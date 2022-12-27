Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonvilleTed RiversJacksonville, FL
Store hours for Jacksonville: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after evidence of ‘rodent activity’ foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail parcelsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Jacksonville
Looking for a place to beat the warm Florida weather? Check out these must-visit swimming holes near Jacksonville!. Ginnie Springs provides you with all the tools required to maximize your time in nature. Visitors frequently choose to go tubing along the Sante Fe River. However, there is a lot more to do at our park. Simply swimming and having fun with family and friends and family is another option.
Car crashes into home in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Car crashes into a home in Arlington the day after Christmas. One person has been transported to the hospital. Action News Jax will give details throughout the day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in North Carolina, sheriff says
Williams had driven off on Dec. 26 in her grandmother's 2015 white Hyundai Sonata.
JSO: Woman found dead at Gate Station on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead at a Gate Station Sunday night on Busch Drive. According to detectives, a bystander found the unresponsive woman and called police. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene. Police said that the woman...
Woman dies after car crashes into Jacksonville church
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a car she was a passenger in crashed into a church hitting a concrete pillar. The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle after the car slammed into Redemption Church, 2000 Lane Ave. S just after midnight Tuesday, according to Jacksonville police. The driver, who also was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
News4Jax.com
Multiple pedestrians struck on Lem Turner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash on the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road. Three people were hit and taken to the hospital, and one person has serious injuries, according to JFRD. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night. News4Jax will...
JSO: Man dead after shooting near San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting near the San Marco area Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 5 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Philips Highway in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, police say they located an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds.
JSO needs your help locating fraud and identity theft suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect wanted for organized fraud and identity theft is on the loose and the police need the community’s help finding him. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jared Tyson, 28. He is wanted for organized fraud and six counts of identity theft.
First Coast News
Jacksonville woman was killed by her son-in-law, police say
KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting his mother-in-law, police said. The victim in the shooting is Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Burroughs was shot in Georgia and taken to a Jacksonville hospital, where she died of...
JSO: Man killed in Christmas day shooting at Normandy Blvd. intersection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one person dead in a shooting at the intersection of Normandy Blvd. and Chaffee Rd. JSO reports that at around 4:18 p.m. Officers responded to reported shots fired at the intersection of Normandy Blvd. and Chaffee Rd. When arriving at...
WCJB
New details on the missing boy found over the Christmas weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New details into the case of a boy who was missing from Gainesville. Arrests have been made after 13-year-old Ean Stephens was found in Clay County. The arrests include his grandparents who are his legal guardians. Investigators arrested Tiffany Mejia, who they say took Stephens to...
10NEWS
Police: Woman left missing teen at Clay County location without intention to return
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A woman is accused of dropping off a teen in Clay County and driving away without the intention of picking them back up, authorities said. Tiffany Mejia, 40, was charged with tampering with evidence, interference with child custody and multiple felony drug offenses after she told law enforcement that she took the missing teen to the outside of an area in an unknown home, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
click orlando
Woman jumps from balcony to escape man, Flagler deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Ponte Vedra man was arrested early Monday after attacking a woman, causing her to jump off a balcony to escape him, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Allen Brucker of Ponte Vedra traveled with a woman to spend...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eric Danella laid to rest
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County deputy was laid to rest on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that Sgt. Eric Danella died Monday, Dec. 19. CCSO said Danella had served as a supervisor at the Clay County Jail. Danella’s funeral service was held...
News4Jax.com
Shooting death of teen in Atlantic Beach ruled justifiable homicide, records show
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – The shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Atlantic Beach has been ruled a justifiable homicide, according to records on the Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office’s Open Data and Transparency site. Investigators in August determined the teenager was shot and killed during a confrontation...
News4Jax.com
1 dead after car strikes pillar in Church parking lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One woman was killed when a car struck a concrete pillar in the Redemption Church parking lot on San Juan Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. This happened around midnight Tuesday, police said. The Toyota sedan was westbound on San Juan Ave, and San...
WCJB
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 13-year-old Ean Stephens is safe, according to police, after he was found in Clay County on Christmas night. Now, three people on both sides of the case are in jail. The first is Tiffany Mejia, who is in jail on charges of tampering with evidence, interference...
JSO: 1 dead, 1 critically injured after crashing car into Redemption Church
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is reporting that one person is dead and one is critically injured after a car crashed into the front of Redemption Church Tuesday morning. STORY: Delays, cancelations, parking and rental woes plague holiday travelers returning home Monday. According to detectives, at around...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD arrests 3 tied to missing Gainesville boy
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested three people in connection to a Gainesville boy who was declared missing last week and found Sunday night after a multi-agency search that included the FBI. “The child was found in Clay County,” GPD spokesman David Chudzik said in a phone interview Monday...
News4Jax.com
Keystone Heights man, woman killed in Clay County crash, FHP says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both of Keystone Heights, were killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 214 at the intersection of Laredo Street at about...
