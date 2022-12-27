ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Devils’ Nico Hischier, star players (finally) step up in key win over Penguins

Nico Hischier doesn’t like to think in hypotheticals. But he couldn’t help himself after the Devils’ most recent dramatic win. Needing a victory against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, Hischier raced down the ice in the second period – his father, Rino, watching from the stands – and fired a shot from the right side face-off circle past Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry to give his team a 3-2 lead.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Friday, Dec. 30

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Dec. 30 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m.
NJ.com

No. 20 Paul VI over Pitman - Boys basketball recap

Adiel Fred scored 16 points to lead Paul VI, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 72-31 win over Pitman in Haddonfield. Josh Eli added on 15 points for Paul VI (2-3), while Judah Hidalgo netted 13 points. Michael Fisicaro led Pitman (4-3) with 14 points. The N.J....
PITMAN, NJ
NJ.com

Devils players show signs of frustration after consecutive losses to Bruins: ‘I’ve got nothing for you guys today’

Jack Hughes was speechless. After yet another Devils loss to the Bruins on Wednesday – their eighth defeat in the past nine games – Hughes removed his pads in the tense dressing room and tried to cheer his teammates up. Some players were slamming equipment, while others – Hughes included – wanted to quickly exit and prepare for morning skate on Thursday.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball

Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy