming trend. Fentanyl, a dangerous and powerful synthetic opioid, is coming in new forms that resemble other drugs. “In addition to coming in counterfeit pills, we’re...
KOMO News
6 people, 5 dogs rescued in Whatcom County after ice buildup prompts evacuation
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Six people and five dogs were rescued in a coordinated response during an evacuation in Whatcom County on Christmas. A combination of ice buildup at the mouth of the Nooksack River and king tides led members from the Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management (DEM) to coordinate with patrol deputies to notify those in the Marietta area of probable and recommended evacuation.
Comments / 0