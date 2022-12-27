Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Three Popular Dinner Spots in Pocomoke, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensOcean City, MD
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Related
WBOC
William Henry Cuddy, III
William H Cuddy III (Butch), age 64, passed away in Ocean Pines, Maryland on December 27, 2022. Born March 31, 1958, in Baltimore, Maryland, he lived in Ocean Pines, Maryland and worked as a Construction Superintendent until starting a family business in 2007 and retiring in 2017. To read full...
WBOC
Pedestrian Killed in Lewes Crash
LEWES, Del. - A Pennsylvania man is dead after being struck by a car while crossing a highway. According to Delaware Police, on Dec. 30 around 9:53 p.m. a truck was driving south on Coastal Highway south of Postal Lane when a man walked across the highway, directly in its path. Police say the man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing.
WBOC
Harrington Raceway & Casino Remains Closed, Players Flock to Bally's
KENT COUNTY, Del.- Harrington Raceway & Casino remains closed for the time being, and exactly why remains unknown. According to Harrington Raceway Inc.'s Facebook page, technical difficulties have been causing disruptions to their gaming and computer systems. Now, some gamblers are heading elsewhere to press their luck. Richard Sies drove...
WBOC
Delaware Minimum Wage to Increase in January 2023
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- The federal minimum wage rate in Delaware will increase from $10.50 to $11.75 on Jan. 1, 2023. In July 2021, Delaware Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 15, which pushed the wage increase into motion. Base pay will increase incrementally each year, from $11.75 in 2023 to $13.50 in 2024, and eventually reaching $15 beginning on Jan. 1, 2025.
WBOC
Salisbury Man Finds Peace in Toy and Train Collection That is Decades in the Making
SALISBURY, Md. --- Michael Murray has lived in Salisbury all his life and has been building this tiny neighborhood for most of that time. He and his dog Mr. Beasley has a huge train display centered around a room of antique toys. The collection started with a childhood gift. "Santa...
WBOC
Man Killed in Willards Crash
WILLARDS, Md.- A man was killed after he ran into a utility pole and irrigation system Thursday night in Willards. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says that Kevin Michael Lewis was driving in the 8700 Block of Bethel Road around 8:30 p.m. when he drove off the road for unknown reasons.
WBOC
Mail Truck Overturns in Wicomico County
DELMAR, Md.- The Delmar Fire Department responded to an overturned mail truck in Delmar on Thursday. Officials say they arrived on the scene at the intersection of Rum Ridge and Melson Road and found a two car t-bone type crash. Someone was also trapped in the overturned truck. Parsonsburg fire officials were also called to the scene to assist. They were able to free the person from the mail truck in under 10 minutes, according to the Delmar Fire Department. The victim was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional and is in stable condition.
WBOC
Mixed Feelings About Minimum Wage Increasing
MARYLAND -- The minimum wage in Maryland will increase on January 1st of 2023. Many workers are happy about this fast-approaching boost in pay, but some say this may not be the best time to increase minimum wage. For employers with 15 or more employees, minimum wage will increase to...
WBOC
Heavy Winds and Old Doors Are Not a Good Mix
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. -- A few days ago, one of the big bay doors at the Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company collapsed. It's forced firefighters to adapt to a 'new normal' until the door is replaced. The door blew out on December 18 during a heavy storm. While the fire...
WBOC
Two Minivans And One Type 'A' School Bus Stolen From Wicomico County Board Of Education
SALISBURY, Md. - Thieves hit the Wicomico County School Board of Education parking lot earlier this week. The thieves stole three vehicles, two minivans and a type "A" school bus. The Wicomico County Sheriffs Department tells us that one of the minivans and the type 'A' school bus have been...
WBOC
Harrington Raceway and Casino to Reopen Saturday
HARRINGTON, Del.- The Harrington Raceway and Casino will be reopening Saturday, December 31st at 10 a.m. The casino made the announcement Friday night on their Facebook page. Days prior, the company was forced to close due to what they called 'technical difficulties' The casino says New Year's Eve festivities will be celebrated as planned.
WBOC
DSP: Road Closed for Deadly Accident in Lewes
LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police say the southbound lane on Coastal Highway at Postal Lane is closed for a fatal accident. DSP tweeted the announcement Friday night. More information will be released as it becomes available.
WBOC
Canceled New Year's Eve Celebrations Due to Overnight Washout
GEORGETOWN, Del. --- After a year of waiting, the Georgetown New Year's ball won't make it out of storage this year. Their planned celebration has been canceled, thanks to Mother Nature. The end of 2022 is forecasted to be "washed away" with moderate to heavy rainfall. People like, Mark Mitchell, and Georgetown seems to be understanding.
WBOC
Police Searching for Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, Md. - State police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run. According to Maryland State Police, on Dec. 23 troopers responded to a car crash on Route 313 north of Knife Box Road in Caroline County. Police say a Toyota Camry...
WBOC
MDOT SHA to Perform Maintenance on Verrazano Bridge over Sinepuxent Bay
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced it will perform preventative maintenance work on the Verrazano Bridge over Sinepuxent Bay, MD 611 (Stephen Decatur Highway) and the parallel pedestrian bridge in Worcester County from Wednesday, January 4, to Wednesday, January 11, weather permitting. Work is expected to take...
WBOC
Former Milford Police Chief Arrested for Threatening to Shoot People
A Former Milford Police Chief has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot someone. Delaware State Police say that on Wednesday, E. Keith Hudson, had left his home in the Knollac Acres neighborhood with a firearm in a bag.
Comments / 0