Tolls are going up on N.J. highways, bridges and tunnels in 2023. Here’s how much and where.
Arriving with the New Year are toll increases in 2023 on some of the state’s and regions largest toll highways, bridges and tunnels, coming on the heels of hikes in 2020 and 2021. If drivers are left groaning at the news, they have good reason to. The toll increases...
N.J.’s traffic deaths hit grim milestone with highest number of people killed in 15 years
New Jersey set another grim record for traffic deaths in 2022 as the number of people killed on the state roads rose again. As of Friday, 698 people had died in crashes in New Jersey this year, State Police fatality statistics show. That number topped the 2021 death toll, when 697 people were killed in crashes and collisions, the highest since 2007.
Offshore wind is on N.J.’s horizon but activists worry of impact to whales, economy, the view
What will offshore turbines actually look like in New Jersey? What will the impact be to threatened species of whales? What will the introduction of offshore wind mean for businesses at the Jersey Shore?. The questions varied as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection held virtual and in-person hearings...
N.J. weather: Hardly any snow in December? It’s not the first time that’s happened.
For New Jersey snow lovers, the weather setup appeared to be almost perfect for a very snowy December this year. Frigid Arctic air poured down from Canada, and an atmospheric blocking pattern helped steer several winter storms in our direction. However, slight shifts in the storm tracks allowed warmer air...
N.J. reports 2,420 COVID cases, 27 deaths; transmission rate levels off
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,420 COVID-19 cases and 27 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the transmission rate leveled off just above a key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission on Thursday was 1.08, the same as Wednesday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
N.J. reports 300K sign up for insurance through its healthcare marketplace as key deadline nears
Nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for health insurance through the state’s healthcare marketplace during the first five weeks of open enrollment, the state Department of Banking and Insurance said. Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 5, a total of 297,824 New Jerseyans used “Get Covered New Jersey” to...
These 3 N.J. organ donors will be honored with ‘floragraphs’ on Rose Bowl Parade float
Four New Jersey families who have been impacted by organ donation will be recognized at this year’s Rose Bowl Parade. The annual New Year’s Day festivities will start with a morning parade in Pasadena, California, which marks the start of the Rose Bowl Game later in the afternoon.
Lace up! N.J. to kick off 2023 with annual ‘First Day Hikes’ across dozens of trails.
Marty Grossman is no stranger to the Paulinskill Valley Rail Trail. Home to more than 100 species of wildflowers and birds, it’s not unheard of to bump into Grossman traversing the multi-use trail that runs 27 miles through Warren and Sussex counties. He can sometimes be found there performing...
N.J. hospital halts admitting patients after cybersecurity issue
CentraState Medical Center is halting new admissions Friday due to a cybersecurity issue, a spokeswoman for the Freehold facility told NJ Advance Media. Only limited information was provided, but the spokeswoman said the hospital was not accepting new patients because it was “experiencing some technical problems related to an IT security issue,” which it is investigating.
These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says
Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
New Jersey’s 22 best places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp
We love New Jersey’s diverse environment of cuisines, represented through countless restaurants, cafés, bakeries and more that enrich all corners of the state. Review juggernaut Yelp also seems to recognize the Garden State’s prowess, recently publishing its first-ever 100 best places to eat in New Jersey in 2022 list.
N.J. wrestlers in the national rankings as of Dec. 29: Several newcomers join fold
With prestigious national tournaments like the Beast of the East, Walsh Ironman and King of the Mountain behind us and with Powerade underway, the national landscape of who some of where some of the state’s top wrestlers is starting to take shape. Add in equally important and renowned in-state...
N.J.’s minimum wage is going up Sunday
New Jersey’s minimum wage workers are about to get another pay raise. They’ll start making $14.13 an hour on Sunday, up $1.13. It is the latest increase required under 2019 legislation raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2024 for most employees.
Dense fog advisory issued for almost all of N.J.
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for nearly the entire state Saturday, warning of reduced visibility on New Year’s Eve. The advisory, for every New Jersey county except for Cape May County, said that dense fog could reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less. The advisory was initially until noon, but was then extended twice until 6 p.m. as fog persisted.
More N.J. schools requiring ‘psych clearances’ for kids to stay in the classroom
The Bayonne mother wasn’t surprised to get the call in October that her third grader had a meltdown at school — again. Since the start of the school year, the 8-year-old boy had regularly lashed out at classmates and teachers and refused to do his school work. This time, he was kicking, spitting and throwing things in class, his mother was told.
California woman, 75, killed in multi-vehicle crash on N.J. Turnpike
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the gender of the person killed in the crash. The victim was a woman, police said. We apologize for the error. A 75-year-old woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Middlesex County Thursday morning.
Police release photos of ‘person of interest’ in death of woman found near busy highway on Christmas
Police are seeking help identifying a person of interest in their investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the shoulder of a busy highway in Mercer County on Christmas day. The West Windsor Police Department on Saturday shared a grainy photo of the person of...
