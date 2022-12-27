Read full article on original website
Newark police officer who witnessed theft is struck by fleeing suspect’s car
A Newark police officer was struck by a car early Saturday morning as he approached suspects in the act of stealing a GPS device from a vehicle, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The unidentified officer was transported to University Hospital in Newark for treatment of non-life-threatening-injuries, according...
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Monmouth County, police say
Police arrested a man from Neptune in connection to the killing of a 41-year-old in Oceanport Friday night, officials said. Michael Westbrook, 41, was charged with first-degree murder after the death of Amad Jones, also 41, formerly of Oceanport. The Oceanport Police Department was dispatched to Gosselin Ave. in Fort...
One man killed in shooting in N.J. city
A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Paterson, and authorities are investigating. The victim, who was not identified, was shot in the head about 9:45 p.m. in the area of North Main and Arch streets, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. A report of gunfire brought...
Another unhappy New Year for family of man fatally shot by Newark officer
It will be two years ago Sunday that Carl Dorsey III was fatally shot by a Newark police detective in a chaotic scene captured on a black-and-white surveillance video, and this New Year’s Day promises to be another unhappy one for the family of the 39-year-old truck driver and father of three.
Man arrested after Christmas night fatal shooting in Jersey City
Police arrested a suspect in connection to the Jersey City shooting that killed a man on Christmas night, officials said. Eddie Webb, 43, of Jersey City, was arrested Friday at his workplace for allegedly shooting and killing Khaliq Lockett on Sunday, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. The Jersey...
Police release photos of ‘person of interest’ in death of woman found near busy highway on Christmas
Police are seeking help identifying a person of interest in their investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the shoulder of a busy highway in Mercer County on Christmas day. The West Windsor Police Department on Saturday shared a grainy photo of the person of...
Cops looking for 2 men who allegedly took $250K in jewelry from N.J. house
Police are asking for help identifying two men who allegedly robbed a residence in Howell of a large amount of valuable jewelry the day after Christmas. The men were captured on surveillance video walking out from a wooded area west of the residence on West Farms Road around 1:23 p.m. Monday before forcing their way into the house through a rear door, police said. The residence was unoccupied at the time.
Prosecutor’s Office investigating after man found dead in WNY cliffs area
A 34-year-old man who had apparently been assaulted a day earlier was found dead in West New York late Wednesday night, officials said today. The body of Jose Cepeda of West New York was found in the cliffs area of 60th Street and Boulevard East by police responding to an 11:35 p.m. Wednesday call of an injured man, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Cepeda had visible injuries to his upper body and was pronounced dead at 12:23 a.m. Thursday, the HCPO said.
Five injured in two Jersey City shootings
UPDATE: Two in ICU after separate shootings. At least five people were wounded in what appears to be two shooting incidents in Jersey City Thursday night, according to police radio transmissions. Jersey City police have provide no information related to the shootings, which are believed to have occurred between 9:30...
Man, 23, dead after 3-vehicle crash in South Brunswick
A 3-vehicle car crash in Middlesex County killed a 23-year-old man just after midnight on Saturday, police said. The collision occurred on Route 1 South in South Brunswick at about 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, officials said. The 23-year-old was driving a Toyota Camry and lost control, hitting two vehicles and...
N.J. baby saved after overdosing on opioids; parents charged
The parents of a 1-year-old boy were charged with child endangerment after their baby suffered a suspected drug overdose at a shopping plaza in Hazlet, Monmouth County prosecutors announced. Police officers from Hazlet and Holmdel were able to save the infant by administering him with naloxone, an opioid reversal drug,...
Fourth teen charged in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old, but not for homicide
A fourth teen has been charged in connection with the altercation that led to the stabbing death of a Union City teen last week, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. The 16-year-old Union City boy, who has not been charged with homicide, has been charged as a juvenile...
'Armed And Dangerous': Manhunt Intensifies For Accused Shooter Of New Milford Woman
UPDATE: A manhunt intensified for the accused shooter of a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park as details about his criminal history emerged. James Allandale, a 61-year-old ex-con also known as James Allan, is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Anyone who sees him or knows where to find him is asked to dial 911 immediately and not try to approach him.
Wawa ‘parking lot rage': Driver runs over homeless man in Howell, NJ
HOWELL — A township man was charged with assault by auto after running over a homeless man outside a Wawa store in what's being described as a case of "parking lot rage" on Christmas. Police said that after an argument at the Route 9 Wawa around 6 p.m., Alonzo...
wrnjradio.com
Warren County man accused of attacking woman with hammer
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A 42-year-old man was charged Monday with a hammer-wielding attack on a woman in Hackettstown. On Dec. 26, at around 2:46 p.m., police responded to the Douglas Blake Memorial Field, located at 140 Willow Grove Street, in reference to an assault. Through a police...
NY Man Arrested In Philadelphia; Charged With Murdering His Mother In East Brunswick, NJ
December 27, 2022 EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Brunswick Police…
California woman, 75, killed in multi-vehicle crash on N.J. Turnpike
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the gender of the person killed in the crash. The victim was a woman, police said. We apologize for the error. A 75-year-old woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Middlesex County Thursday morning.
Heroin, Handgun, Hollow Point Bullets Seized From Hackensack Man: Secaucus PD
A Hackensack man sits in the Bergen County jail after police said they found ounces of drugs and a stash of illegal handguns during a raid at his home. Hassan Coleman, 36, was arrested at his house early on Friday, Dec. 23 and booked on multiple drug-trafficking and weapons charges, Secaucus police said in a statement.
Dozens of tenants evacuated from N.J. apartment building on Christmas Day
Claretta Maye was evacuated from her Elizabeth apartment on Christmas Day when firefighters knocked on her door and told her the unit was “deemed uninhabitable,” she said. Maye, 55, ended up spending $700 on hotel rooms before she could return to the building on West Grand Street two days later.
Body found in trash bag at N.J. home
A landlord found the decomposed remains of a person inside a garbage bag at a home on Beatty Street in Trenton, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The circumstances of the death and the person’s identity remain under investigation, authorities said. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.
