Related
natureworldnews.com
Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection
Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
MedicalXpress
Can colorectal cancer be prevented?
Regular screening is one of the most important ways to prevent colorectal cancer (colon and rectal). "Colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. And we expect about 50,000 people will die this year from colorectal cancer," says Dr. Lisa Boardman, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist. Everyone...
MedicalXpress
Exercise is medicine for cancer and every dose counts, even in late stages of the disease: Study
It is well-known that exercise has many benefits, but new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has revealed just how critically important it can be—even for people with advanced cancer. Previous work from ECU's Exercise Medicine Research Institute has shown men with advanced prostate cancer can change the chemical environment...
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial leads to atezolizumab approval for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma
A clinical trial led by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, has resulted in the first approval of a treatment for advanced alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS). The immunotherapy drug atezolizumab (Tecentriq) was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults and children 2 years and older with ASPS that has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery.
physiciansweekly.com
Outcomes Worse for Black Patients With Head, Neck Cancer in Clinical Trials
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with head and neck cancer enrolled in clinical trials, outcomes are worse for Black versus White participants, according to a study published online Dec. 7 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Jeffrey C. Liu, M.D., from the Lewis...
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.
Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests
Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
targetedonc.com
Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy Enter Localized Setting in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
According to Benjamin P. Levy, MD, clinicians can use the information currently available to best decide the treatment sequence of immunotherapy vs targeted agents in locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Immunotherapies and targeted therapies therapies have made a significant impact on the treatment of patients with advanced non–...
Basics on Colon and Rectal Cancer
Colon and rectal cancer, collectively known as colorectal cancer, develop when cells grow out of control in the colon or rectum, sections of the large intestine. Cancer may also arise elsewhere and spread to the intestines. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States,...
Few Americans are Aware of Links Between Alcohol and Cancer Risk
Despite conclusive research that shows that all alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase the risk of many types of cancer, Americans demonstrated low awareness of this risk, and some perceived alcohol as having health benefits, according to results published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Awareness varied significantly for various types of alcohol, the study showed.
Only 1 in 7 Cancers Are Caught Through Cancer Screenings
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Just 14% of all cancers diagnosed in the United States are detected through routine screening, a new analysis finds -- pointing to many missed opportunities to catch cancer early. "It's surprising, but true," said Caroline Pearson, senior vice president of the research institution NORC at the University of Chicago, which conducted the review. Cancer screening, by definition, refers to tests that can detect...
MedicalXpress
First test of anti-cancer agent PAC-1 in human clinical trials shows promise
A phase I clinical trial of PAC-1, a drug that spurs programmed cell death in cancer cells, found only minor side effects in patients with end-stage cancers. The drug stalled the growth of tumors in the five people in the trial with neuroendocrine cancers and reduced tumor size in two of those patients. It also showed some therapeutic activity against sarcomas, scientists and clinicians report in the British Journal of Cancer.
MedicalXpress
AI improves colorectal cancer screening in Lynch syndrome
People with Lynch syndrome have a higher hereditary risk of colon cancer. Despite regular endoscopic surveillance, it remains elevated in those affected. Researchers at the National Center for Hereditary Tumor Diseases (NZET) at Bonn University Hospital (UKB) have now found that artificial intelligence (AI) can improve the effectiveness of colonoscopy in the presence of Lynch syndrome. The study results have been published online in the United European Gastroenterology Journal.
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé died of colon cancer. Here are the cutting-edge clinical trials trying to find new treatments for the disease.
Pelé, a legendary Brazilian soccer player, died of colon cancer. These clinical trials are studying new treatments for the disease.
MedicalXpress
Experts explain treatment options for a common cancer complication
Experts provide the first framework for treating a common and life-threatening metabolic complication of cancer known as hypercalcemia of malignancy in the Endocrine Society's new Clinical Practice Guideline. The guideline, titled "Treatment of Hypercalcemia of Malignancy in Adults: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline," was published online and will appear...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Kala Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of IND application for KPI-012 for treatment of PCED
According to the company, it is on track to initiate a Phase 2b trial in the first quarter of 2023, with topline data expected in the first quarter of 2024. Persistent corneal epithelial defect, which is defined as a persistent non-healing corneal defect or wound that is refractory to conventional treatments, is a rare disease with an estimated incidence in the United States of 100,000 cases per year.
physiciansweekly.com
Cervical Cancer Screening Patterns in SLE Women
The following is the summary of “Determinants of Cervical Cancer Screening Patterns Among Women With Systemic Lupus Erythematosus” published in the November 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Chung, et al. Cervical dysplasia is common in women with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) because human papillomavirus (HPV) infection persists in...
Fairfield Sun Times
Screening Catches Only One in Seven Cancers
TUESDAY, Dec. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Only 14 percent of cancers diagnosed in the United States are diagnosed after the patient had a recommended screening test, according to a report released Dec. 14 by NORC at the University of Chicago. The percentage of cancers detected by screening (PCDS) in...
curetoday.com
Moderate Exercise May Significantly Impact Outcomes in Colorectal Cancer
Exercising moderately every week has been linked to improved disease outcomes at any BMI in patients with colorectal cancer. Moderate exercise in patients with colorectal cancer may reduce inflammation associated with obesity, which may lead to improved outcomes in these patients, recent study data demonstrated. In particular, engaging in exercise...
MedicalXpress
Serum microRNAs as new criteria for referral to early palliative care services in advanced cancer patients
A major obstacle to the implementation of early palliative care (EPC) is the lack of objective criteria for referral to EPC. Circulating microRNAs (miRNAs) have been recognized as promising biomarkers. In their study published in Oncotarget, researchers investigated objective definitions for referral to EPC using microRNA. A total of 178...
