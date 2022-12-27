Lura Jane Shingledecker Cochran, 84, of Titusville, formerly of Keely Rd., Franklin, passed away at her residence at 2:55 A.M. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 surrounded by her family and faithful dog, Chole. Born in Franklin on May 1, 1938, she was a daughter of the late William Leroy and Lillian...

