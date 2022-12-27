Police: Multiple people hit by erratic driver across Philadelphia, killing 1

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Authorities are searching for the driver of a silver-blue 2005 Ford Mustang who struck multiple people in different parts of the city Monday night, killing one.

It started around 8 p.m. The driver of the Mustang hit a 51-year-old man on an electric scooter in the Rivers Casino parking lot on Delaware Avenue, knocking him off his scooter. He was taken to the hospital for a shattered lower leg but is expected to physically recover.

Police said the driver of the Mustang then circled the valet parking area and hit three more cars in the process. One of the drivers, a 48-year-old woman, was minorly injured but is expected to be OK.

The Mustang swerved erratically as it fled south on Delaware Avenue. Then, at the intersection of Broad and Spring Garden streets, officials said the driver hit a 53-year-old man on a bicycle. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Minutes later, just after 8:15 p.m., police believe the same car hit a third victim, a 22-year-old man who was standing on the corner of Broad Street and West Lehigh Avenue.

Police took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. He has since been identified as Roland Darrel White of East Germantown.

Investigators later found the Mustang abandoned near Broad Street and Indiana Avenue with a smashed windshield. The driver was gone by the time they arrived.

Police are actively searching for the suspect. Witnesses described the driver as having braids or dreadlocks. Anyone with information is asked to call 215-685-3181, or call or text a tip to 215-686-2477.

There have been 32 fatal hit-and-runs this year in Philadelphia — slightly down from last year’s total.