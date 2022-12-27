ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ.com

Dense fog advisory issued for almost all of N.J.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for nearly the entire state Saturday, warning of reduced visibility on New Year’s Eve. The advisory, for every New Jersey county except for Cape May County, said that dense fog could reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less. The advisory was initially until noon, but was then extended twice until 6 p.m. as fog persisted.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Rain and unseasonably warm temperatures will ring in the new year

New Jerseyans will say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 with unseasonably warm temperatures and periods of wet weather. Forecasters expect temperatures to warm gradually heading into New Year’s Day, when parts of the state could reach 60 degrees. However, there will be periods of rain beginning on New Year’s Eve — not only in New Jersey but in Times Square in New York City, where the giant ball will drop to ring in the new year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.7 The Hawk

NJ weather: A full week of mild temperatures ahead

There are some really nice days in this weather forecast. Including both Thursday and Friday, thanks to warming temperatures, dry weather, and bright skies. However, there is one wrinkle looming over the New Year's weekend. Our next storm system will drive a batch of rain through New Jersey, mainly on New Year's Eve Saturday. If you plan to ring in 2023 outdoors, you might want to have a poncho or umbrella handy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

After the Winter Break, Two Districts in New Jersey Will Implement a Mask Policy Due to the Increased Prevalence of Respiratory Viruses Such as Covid, Influenza, and Rsv.

After the holidays, thousands of kids in two New Jersey school districts will confront COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school officials stated Thursday that students and staff must wear face masks indoors starting Jan. 3. When classes start, the move will affect 25,000 kids in the state’s fourth-largest school district.
PATERSON, NJ
NBC News

Death toll rises to at least 57 as freezing temperatures and heavy snow wallop swaths of U.S.

A "once-in-a-lifetime” blizzard has killed at least 57 people in the U.S., including 27 in western New York's Erie County, officials said Monday. The number of deaths from the monstrous storm was expected to grow as snow continued to blanket Erie County, leaving roads in many areas impassable, including the majority of Buffalo, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference.
BUFFALO, NY
newjerseylocalnews.com

New Jersey Has Seen Its Second Child Die From the Flu This Season, and an Increase in Respiratory Viruses Has Been Noted.

A second kid, a boy under the age of 2, died from the flu, health officials reported on Wednesday. With the prevalence of respiratory infections still high across the state, a second fatality has been reported. Children younger than 2 years old, and particularly those younger than 5, are at a greater risk for severe influenza, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey

Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
