Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slides as Inflation Is Going Up – Here’s Why Crypto New Projects Like Metacade (MCADE) Could Surge
Real-world economic performance undeniably impacts global cryptocurrency markets, with Bitcoin (BTC), the biggest crypto asset by market capitalization, proving an excellent guide to the health of the crypto industry. Recent increases in inflation worldwide, but particularly in the US, have seen the value of Bitcoin slide during the second half of 2022 as the global economic crisis takes hold.
coinjournal.net
Crypto price prediction: Mirror (MIR), Serum (SRM), Solana
Cryptocurrency prices drifted downwards on the final week of the year as concerns about a global recession coincided with those of high interest rates. Bitcoin darted lower and reached a low of $16,485. Other coins like XRP, ETH, and ADA dropped as well. Here is the crypto price prediction from the last week of the year.
coinjournal.net
UK’s NFT industry expected to grow to $9,257 million by 2028
The United Kingdom’s NFT industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.5% over the next 5-6 years. NFT spend in the UK will increase from $1,725.2 million in 2022 to $9,257.0 million by 2028. Increased adoption, government support and venture funding are key factors to that growth.
coinjournal.net
70% of unregulated exchanges’ volume is wash trading: study
An average of 70% transaction volume on unregulated exchanges are in wash trades. The statistic is part of a report recently released by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER). Incentives for exchanges include rankings and short term price movements. A new study on the use of crypto exchanges suggests...
coinjournal.net
Nic Carter: BitMEX, Kraken top proof-of-reserves ranking
BitMEX and Kraken crypto exchanges received highest scores for their proof of reserves attestations. Binance ranked lower for its ‘incomplete’ PoR among other metrics. Nic Carter says the PoR momentum is good for crypto and a “silver lining” out of the FTX chaos. BitMEX and Kraken...
coinjournal.net
Metacade’s Presale Set To Explode in 2023 – Get In Cheap Before It’s Too Late
Crypto is famous for producing insane returns, and getting in on crypto presales is the easiest way to ensure the highest potential for gains. This high potential for earning, followed by a decrease, is caused by an economic principle called the law of diminishing returns, which states that an asset’s value growth will begin to slow down over time.
Comments / 0