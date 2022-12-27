ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

QUINDAY: To be transparent, government must be open

RUSSELL - It doesn't get more open than the local government, the government closest to the people. The fall and winter are stressful times for most folks, with school starting, extra-curricular activities, and the holidays compressed into a few short months. When the economy is in poor shape, it only exacerbates the issues. Whatever metric you choose to use to gauge the economy – GDP, the consumer price index, unemployment, or others – most folks would agree that the current economy is not good with an uncertain outlook.
RUSSELL, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: 15 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Dec. 17 and 23. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Much of northwest Kansas remains in the high-incidence category, but Ellis County dropped to the substantial category,...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/29)

BOOKED: Sean Shepard on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond. BOOKED: Linus Rupp Jr. on RNDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Dylan Koett on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault, held in lieu of a $20,000 C/S. BOOKED:...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

Jake Gill Holiday Re-gift concert set for Jan. 6 in Hays

Throughout the last four and half years, Jake Gill has raised tens of thousands of dollars for non-profit organizations around the U.S. and the world. Jake is excited to be bringing his performance to the community and families of Hays. The concert will take place at The Rose Garden Banquet Hall at 8 p.m. Jan. 6 for the “Great Christmas Regift Concert."
HAYS, KS
greatbendpost.com

Zachary Bealer, age 33

Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Chesapeake Roadhouse in Plainville offers fresh taste of bay

A new restaurant north of Plainville brings the taste of the Chesapeake Bay to Kansas. Jason Kephart and his wife, Kari, were born and raised in the Chesapeake Bay area. The couple has a history of working in the restaurant industry for about 15 years, but the Chesapeake Roadhouse is their first attempt at ownership.
PLAINVILLE, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
