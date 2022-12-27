Read full article on original website
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced that Kansas State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen will retire from the position in January 2023 after serving in the role for 11 years. Jorgensen will temporarily stay with the agency as Deputy Fire Marshal to help the new State Fire Marshal transition into the role.
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday announced the recipients of the fall 2022 Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants to revitalize underused and dilapidated downtown buildings and turn them into economic drivers in Kansas communities. A total of 15 projects from across the state are receiving almost $773,000 in matching grant funds.
New Year's Eve offers an annual moment to reflect on the past while looking to the future. So as we wrap up 2022, take a look back at the local stories Hays Post readers were talking about the most. . . . No. 10: Victoria man sentenced to life for...
The Hays Police Department responded to 57 calls from Dec. 11-17, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
RUSSELL - It doesn't get more open than the local government, the government closest to the people. The fall and winter are stressful times for most folks, with school starting, extra-curricular activities, and the holidays compressed into a few short months. When the economy is in poor shape, it only exacerbates the issues. Whatever metric you choose to use to gauge the economy – GDP, the consumer price index, unemployment, or others – most folks would agree that the current economy is not good with an uncertain outlook.
First responders in Hays helped a distraught man who was at the top of a grain elevator in downtown Hays on Friday night.
Dec. 29 is a fifth Thursday of the month; therefore, there will not be a Hays City Commission work session that afternoon.
An opinion piece printed in the Wichita Eagle on Dec. 24 told the tale of a man with inoperable terminal cancer being the victim of three cold-hearted Hays Police Department officers raiding his hospital room to confiscate the cannabis he was using to find some relief from his symptoms. That...
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Dec. 17 and 23. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Much of northwest Kansas remains in the high-incidence category, but Ellis County dropped to the substantial category,...
On Friday at 4:20 p.m. the Hays Police Department received a call about a man on the grain elevator downtown. Officers responded and set up a perimeter blocking off streets close to the grain elevator. Attempts to get the man down were made over the police vehicle loudspeaker. Fire fighters...
The Hays Area Planning Commission will consider a rezoning request that could open up more lots for housing east of Hays. L & M Development, Richard Werth owner, has applied to rezone an 11-acre tract of land east of the Hays Regional Airport along Airflyte Drive. The request is to...
City of Hays offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year's Day holiday.
BOOKED: Sean Shepard on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond. BOOKED: Linus Rupp Jr. on RNDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Dylan Koett on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault, held in lieu of a $20,000 C/S. BOOKED:...
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office found 50 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Thursday.
ELLIS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Volvo semi driven by Carl Presley, 73, Tonganoxie, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of Toulon Avenue. The semi struck an eastbound 2019 Ford Edge driven...
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
Throughout the last four and half years, Jake Gill has raised tens of thousands of dollars for non-profit organizations around the U.S. and the world. Jake is excited to be bringing his performance to the community and families of Hays. The concert will take place at The Rose Garden Banquet Hall at 8 p.m. Jan. 6 for the “Great Christmas Regift Concert."
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
A new restaurant north of Plainville brings the taste of the Chesapeake Bay to Kansas. Jason Kephart and his wife, Kari, were born and raised in the Chesapeake Bay area. The couple has a history of working in the restaurant industry for about 15 years, but the Chesapeake Roadhouse is their first attempt at ownership.
A minor earthquake was detected in Russell County on Friday evening, the Kansas Geological Survey reported. The 2.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 8:47 p.m. Friday in northeast Russell County, just south of the Osborne County line.
