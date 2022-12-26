Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Many worked together to rescue local stranded motorists
(Willmar MN-) Local officials are praising the work done by plow operators, law enforcement, ambulance crews and The Minnesota National Guard for helping rescue stranded motorists during that storm that hit Wednesday through Saturday. Kandiyohi County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Felt says during the peak of the storm Friday afternoon through Saturday morning they had to create "emergency convoys", led by plows, to be able to get to stranded motorists...
krwc1360.com
Watertown Man Found Dead in City Park on Christmas Day
Authorities in neighboring Carver County are investigating the death of a Watertown man who was found in a park in the City of Watertown on Christmas Day. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that around 4:45 PM December 25th, his department received a report of an unresponsive male found lying on the ground in Evergreen Park on State Street Northeast in Watertown.
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
Sartell’s Mayor Expects Changes to Old Mill Site in 2023
The old paper mill site in Sartell has been empty for many years. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum expects the city to close on the purchase of the property in January of 2023 and the city council will start discussions on plans for the property shortly thereafter. He says a portion of the property will remain park land but a large part of it will be on the market early in 2023 for commercial and/or housing. Fitzthum envisions the possibility of the lower level of these buildings to be retail with the upper level as housing.
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
theloon.com
Is Anyone Else Having Issues With Getting Their Mail In The Brainerd Area?
First off, I want this to be clear that I am not bringing down the USPS here. What they do on a day-to-day basis is 10x more grueling that what I do. I simply want to know if I am one of the only ones who is having issues getting my mail lately.
Sartell Officials Expect Even More Commercial Development in 2023
SARTELL (WJON News) - After recording a record year in commercial growth and development, Sartell officials are expecting to surpass that in 2023. Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says they have several large properties for development that can attract a wide variety of businesses. Obviously the River Crossing area, next to Highway...
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
Foley FD Called to House Fire on Christmas Eve Day
FOLEY (WJON News) -- The Foley Fire Department was called to a fire on Saturday. At about 2:00 p.m. they were dispatched to a house fire in Lakin Township in Morrison County. Mutual aid assistance was provided by the Pierz and Milaca Fire Departments. They fought the fire in the extreme cold for nearly six hours.
knsiradio.com
Several Local Projects Receive Minnesota Main Street Revitalization Grant Funding
(KNSI) — Several local projects are getting funding from the Initiative Foundation in the first round of the Minnesota Main Street Revitalization grant. In Cold Spring, KHK Properties is getting a $199,950 grant for the new construction of a chiropractor’s office and additional office space that will be put up for lease. Money will be used for landscaping, streetscaping and design and engineering. The Quarry Cinema will also be getting money to the tune of $46,364 to repair and renovate outdated and ineffective systems. RJS Enterprises is getting $60,000 to install plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, electrical systems and other renovations for an ice cream shop set to open in 2023.
Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery
DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand. "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
Stearns County Extension Offices Moves Locations
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota Extension Office in Stearns County has moved. Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says the Extension Office has moved out of the Midtown Mall in St. Cloud and relocated inside the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park. Having the Extension Office in the...
Alexandria Man Hurt in Crash on I-94 Near Melrose
MELROSE (WJON News) -- An Alexandria man was hurt in a crash near Melrose. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 94 near Melrose. Troopers say 75-year-old Arthur Hortenbach's vehicle went off the road and struck the cable median barrier. He...
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Farm Honored For Green Practices
(KNSI) – A Stearns County farm has been recognized for growing green. The Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts recently honored the Janski Farm in South Haven as Minnesota’s Outstanding Conservationist. Co-owner Daniel Janski talked about his reaction after receiving the award. “It was shocking. We...
Central Minnesota Wipes the Cheese Aisle Clean at Sartell Walmart Over Christmas Weekend
It's like a major holiday weekend that involves crock pot-cooking just happened... oh wait. I was at Walmart in Sartell on Monday picking up a few things to make a batch of soup, and as I rounded the corner in the cooler section from the eggs to the cheese, I noticed a glaring hole on the shelves. The cooler section which is usually stocked full of bags of shredded cheese was totally wiped clean.
fox9.com
Inside the ice palace at a Delano, Minn. winery
(FOX 9) - FOX 9 got a look inside the ice palace set up at the Fountain Hill Winery in Delano, Minnesota. Tuesday was opening day and the palace will be open throughout the season, Tuesdays through Saturdays. The palace was created by the Youngstrom Family, who created the original...
Car Stolen in Alexandria Found in Minneapolis With Baby Inside
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car. Police were dispatched to a residential area in south Minneapolis at about 8:10. a.m. on Tuesday. There they found the stolen car. A baby boy was in the car alone. He...
Minnesota organizations see rise in tissue, organ donors
MINNEAPOLIS — Organizations in Minnesota are reporting more people are donating tissue, eyes and organs, and in turn, more recipients are being saved. According to LifeSource, a Minneapolis nonprofit specializing in those donations, more people and their families are consenting to become a donor. In 2022, there was an...
EMS workers meet the baby twins they delivered in back of ambulance
ISANTI, Minn. -- A family just north of the Twin Cities had a special reunion Monday after quite the memorable ambulance ride to the hospital.The last time Megan Swanberg welcomed the Allina EMS crew into her home, she was 30 weeks pregnant with twins and going through contractions."I'm probably a little more nicer this time around," said Megan Swanberg, mother to twins Harper and Harlan.Her husband Reid was far away at the time, so Megan made a plan."I'm just gonna drive myself to the hospital, and my mom's like, 'No you're not,'" said Megan. "She ended up pulling up right...
Beloved horse stolen from Morrison County family: "He's a puppy dog"
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. – A Morrison County couple is asking for the public's help in finding a beloved horse that was stolen off their property."There's just something about them. They're just gentle giants," said Katie Gerads.It's how she describes her Belgian Draft horses. But when she goes into the corral now, she's greeted by three horses where there should be four."He's a puppy dog," said Katie. "Anybody can go up to him and pet him, and I mean, he doesn't run. He's easy to load."Katie and her husband Neil believe that someone took Richard, a 20-year-old gelding, off their property...
