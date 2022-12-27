ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jay Gruden would stick with Taylor Heinicke at QB but understands a move to Carson Wentz

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJsG5_0jvTrtsw00

Jay Gruden spent almost six seasons as the head coach of the Washington NFL franchise. During that time, he dealt with a lot of quarterback questions, from Robert Griffin III to Colt McCoy to Kirk Cousins.

Now, Gruden analyzes games from afar and is a weekly guest on “Russell & Medhurst” on The Team 980 and joined the show Monday to talk about Washington’s Week 16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

In the loss to the 49ers, head coach Ron Rivera benched quarterback Taylor Heinicke in favor of former starter Carson Wentz. After the game, Rivera didn’t say if the move was permanent but that a decision would come quickly ahead of the preparation for the Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Gruden thought Heinicke played well against the 49ers, especially in the first half.

“I think Taylor played one of his better games in the first half, contrary to popular belief,” Gruden said. “He played well, he had some good third-down conversions, he had a nice touchdown pass, he moved around in the pocket. And then he had the two unfortunate plays to start the fourth quarter, the sack-fumble wasn’t on him, and the interception, I don’t think was on him either after watching the tape.”

Heinicke did have some impressive conversions on third down. Considering the Commanders struggled to run against San Francisco, Heinicke’s conversions looked even more impressive. Washington seemingly lived in third-and-long vs. the 49ers.

Gruden’s comment on the interception was interesting. If you watched the game copy, it looked like a terrible decision. However, when you watch it back, as Gruden did, there is reason to believe Heinicke was expecting something different from his receiver. After the game, Heinicke took full responsibility for the interception.

As for the move to Wentz, Gruden understood the move from a coaching perspective.

“It’s unfortunate for Heinicke, but as a coach, and you’re down three scores, and you need to get chunk yardage back, I think it was probably the right decision to go to Carson at that time,” he said. Gruden explained his decision by noting Wentz’s arm strength can give you more chunk throws.

Who would Gruden roll with for the final two games?

“Heinicke is the guy that kinda got them in this position to make this playoff run, so I personally, would stick with Heinicke, but that’s just me,” Gruden said. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if they went with Wentz.”

Rivera will name his starter soon, and it would be a surprise if he goes with Heinicke against the Browns.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic

The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Davante Adams had a straightforward reaction to Derek Carr benching

Josh McDaniels' controversial decision could have long-term consequences in Las Vegas. The Raiders head coach told reporters Wednesday the team is benching long-time starter Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season and will start former New England Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in Weeks 17 and 18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama

SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
Yardbarker

Commanders reveal DE Chase Young's status for pivotal Week 17 game

So much for the perceived pitch count for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young. In his second game, Young will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the announcement to reporters Friday. Young will replace James Smith-Williams, who is ruled out with a concussion. Last...
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Nick Saban, Bryce Young, and Will Anderson Jr. said following Sugar Bowl win

Nick Saban and the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide capped off the 2022 football season in convincing fashion with a 45-20 stomping of No. 9 Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Following Alabama’s win, coach Saban, quarterback Bryce Young, and outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. would sit down at the media table to deliver their post-game press conference.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

196K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy