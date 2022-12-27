Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt
It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
104.1 WIKY
Lebanese forces rescue about 200 migrants after boat sinks
CAIRO (Reuters) – Lebanese naval forces carried out rescue operations on Saturday after the sinking of a boat transporting about 200 would-be migrants, the army said on Twitter. Separately, State TV tweeted that initial information was that the boat had been carrying people from Lebanon, Syria and Palestinian territories.
104.1 WIKY
Landslide kills at least 8 people in eastern Congo
(Reuters) – A landslide crushed at least eight people and seriously injured nine others near an artisanal mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, a local official told Reuters on Saturday. The wounded are in a critical condition and receiving treatment at a local health facility, the...
Islamic State claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4
CAIRO (AP) — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a militant attack on a police checkpoint in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia that killed at least four people, including three police. The extremist group claimed the attack in a statement late Saturday carried by its Amaq...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Vietnam retain Asean top spot despite Singapore stalemate
(Reuters) – Vietnam were held to a 0-0 draw by Singapore on Friday as both nations kept their hopes of a place in the semi-finals of the Asean Championships alive with one round of the regional tournament remaining. The Vietnamese, who last won the Southeast Asian title in 2018,...
104.1 WIKY
India makes negative COVID-19 test mandatory for travellers from 5 countries from Jan. 1
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India will make a COVID-19 negative test mandatory for flyers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from Jan. 1, the health minister said on Thursday. Travellers from these countries would have to upload their test reports on an India government website...
104.1 WIKY
Gunmen kill two Egyptian police east of Cairo
CAIRO (Reuters) – Two gunmen on motorbikes opened fire on an Egyptian security checkpoint on Friday, killing two policemen and a citizen in a city east of Cairo, according to sources from the interior ministry and the city’s security directorate. Two other policemen were wounded at the checkpoint...
104.1 WIKY
Australia says travellers from China need negative COVID test from Jan 5
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Travellers from China to Australia will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test from Jan. 5, Australian health minister Mark Butler said on Sunday, joining other nations that have implemented similiar restrictions as cases surge in China. This is a measure taken out of an abundance...
104.1 WIKY
Thousands celebrate the new year in Wuhan amidst China’s COVID wave
WUHAN/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Thousands gathered in central Wuhan on Saturday night to count down to the start of what many hoped would be a much better year after a “tough” 2022 filled with lockdowns and in December a major new outbreak of the coronavirus. Many released balloons...
104.1 WIKY
Italy PM Meloni determined to bring Expo 2030 world fair to Rome
ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she would do her best to ensure that the Expo 2030 world fair is held in Rome, even though she had little time to work on the project launched by her predecessor. “As an Italian and a Roman,...
104.1 WIKY
Chinese jet came within 20 feet of U.S. military aircraft- U.S. military
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese military plane came within 20 feet (6 metres) of a U.S. air force aircraft and forced it to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision in international airspace over the South China Sea last week, the U.S. military said on Thursday. The close encounter followed what...
‘It’s like another planet’: crossing the border from Gaza to work in Israel
There’s nothing quite like the Erez crossing, the only civilian route between Israel and the blockaded Gaza Strip, anywhere else in the world. The Israeli side looks like an airport terminal, but is in fact a fortress: surveillance balloons and motion sensors monitor above and below the sea and land that make up Gaza’s de facto borders, while semi-autonomous robots, equipped with machine guns, patrol the buffer zone.
Croatia rings in the New Year as a fully integrated EU member
It marked a fresh start for the small Balkan nation of 4 million that captured international attention three decades ago as the site of a brutal war that left nearly a quarter of its economy in ruins.
Comments / 0