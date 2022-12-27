ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

N.J. reports 2,420 COVID cases, 27 deaths; transmission rate levels off

New Jersey health officials reported another 2,420 COVID-19 cases and 27 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the transmission rate leveled off just above a key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission on Thursday was 1.08, the same as Wednesday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
ARIZONA STATE
NJ.com

N.J. hospital halts admitting patients after cybersecurity issue

CentraState Medical Center is halting new admissions Friday due to a cybersecurity issue, a spokeswoman for the Freehold facility told NJ Advance Media. Only limited information was provided, but the spokeswoman said the hospital was not accepting new patients because it was “experiencing some technical problems related to an IT security issue,” which it is investigating.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says

Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
NJ.com

New Jersey’s 22 best places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp

We love New Jersey’s diverse environment of cuisines, represented through countless restaurants, cafés, bakeries and more that enrich all corners of the state. Review juggernaut Yelp also seems to recognize the Garden State’s prowess, recently publishing its first-ever 100 best places to eat in New Jersey in 2022 list.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J.’s minimum wage is going up Sunday

New Jersey’s minimum wage workers are about to get another pay raise. They’ll start making $14.13 an hour on Sunday, up $1.13. It is the latest increase required under 2019 legislation raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2024 for most employees.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Dense fog advisory issued for almost all of N.J.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for nearly the entire state Saturday, warning of reduced visibility on New Year’s Eve. The advisory, for every New Jersey county except for Cape May County, said that dense fog could reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less. The advisory was initially until noon, but was then extended twice until 6 p.m. as fog persisted.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy