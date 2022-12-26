(KNSI) — Several local projects are getting funding from the Initiative Foundation in the first round of the Minnesota Main Street Revitalization grant. In Cold Spring, KHK Properties is getting a $199,950 grant for the new construction of a chiropractor’s office and additional office space that will be put up for lease. Money will be used for landscaping, streetscaping and design and engineering. The Quarry Cinema will also be getting money to the tune of $46,364 to repair and renovate outdated and ineffective systems. RJS Enterprises is getting $60,000 to install plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, electrical systems and other renovations for an ice cream shop set to open in 2023.

COLD SPRING, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO