7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonvilleTed RiversJacksonville, FL
Store hours for Jacksonville: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after evidence of ‘rodent activity’ foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail parcelsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic
The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17 odds: Bet on Chiefs to cover, other best wagers
The NFL playoff picture is shaping up, and Week 17 will be critical for a few teams fighting for their postseason lives. The fun is really getting started. There are a few games on this weekend's slate that I'm looking forward to making wagers on. So let's dive into my best bets for NFL Week 17 that will hopefully all win us some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Dallas Cowboys: Assessing Joshua Dobbs' first start
The Tennessee Titans didn't get a win, but they might've gotten some confidence. The Titans lost their sixth straight game Thursday, falling 27-13 against the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs made his first career start in place of rookie Malik Willis while the Titans sat numerous starters, including running back Derrick Henry and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, in advance of next weekend's winner-take-all game against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South title.
Predicting final 2022 NFL playoff picture: Scores for Weeks 17, 18
We used the ESPN Football Power Index's most likely simulation to project Weeks 17 and 18 -- complete with game scores -- to predict how the NFL playoff field will stack up.
First Coast News
The Jaguars @ Texans: 2 different teams , 2 different places
Focus to win and maintain momentum. That is what the Jacksonville Jaguars must do.
Jaguars list 6 players as questionable vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed six players as questionable for a Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, but it’s possible none of them will sit out. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the six on the list as has been the case in each of the team’s last three games. While he’s still nursing a sprained toe, Lawrence hasn’t missed a game and hasn’t looked inhibited by the injury.
Tennessee Titans show promise in Joshua Dobbs' debut, still lose sixth straight vs. Cowboys
Joshua Dobbs gave the Tennessee Titans more than they'd been getting at quarterback, but that still wasn't enough to end the losing streak. The Titans lost 27-13 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at Nissan Stadium, their sixth straight loss. This sets the Titans (7-9) up for a win-or-go-home regular-season finale next weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC division title at stake.
Cowboys 55-man roster vs Tennessee Titans in Week 17
The Dallas Cowboys have set their game-day roster for their Week 17 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The matchup looks much different than anticipated when the schedules were released. Many though Dallas would be hovering around .500 while the Titans ran away with the AFC South. But Dallas sits at 12-4 on the season and the Titans have lost five in a row and fallen out of first place at 7-8.
Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear
The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship... The post Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans
The Athletic’s Zak Keefer notes Colts QBs Matt Ryan and Nick Foles are unlikely to be back next season. Ryan can be released to save $17.2 million, which is almost a certainty. The only question is if he retires which could help the Colts spread the dead money hit out a little more.
Jaguars vs. Texans: Travon Walker ‘On Track’ To Return From Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to get a boost back to their pass-rush this weekend, a welcomed sight after the loss of Dawuane Smoot last week. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker is "on track" to return from an ankle injury this Sunday vs. the Houston Texans. Walker has missed the last two games with the injury, which he sustained during Week 14's win over the Tennessee Titans.
Report: Titans' Andrew Adams suffered serious injury vs. Cowboys
Tennessee Titans safety Andrew Adams suffered what is reportedly a season-ending injury during the Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys. According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, Adams, who got injured on the touchdown pass to Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz in the fourth quarter, suffered a torn patellar tendon injury.
