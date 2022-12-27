ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatcom-news.com

Nooksack River levee breached during recent flooding event, repairs to begin today (Sat.)

FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County has requested assistance from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, (USACE) to repair a breached levee south of Slater Road. According to a press release from USACE, “Officials suspect the breach was caused by a combination of the heavy rain, snow melt, king tides and ice jams that led to the river overtopping the levee.”
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Bellingham family waiting for paychecks to arrive in mail amidst mail delays

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Problems with the post office seem to be running rampant, especially for one family that hasn’t gotten their paychecks in the mail in weeks. Steven Barbara and Sarah Hutchinson have been long-time residents of Bellingham, Washington. They say they haven’t received physical mail in a week, and it’s a problem that’s ensued for a while.
BELLINGHAM, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Another Bridge Down in West Seattle, at Least 34 Dead in Buffalo Blizzard, Doge Is Not Doing Well :(

Starbucks broke the law, says the National Labor Relations Board: The board filed a complaint saying the coffee corporation illegally refused to negotiate with unionized workers at 21 stores in the Pacific Northwest, reports the Seattle Times. Starbucks kinda dodged the accusations, saying in an email to the Times that by the end of the year they will have "appeared in-person for more than 75 single-store bargaining sessions." Yeah, and???
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Washington's Homeless Students Face Disproportionate Discipline, Trump's Tax Returns Finally Go Public, and Musk Gets Twitter Evicted From Seattle

Local saboteur(s) still on the lam: The Seattle Times reports that the Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating the possibility that the four attacks on power plants on Christmas could have been the work of a coordinated group. So far, the cops are not reporting any leads on who the person or group responsible for the attacks might be.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

DUI crash injures two on 212th St SW Saturday morning

An Edmonds Police Department traffic unit was on the scene Saturday morning investigating a DUI crash that occurred at 7 a.m. in the 7000 block of 212th Street Southwest. According to police, a 25-year old Lynnwood man was arrested for DUI, and witnesses reported he was speeding before the crash. The other driver was a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman.
EDMONDS, WA
KUOW

A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far

Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Updated: Eastbound I-90 Closed at North Bend Due to a Fatal Collision

Updated 8:52 am: In a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), it was reported that a pedestrian was sitting in lane two of three Eastbound I-90 just west of milepost 34. Shortly before 9 pm on December 28th, an unknown number of cars struck them, vehicle one being one of them.
NORTH BEND, WA
MyNorthwest

King County seeing increasing ‘white powder’ fentanyl

Ahead of what is traditionally one of the biggest party weekends of the year, Seattle-King County Public Health is issuing a warning about an alarming trend. Fentanyl, a dangerous and powerful synthetic opioid, is coming in new forms that resemble other drugs. “In addition to coming in counterfeit pills, we’re...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

6 people, 5 dogs rescued in Whatcom County after ice buildup prompts evacuation

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Six people and five dogs were rescued in a coordinated response during an evacuation in Whatcom County on Christmas. A combination of ice buildup at the mouth of the Nooksack River and king tides led members from the Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management (DEM) to coordinate with patrol deputies to notify those in the Marietta area of probable and recommended evacuation.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy