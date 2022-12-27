A 34-year-old man who had apparently been assaulted a day earlier was found dead in West New York late Wednesday night, officials said today. The body of Jose Cepeda of West New York was found in the cliffs area of 60th Street and Boulevard East by police responding to an 11:35 p.m. Wednesday call of an injured man, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Cepeda had visible injuries to his upper body and was pronounced dead at 12:23 a.m. Thursday, the HCPO said.

WEST NEW YORK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO