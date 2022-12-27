Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: DeMatha (MD) tops No. 8 Bergen Catholic - Governor’s Challenge
Terry Copeland posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Bergen Catholic, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in a 53-70 loss to DeMatha (MD) in the Governor’s Challenge Showcase at Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, MD. Brandon Benjamin was also solid, posting 13...
No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball picks up 1st win, beats Patrick School (PHOTOS)
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako led Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the. NJ.com Top 20, to its first win of the season, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds in a 54-46 win over The Patrick School at Rutgers. It was the first game in New Jersey for Mgbako since transferring from Gill St. Bernard’s.
Who’s lighting it up? Top boys basketball per-game season stat leaders as of Dec. 29
Check out the lists below to see the per-game season stat leaders in the state through Thursday, Dec. 29, in six seven statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, 3-pointers and free throws. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
Devils’ hot penalty kill lifts them in 4-2 victory over Penguins | 3 takeaways
Rino Hischier was nervous. As he watched his son Nico’s team trail, 2-1, to the Penguins from the Devils’ “Dad’s Day” box at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, Hischier flashed a concerned look and blurted what every Devils fan was thinking at the time:
Girls basketball: No. 3 Rutgers Prep tops South Shore (NY) at Tampa Bay Invitational
Mikayla Blakes posted 23 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the way for Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated South Shore (NY) 68-66 in the semifinal of the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational at the Wiregrass Ranch Sport Complex in Wesley Chapel, FL.
Devils’ Nico Hischier, star players (finally) step up in key win over Penguins
Nico Hischier doesn’t like to think in hypotheticals. But he couldn’t help himself after the Devils’ most recent dramatic win. Needing a victory against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, Hischier raced down the ice in the second period – his father, Rino, watching from the stands – and fired a shot from the right side face-off circle past Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry to give his team a 3-2 lead.
Devils’ Lindy Ruff ‘not happy with moral victories,’ hopes to squash miserable December with strong 2023 start
The Devils did not nab their 23rd victory of the 2021-22 season until the 63rd game on March 22, 2022. That game, a 7-4 beatdown of the Rangers in front of a split Prudential Center crowd, improved their record to a pathetic 23-35-5 and forced coach Lindy Ruff to make an optimistic statement afterward.
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Friday, Dec. 30
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Dec. 30 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Dylan Harper leads Don Bosco Prep in John Wall Holiday Invitational final
Dylan Harper led the way for Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, with 33 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in its 79-74 victory over Farmville Central (NC) in the finals of the John Wall Holiday Invitational - Devonte Graham Bracket in Raleigh, North Carolina. Don...
Girls basketball: No. 3 Rutgers Prep falls to Montverde Academy at She Got Game Classic
Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, took a 58-47 loss at the hands of Montverde (FL) in the championship game of the She Got Game Classic, in Tampa Bay, FL. The loss was the Argonauts’ second of the year, snapped a three-game win streak and dropped the team’s record to 4-2. The Somerset County team previously lost to Morris Catholic.
Fields, Wilson help Trenton showcase squad depth in wire-to-wire win over Medford
When you look at what the Trenton boys basketball team became in the final month of last season with its whole roster intact, there were a lot of positive vibes and hype heading into 2022-23.
No. 20 Paul VI over Pitman - Boys basketball recap
Adiel Fred scored 16 points to lead Paul VI, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 72-31 win over Pitman in Haddonfield. Josh Eli added on 15 points for Paul VI (2-3), while Judah Hidalgo netted 13 points. Michael Fisicaro led Pitman (4-3) with 14 points. The N.J....
No. 10 Ewing survives late push by Rumson-Fair Haven to win a WOBM Classic title
Ewing faced one of its toughest challenges so far this season in the WOBM Holiday Classic Snyder Bracket Tournament final on Friday night, and managed to stand up to a relentless Rumson-Fair Haven squad. Ewing, ranked No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, held on in the waning minutes of...
Devils players show signs of frustration after consecutive losses to Bruins: ‘I’ve got nothing for you guys today’
Jack Hughes was speechless. After yet another Devils loss to the Bruins on Wednesday – their eighth defeat in the past nine games – Hughes removed his pads in the tense dressing room and tried to cheer his teammates up. Some players were slamming equipment, while others – Hughes included – wanted to quickly exit and prepare for morning skate on Thursday.
Bogota falls in overtime - Jay Mahoney Jamfest - Consolation - Boys basketball
Brian Cotes recorded 27 points, six rebounds and three steals for Bogota but Promise Academy Charter (NY) prevailed in overtime, 75-70, in the consolation round of the Jay Mahoney Holiday Jamfest at Bogota. Cotes went 11 of 17 from the line while Mike Olivio added 20 points while going nine...
8 random Devils thoughts before crucial matchup against Penguins | Dawson Mercer’s tooth, locker room leadership, tight standings race, more
The Devils are entering a crucial stretch as the calendar year winds down. They face the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, before opening 2023 with tough matchups against the Hurricanes – who beat them, 4-1, in Raleigh on Dec. 20 – and the Red Wings on Jan. 4.
Wrestling: West Morris wins bonus points battle to take down High Point
West Morris edged out a 36-30 home dual victory over High Point in Chester. The bonus points ended up being the dual’s deciding factor as both teams won seven bouts. West Morris (1-0) recorded bonus points in five victories, all by pin, while High Point (0-1) recorded two pins and a forfeit.
Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball
Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
Lured by NFL millions, N.J. football players keep packing on weight despite health risks down the line. Where will it end?
Sydir Mitchell, a 6-foot-6, 340-pound senior defensive tackle for Bergen Catholic High School, wears a sauna vest beneath a black XXL hoodie to raise his body temperature 10 degrees in the back of the Gold’s Gym in Teterboro on a recent evening. “Humble Beast” is tattooed on his right biceps.
