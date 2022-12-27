ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

One man killed in shooting in N.J. city

A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Paterson, and authorities are investigating. The victim, who was not identified, was shot in the head about 9:45 p.m. in the area of North Main and Arch streets, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. A report of gunfire brought...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Man arrested after Christmas night fatal shooting in Jersey City

Police arrested a suspect in connection to the Jersey City shooting that killed a man on Christmas night, officials said. Eddie Webb, 43, of Jersey City, was arrested Friday at his workplace for allegedly shooting and killing Khaliq Lockett on Sunday, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. The Jersey...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Cops looking for 2 men who allegedly took $250K in jewelry from N.J. house

Police are asking for help identifying two men who allegedly robbed a residence in Howell of a large amount of valuable jewelry the day after Christmas. The men were captured on surveillance video walking out from a wooded area west of the residence on West Farms Road around 1:23 p.m. Monday before forcing their way into the house through a rear door, police said. The residence was unoccupied at the time.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Prosecutor’s Office investigating after man found dead in WNY cliffs area

A 34-year-old man who had apparently been assaulted a day earlier was found dead in West New York late Wednesday night, officials said today. The body of Jose Cepeda of West New York was found in the cliffs area of 60th Street and Boulevard East by police responding to an 11:35 p.m. Wednesday call of an injured man, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Cepeda had visible injuries to his upper body and was pronounced dead at 12:23 a.m. Thursday, the HCPO said.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
NJ.com

Five injured in two Jersey City shootings

UPDATE: Two in ICU after separate shootings. At least five people were wounded in what appears to be two shooting incidents in Jersey City Thursday night, according to police radio transmissions. Jersey City police have provide no information related to the shootings, which are believed to have occurred between 9:30...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. baby saved after overdosing on opioids; parents charged

The parents of a 1-year-old boy were charged with child endangerment after their baby suffered a suspected drug overdose at a shopping plaza in Hazlet, Monmouth County prosecutors announced. Police officers from Hazlet and Holmdel were able to save the infant by administering him with naloxone, an opioid reversal drug,...
HAZLET, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Warren County man accused of attacking woman with hammer

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A 42-year-old man was charged Monday with a hammer-wielding attack on a woman in Hackettstown. On Dec. 26, at around 2:46 p.m., police responded to the Douglas Blake Memorial Field, located at 140 Willow Grove Street, in reference to an assault. Through a police...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Body found in trash bag at N.J. home

A landlord found the decomposed remains of a person inside a garbage bag at a home on Beatty Street in Trenton, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The circumstances of the death and the person’s identity remain under investigation, authorities said. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy