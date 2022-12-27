Nico Hischier doesn’t like to think in hypotheticals. But he couldn’t help himself after the Devils’ most recent dramatic win. Needing a victory against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, Hischier raced down the ice in the second period – his father, Rino, watching from the stands – and fired a shot from the right side face-off circle past Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry to give his team a 3-2 lead.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO