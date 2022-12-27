New Jerseyans will say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 with unseasonably warm temperatures and periods of wet weather. Forecasters expect temperatures to warm gradually heading into New Year’s Day, when parts of the state could reach 60 degrees. However, there will be periods of rain beginning on New Year’s Eve — not only in New Jersey but in Times Square in New York City, where the giant ball will drop to ring in the new year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO