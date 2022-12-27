ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Jacksonville

Looking for a place to beat the warm Florida weather? Check out these must-visit swimming holes near Jacksonville!. Ginnie Springs provides you with all the tools required to maximize your time in nature. Visitors frequently choose to go tubing along the Sante Fe River. However, there is a lot more to do at our park. Simply swimming and having fun with family and friends and family is another option.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Car crashes into home in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Car crashes into a home in Arlington the day after Christmas. One person has been transported to the hospital. Action News Jax will give details throughout the day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Woman dies after car crashes into Jacksonville church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a car she was a passenger in crashed into a church hitting a concrete pillar. The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle after the car slammed into Redemption Church, 2000 Lane Ave. S just after midnight Tuesday, according to Jacksonville police. The driver, who also was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Multiple pedestrians struck on Lem Turner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash on the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road. Three people were hit and taken to the hospital, and one person has serious injuries, according to JFRD. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night. News4Jax will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Man dead after shooting near San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting near the San Marco area Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 5 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Philips Highway in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, police say they located an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville woman was killed by her son-in-law, police say

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting his mother-in-law, police said. The victim in the shooting is Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Burroughs was shot in Georgia and taken to a Jacksonville hospital, where she died of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

New details on the missing boy found over the Christmas weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New details into the case of a boy who was missing from Gainesville. Arrests have been made after 13-year-old Ean Stephens was found in Clay County. The arrests include his grandparents who are his legal guardians. Investigators arrested Tiffany Mejia, who they say took Stephens to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
10NEWS

Police: Woman left missing teen at Clay County location without intention to return

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A woman is accused of dropping off a teen in Clay County and driving away without the intention of picking them back up, authorities said. Tiffany Mejia, 40, was charged with tampering with evidence, interference with child custody and multiple felony drug offenses after she told law enforcement that she took the missing teen to the outside of an area in an unknown home, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Woman jumps from balcony to escape man, Flagler deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Ponte Vedra man was arrested early Monday after attacking a woman, causing her to jump off a balcony to escape him, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Allen Brucker of Ponte Vedra traveled with a woman to spend...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead after car strikes pillar in Church parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One woman was killed when a car struck a concrete pillar in the Redemption Church parking lot on San Juan Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. This happened around midnight Tuesday, police said. The Toyota sedan was westbound on San Juan Ave, and San...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD arrests 3 tied to missing Gainesville boy

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested three people in connection to a Gainesville boy who was declared missing last week and found Sunday night after a multi-agency search that included the FBI. “The child was found in Clay County,” GPD spokesman David Chudzik said in a phone interview Monday...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Keystone Heights man, woman killed in Clay County crash, FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both of Keystone Heights, were killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 214 at the intersection of Laredo Street at about...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
