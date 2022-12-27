ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts practices for 2nd straight day | Has a decision been made on if he will play Sunday? (VIDEO)

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was on his knee Friday morning, stretching after the loud airhorn echoed to alert the players and coaches at the NovaCare Complex indoor practice facility that the session had become. Hurts began lifting his right arm in the air, trying to make the shoulder he sprained against the Chicago Bears nearly two weeks ago was limber to participate in the session.
NJ.com

What channel is Washington Commanders game today? (1/1/2023) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Browns on New Year’s Day | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 17

The Cleveland Browns, led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, meet the Washington Commanders, led by quarterback Carson Wentz, in an NFL Week 17 NFC football game with playoff implications on Sunday, January 1, 2022 (1/1/2022) at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. The Commanders’ playoff-clinching scenarios:. WAS win + SEA loss...
NJ.com

What channel is New Orleans Saints game today? (1/1/2023) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Eagles on New Year’s Day | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 17

The New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Andy Dalton, meet the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts or backup Gardner Minshew, in an NFL Week 17 NFC football game on Sunday, January 1, 2023 (1/1/2023) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With a victory, the Eagles will clinch...
NJ.com

What channel is Tampa Bay Buccaneers game today? (1/1/2023) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Panthers on New Year’s Day | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 17

The Carolina Panthers, led by quarterback Sam Darnold, meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady, in an NFL Week 17 NFC South football game with playoff implications on Sunday, January 1, 2022 (1/1/2022) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers clinch the NFC South title...
NJ.com

What channel is Kansas City Chiefs game today? (1/1/2023) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Broncos on New Year’s Day | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 17

The free-falling Denver Broncos, who just fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, meet the Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback and MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes, in an NFL Week 17 AFC West football game on Sunday, January 1, 2022 (1/1/2022) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH...
NJ.com

NFL Week 17 picks: New Orleans Saints-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Will the NFC East title be clinched Sunday?

The Eagles (13-2) boarded a plane on Christmas Eve, tired from playing a hard-fought game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Instead of celebrating winning the NFC East and wearing division champion hats and t-shirts, the team was dwelling on a 40-34 loss, missed opportunity they had to wrap up the division, the top seed in the conference, and a bye week that comes along with it.
NJ.com

Giants’ Ben Bredeson, Nick Gates are making the time-share program work at left guard

Keeping track of who has been at left guard for the Giants this season has not been easy. It still isn’t unless you are Jon Feliciano. The center has played with four different left guards, and coach Brian Daboll made it official Friday that for the third straight week the Giants will use a two-man rotation at the position when they attempt to clinch a playoff berth in their game against the Indianapolis Colts.
NJ.com

Austin Wells killing it on climb to Yankees slugger ... as a capable catcher | Q & A

Yankees catching prospect Austin Wells likes spending offseason downtime big-game hunting. The Las Vegas native is pretty skilled in this sport, too. He bagged an elk on a recent hunting trip a few hours from home in middle Nevada. The hard part came after the kill when Wells and his hunting buddies had to figure out how to get the meat out of the woods for future meals because elks are massive creatures that weigh up to 700 pounds.
NJ.com

Mets-Correa deal expected to work out, report says

Last week, the San Francisco Giants let go of a 13-year, $350 million contract with Carlos Correa due to concerns over his physical, allowing Steve Cohen to swoop in and strike a deal for his New York Mets. But nothing is official yet. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
NJ.com

