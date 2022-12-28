ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Rideshare drivers protest unfair working conditions at O'Hare

 2 days ago

Rideshare drivers protest pay and working conditions at O'Hare 00:48

CHICAGO (CBS) – Many airline passengers have been stranded over the past several days – but those who were not may have had a tough time getting a ride home Tuesday night, at least from O'Hare International Airport.

Some Lyft and Uber drivers staged a protest and refused airport rides. They claim the rideshare companies have done nothing to protect them from carjackings – and they say they do not have access to clean bathrooms at the airports.

Fare structure and pay are also big issues.

"As passengers, you guys are being ripped off – and drivers are being underpaid," said Lenny Sanchez of the Independent Drivers Guild and Justice For App Workers. "On average, at least 50 percent of the fare that you guys are charged nowadays is going to Uber and Lyft."

In a statement, Lyft said with rewards and bonuses, drivers can earn $35 in an hour or more – and drivers can voice their concerns through an advisory council.

There had been no response from Uber late Tuesday.

Comments / 13

guest
3d ago

These jobs were to make side money,not support a family on and they told you that when they started up!!then people wanted to drive all day and night and complain about the pay -it was never intended to be a job!!!!!

Reply
16
frank
3d ago

so grab a taxi. American Taxi always there never ever had a problem with them never waited more then 10 mins for one. right then and there.

Reply
8
juan camaney
3d ago

it's up to the users/riders to give you tips thats how you make money on these services. Not getting the tips? McDonald's is hiring

Reply
5
 

