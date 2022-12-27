Read full article on original website
Related
operawire.com
Gran Teatre del Liceu Announces Cast Change for ‘Tosca’
The Gran Teatre del Liceu has announced a cast change for Puccini’s “Tosca.”. The company said that Vittorio Grigolo will sing the role of Cavaradossi, replacing Joseph Calleja, who has laryngitis. Grigolo recently performed the role of Cavaradossi in Zurich and also sang productions of “La Bohème” in...
operawire.com
Sonya Yoncheva to Headline Future New Production of ‘Un Ballo in Maschera’ at Metropolitan Opera
Sonya Yoncheva is set to appear at the Metropolitan Opera in future performances of “Un Ballo in Maschera,” “Medea,” and “Pique Dame.”. Per an article by The Associated Press entitled “At top of opera, Yoncheva worries about classical music,” the Bulgarian soprano will be involved in a new production of the Verdi classic as well as revivals of the Tchaikovsky and Cherubini works. It also reveals that Yoncheva was originally slated to productions of “The Ghosts of Versailles” and “Madama Butterfly,” but those plans were “dropped.”
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Rigoletto’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of Verdi’s “Rigoletto.”. The company said, “for tonight’s performance of Verdi’s ‘Rigoletto,’ the role of Sparafucile will now be sung by Julian Close.” He will replace John Relyea. Close made...
operawire.com
Royal Swedish Opera to Hold New Year’s Eve Concert
The Royal Swedish Opera is set to hold a New Year’s Eve concert featuring conductor Vincenzo Milletarì. The conductor will join forces with the soloists of the Royal Swedish Opera including Miriam Treichl, Daniel Johansson, Vivianne Holmberg, and Håkan Ekenäs. The performance will also feature graduating...
operawire.com
Diana Damrau, Michael Spyres & Véronique Gens Lead New CD/DVD Releases
With the year coming to an end, we bring you the last releases of 2022. Audiences will get a chance to hear a monodrama, a Christmas album, a solo album and rarities. Long-time musical partners Lea Desandre and Iestyn Davies present Thomas Dunford’s complete Handel program recorded with Ensemble Jupiter. Featuring Dunford on the lute, the new album features arias from “Semele,” “Theodora,” “Saul,” “Susanna, and “Esther.”
operawire.com
ABAO Txiki to Present ‘Cuento de Navidad’
ABAO Txiki, the Bilbao Opera’s division dedicated to performances for families and children, will present “Cuento de Navidad” on Jan. 3-5 as part of its holiday celebration. The children’s opera by composer Iñigo Casalí and librettist Pablo Valdés is an adaptation of Charles Dicken’s famed “A Christmas...
operawire.com
How to Watch Teatro La Fenice’s New Year’s Eve Concert
The Teatro La Fenice is set to celebrate the New Year with its annual gala performance. The concert, which is set to be performed four times from Dec. 29 through Jan. 1, will feature soloists Freddie De Tommaso and Federica Lombardi and will be conducted by Daniel Harding. Audiences not...
operawire.com
Angela Gheorghiu Postpones Lucca Recital
Angela Gheorghiu has postponed her recital in Lucca, Italy on Dec. 29, 2022. The soprano took to social media and said, “Sadly, due to cold and flu symptoms since this morning I cannot perform tonight in Lucca. I am always the first one who suffers, because I know how disappointed all my admirers are and how disappointed I am not to be on stage for you. We are already planning a new date for 2023.”
operawire.com
Mark Delavan, Brian Major, Mary Feminear to Headline Maryland Lyric Opera’s ‘Falstaff’
Maryland Lyric Opera is set to present Verdi’s “Falstaff” on Jan. 20 and 22, 2023. The production of Verdi’s final opera will star Mark Delavan as Sir John Falstaff, Brian Major as Ford, Rachel Blaustein as Nannetta, Mary Feminear as Alice Ford, Allegra De Vita as Meg Page, Catherine Martin as Mistress Quickly, Yi Li as Fenton, Mauricio Miranda as Dr. Caius, Joseph Michael Brent as Bardolfo, and Andrea Silvestri as Pistola.
operawire.com
Opera Zuid’s ‘Lady in the Dark’ Nabs Place de l’Opéra’s Top Prize
Opera Zuid’s production of “Lady in the Dark” has earned the distinction of Opera of the Year 2022 by Place de l’Opera online magazine. The production of the Kurt Weill and Ira Gershwin classic earned 48 percent of the 1,200 total votes. The work was directed by Anna Pool and conducted by Weill luminary David Stern with Liza Elliott in the lead role.
operawire.com
Teatro Real de Madrid 2022-23 Review: La Sonnambula (Cast B)
The Teatro Real de Madrid has rounded out the year with 13 performances of Bellini’s “La Sonnambula,” a title which had not been performed in Madrid for 22 years. What is often considered Bellini’s most balanced composition was presented with a strong double cast of international singers and a new production directed by the Spanish stage director Barbara Lluch.
operawire.com
The True Believers of Giordano’s Rarely Performed ‘Fedora’
On December 31, David McVicar’s new production of Umberto Giordano’s “Fedora” opens at the Metropolitan Opera. The controversial work has not been performed there complete in 25 years. Yet, many alluring facets of “Fedora” make the opera a most inspired New Year’s Eve choice.
operawire.com
On This Day: Dame Joan Sutherland Sings For The Last Time
On December 31st, 1990, acclaimed Australian dramatic soprano Dame Joan Sutherland would give her last stage appearance, marking the end of a 40+ year, international career which brought her to audiences around the world, changing lives and minds everywhere she went. Singing in a gala performance of several operatic excerpts...
Comments / 0