Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed Away
Cloudy & Foggy News Year’s Eve Night
6PM Saturday- Happy New Year’s Eve! There is one small line of showers in Aiken County now, headed into Barnwell County. The rest of the CSRA is done with the rain for the night. Clouds will linger all night with fog forming after midnight. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 50s.
Cloudy Friday, Tracking NYE Rain
8AM Friday- Good morning! Yesterday we finally reached the 60s for the first time in two weeks. This morning is starting out 15-25 degrees warmer than yesterday! There are some spotty light showers moving into Aiken County. You can trade out your heavy winter coats for a rain jacket as we get ready for a warm but rainy New Years Eve.
Thursday’s warm temps will continue as we wrap up 2022
As of 7 PM Thursday: After weeks of below average temperatures, we finally experienced a day above average! Official high temperature in Augusta today was 68 degrees, average coming in at 60 degrees. I hope you enjoyed the nice warm day and all the sunshine!. Tonight, we can finally say...
New Year’s Resolutions in the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — With the start of a new year right around the corner, people are starting to think about the changes they’d like to make in 2023. Is it really a new year without any resolutions? People all over the CSRA tell us what goals they plan on accomplishing this upcoming new year.
Do you have frozen or broken pipes? Here’s advice from experts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Freezing temps wreaked havoc on many of our pipes over the holiday weekend. If your pipes burst during the hard freeze, you may be wondering what you should do now. If they haven’t, you’re probably doing everything you can to make sure they don’t.
What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information....
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday. The traffic accident happened near Exit 1 after a man and woman collided after merging. They then began to argue about who was at fault. It was at...
Busted water pipes force closure of McCormick County offices
McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — Several county offices in McCormick County will be closed Wednesday, December 28. County leaders say the McCormick County Administration Center and all offices (Water & Sewer, Finance, Administration, Building Dept., Economic Development, Veteran’s Affairs, Voters Registration, Clemson Ext. and Soil and Water Conservation) due to busted water pipes. The county is […]
Crash on I-20 eastbound has all lanes closed near Thomson
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash on I-20 has all eastbound lanes closed past Cadley Norwood Road. The Georgia Department of Transportation is showing delays for almost five miles up to the Washington Highway intersection of I-20. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. and the latest estimates from...
Officials address heating issues at Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County Sheriff's Office is addressing concerns being raised about heating issues for inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, in light of a recent cold snap that left the area in below-freezing temperatures for days.
1 dead, 2 injured in house fire in Greenwood
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A house fire injured two people and killed one Monday night in Greenwood. The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said the fire occurred around 10:40 p.m. on the 200 block of Augusta Circle. Greenwood City and County firefighters responded. “There was a full fire with flames coming from the back area […]
HIV and AIDS in Georgia top national charts
Doctors at AU Health say Richmond County has one of the highest rates of HIV cases, per capita, in the state of Georgia.
Atlanta group could take over Augusta University hospitals
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-area hospital system could take over the hospitals affiliated with Georgia’s only public medical school under a deal announced Tuesday. Augusta University Health System said it signed a letter of intent to join the Marietta-based nonprofit Wellstar Health System. Any deal is far from...
50-year-old man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office said Monday it’s investigating the death of a 50-year-old man. William Bell, 50, of Deans Bridge Road, was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday. Bell was then struck by a second vehicle, which left the scene, dragging Bell’s body....
Names released for driver, 3-year-old killed in fiery crash
WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fiery Christmas Day crash on Interstate 20 killed a 24-year-old man and his 3-year-old goddaughter. The 1:28 p.m. crash killed driver Ryant Furtick and the child, Neuriah Shannon, who was in the back seat, at mile marker 163, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.
Two people arrested by RCSO for car wash robbery
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The two people wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for a car wash robbery have been found and arrested. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Erin Smith and Joquel Downs were wanted for Robbery By Force in reference to a robbery that happened on Thursday, November 17th at […]
Traffic stop in Wrens yields nearly 12 pounds of marijuana, stolen weapons
WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) — A traffic stop within the city of Wrens uncovered nearly 12 pounds of marijuana. According to Wrens Police Department, officers pulled over a 2021 Jeep Cherokee Track Hawk just after midnight Wednesday on Broad Street. During the stop, officers located and seized the marijuana and two firearms, one of which was converted to fully automatic while the other was reported stolen years ago.
Funeral service set for Orangeburg mother found dead on Thanksgiving Day
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Orangeburg mother who's death launched a weeks-long search for her missing 5-year-old and the father. The funeral for 46-year-old Crystal Jumper, the mother of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter, will be held at 1 p.m. on January 7, 2023...
