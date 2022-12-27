ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trailer Catches Fire in Pine City

The Pine City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in Pine City Friday morning after a trailer being pulled by a semi caught fire on the I35 ramp near the Pine City Walmart. Responders arrived on the scene around 6:45 a.m. where they quickly set to work controlling the...
PINE CITY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities

Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
WATERTOWN, MN
Bring Me The News

willmarradio.com

State patrol beefing up enforcement for New Year's Eve

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is ramping up highway enforcement for New Year's Eve. Troopers are focused on preventing people from driving under the influence of alcohol. Lieutenant Pete Goman said people should plan ahead to ensure they have a safe ride home on Saturday. In the Twin Cities, Metro Transit is offering free rides on all bus and train routes from 6 p.m. until end of service.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man injured in shooting along Nicollet near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after he was shot Friday evening.The incident happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 16th Street. Police say that he was walking in the area when shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle.The man ran to 15th after being struck.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Police did not indicate where the man's injuries were, but said he was expected to recover.The incident remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

KARE 11

Man shot, killed in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after he was shot Friday night in Minneapolis. A statement from a Minneapolis police spokesperson released early Saturday morning says officers, as well as Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies, responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. near South Sixth Street and Chicago Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash

(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
NISSWA, MN
