Elon Musk blames Tesla's $600 billion plunge in market value this year on the Fed - as rising interest rates erode the appeal of stocks
Elon Musk has blamed the Federal Reserve for the sharp decline in Tesla stock this year. Rising interest rates have boosted the appeal of Treasuries relative to stocks, the Tesla CEO said. Tesla stock has been hit by fears that Musk's Twitter purchase is a costly distraction. Elon Musk has...
Tesla stock has plunged nearly 70% from its peak. 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry called the crash.
Burry declared Tesla stock was in a bubble at the end of 2020, and warned it could plunge 80% or 90% in November 2021, when the stock peaked.
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest scooped up $88 million in Tesla stock in the 4th quarter amid the famed money manager's dip-buying spree
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest purchased $88 million worth of Tesla shares in the fourth quarter. The famed money manager has been on a dip-buying spree, also scooping $11.2 million of Coinbase last week. ARK Invest's flagship ETF has been dragged to a five-year low this week. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 30, 2022
Wall Street closed higher on Thursday in a light day of trading. The general mood was buy-the-dip as the market went in for a year-end rally. Economic data showed jobless claims rising even as the labor market remained resilient. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the...
Just 5 trading days accounted for 94% of the S&P 500's decline in 2022 - and they could signal what's to come in 2023, DataTrek says
"At some point next year, equity markets should have some outsized up days as investors conclude that the Fed is done raising rates," DataTrek said.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
msn.com
U.S. stocks fall on last trading day of 2022, booking monthly losses and worst year since 2008
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, booking their worst annual losses since 2008, as tax-loss harvesting along with anxieties about the outlook for corporate profits and the U.S. consumer took their toll. How stock indexes traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 73.55 points, or 0.2%, to 33,147.25. The S&P 500...
Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here’s the Trade.
Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report stock isn’t joining Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Free Report epic stock-price unraveling. But it is joining it on the 52-week-low list. This is not too surprising, as the tech giant broke below a key support level earlier this month. And on Wednesday Apple shares fell 2.6%, touching 52-week lows for a second session.
Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
Tesla shares are down 70% for the year as Morgan Stanley cuts price target
Tesla's stock is finishing out its tumultuous year with yet more turbulence: It's up almost 6% Thursday, but still down more than 10% since last week. And a new cut to its price target from Morgan Stanley isn't helping.
msn.com
2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face
The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
msn.com
Is the U.S. stock market open the day after New Year’s?
Most investors were likely happy to see 2022 come to an end when the bell rang out the final trading session of the year on Friday. Stocks logged their worst annual performance since 2008, while bond returns were the worst in decades or, in some cases, in history. Now, the...
TREX Global:Gold prices keep rising, still suppressed by U.S. bond yields
U.S. home prices' two-year run of double-digit gains ends, with year-on-year gains dropping to single digits in October. Photo bye.g(marek/Unsplsh) Annual price gains in the increasingly fragile U.S. housing market slipped into single digits in October for the first time in about two years, two closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday, as mortgage rates soared above 7% for the month, further stifling demand.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks continue year-end slide, Tesla snaps 7-day losing streak
U.S. stocks sank Wednesday, extending a sharp year-end slide as investors hobbled toward the end of a gruesome 2022. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 1.2% after losses picked up into the close, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed 366 points, or 1.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined 1.4%.
Pain, few gains for investors as markets slumped in 2022
Investors found few, if any, places to safely put their money in 2022, as central banks in the U.S. and around the globe raised interest rates for the first time in years to fight surging inflation, stoking fear of a global recession. Uncertainty about how far the Federal Reserve and other central banks would go in the fight against inflation sparked a return of volatility. Large swings in stocks were common on Wall Street as the Fed raised its key interest rate seven times and signaled more hikes to come in 2023. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s strict COVID-19 policies also contributed to inflation and roiled the global economy as well as markets in Asia, Europe and the U.S. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index had its worst start to a year since 1970. By June, t he index fell into a bear market, a drop of more than 20% from the record high set in early January. The energy sector was the lone winner, benefitting from a spike in oil and gas prices. Technology stocks tumbled after leading the market during the pandemic.
Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in 2023
NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock investors could not be more eager to turn the page on 2022, a brutal year dominated by market-punishing Federal Reserve rate hikes designed to tamp down the steepest inflation in 40 years.
msn.com
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Mind-Blowing Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A lot has changed since the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s popped in spectacular fashion. For starters, we're all connected to the internet 24/7 through devices that fit in our pockets. One thing that hasn't changed over the past two decades, though, is investor psychology. As soon as the...
msn.com
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, AMC, Meta, And How Elon Musk Is Reacting To Tesla Stock Plunge
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The final week of trading in 2022 ended with a whimper as all three major indexes finished lower. The S&P 500 inched down by 0.14%, the Dow Industrials fell by 0.17% and the Nasdaq fell by 0.30% for the week.
msn.com
These 3 problems for the U.S. could be big moneymakers for stock investors in 2023
Good riddance, 2022. It was another disruptive, unpredictable year. War, food insecurity, climate change — the past eight years have been the hottest ever recorded — and more. But there have also been dazzling breakthroughs in science, medicine and space exploration. What does 2023 hold? It’s hard to...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies end 2022 on a high note
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and shares were set to end the year on a positive note, having weathered through a brutal 2022, as risk sentiment improved after U.S. data showed the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path had begun to affect the labour market. However, for the...
