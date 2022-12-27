Looking for a place to beat the warm Florida weather? Check out these must-visit swimming holes near Jacksonville!. Ginnie Springs provides you with all the tools required to maximize your time in nature. Visitors frequently choose to go tubing along the Sante Fe River. However, there is a lot more to do at our park. Simply swimming and having fun with family and friends and family is another option.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO