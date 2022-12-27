RUSSELL - It doesn't get more open than the local government, the government closest to the people. The fall and winter are stressful times for most folks, with school starting, extra-curricular activities, and the holidays compressed into a few short months. When the economy is in poor shape, it only exacerbates the issues. Whatever metric you choose to use to gauge the economy – GDP, the consumer price index, unemployment, or others – most folks would agree that the current economy is not good with an uncertain outlook.

RUSSELL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO