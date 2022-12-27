ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Keith Hernandez thinks about the Mets’ ‘astounding’ offseason

As he recovers from September shoulder surgery that ended his season in the SNY booth prematurely, Keith Hernandez has soaked in one big move after another by the Mets this winter. Steve Cohen’s spending spree has yielded Carlos Correa (tentatively, pending finalization of his contract because of physical concerns), Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana and David Robertson, among others, while keeping Brandon Nimmo and Adam Ottavino. All told, the Mets’ payroll could approach or surpass $400 million for next season. Post Sports+ this week caught up with the former Mets first baseman to get his perspective on where the Mets are...
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge adds another award

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had a season for the ages in 2022. Judge catapulted himself into the discussion as to whether or not he is the real single season home run king as he belted 62 home runs last season. He won the AL MVP award and a Silver Slugger for his performance as he set an American League and Yankees team record for homers.
Hall of Fame voter makes horrible, controversial decision

There might not be another sport on the planet that sees as much controversy in its Hall of Fame voting as the Baseball Hall of Fame, and it looks like that is true once again this year as one Hall of Fame voter made quite a bizarre choice for the third ballot in a row. Read more... The post Hall of Fame voter makes horrible, controversial decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
