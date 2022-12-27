Angela Gheorghiu has postponed her recital in Lucca, Italy on Dec. 29, 2022. The soprano took to social media and said, “Sadly, due to cold and flu symptoms since this morning I cannot perform tonight in Lucca. I am always the first one who suffers, because I know how disappointed all my admirers are and how disappointed I am not to be on stage for you. We are already planning a new date for 2023.”

2 DAYS AGO