Sporting News
Lane Kiffin's fourth-down strategy backfires as Ole Miss, Texas Tech turn Texas Bowl into game of Madden
Joey McGuire is 51 and Lane Kiffin is 47, but both coaches had serious "teenagers playing 'Madden'" energy in the first half of Wednesday's Texas Bowl in Houston. The coaches combined to go for it on fourth down nine times in the first half alone, with Texas Tech converting 3 of 4 and Ole Miss going 1 for 5. Ole Miss's four failed fourth-down conversions (one was an interception) resulted in 13 Texas Tech points, and the Red Raiders took a 27-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Shough leads Texas Tech over Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Tech’s first-year coach had a great day. Joey McGuire got a new contract with a hefty raise before leading the Red Raiders to a 42-25 victory over Mississippi in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. “It’s a pretty awesome day,” McGuire said. “I really do love this place, love this team, love the school, love everything about Texas Tech ... we’ll work every single day to reach our goals at Texas Tech.” Tyler Shough threw for 242 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores as Texas Tech took advantage of three early turnovers to build a big lead and held on for the victory.
Ole Miss adds Mike Leach tribute for bowl game
Ole Miss and Mississippi State may be rivals, but that is not stopping the Rebels from paying tribute to Mike Leach during Wednesday’s bowl game. Ole Miss posted a picture of a helmet decal the team will be wearing in the Texas Bowl against Texas Tech. The decal reads “Mike,” with the letter “I” represented... The post Ole Miss adds Mike Leach tribute for bowl game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai makes CFB transfer portal decision
SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai has elected to enter the college football transfer portal for the 2023 season, according to multiple reports. Mordecai initially emerged as a backup for Spencer Rattler at Oklahoma since coming out of Waco as a former four-star prospect in high school. But he ...
UCLA vs. Pittsburgh Sun Bowl College Football Predictions
The All Bruins staff made their picks for how Friday's postseason showdown against the Panthers is going to go down.
Texas Tech, Ole Miss Honor Mike Leach at Texas Bowl
The late Mississippi State coach led the Red Raiders to five bowl wins in 10 seasons.
Alamo Bowl Odds: Texas vs. Washington prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies will square off in the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Texas-Washington prediction and pick. Texas ended their regular season at 8-4, riding a current two-game...
Texas QB Quinn Ewers Can Prove Worth With Alamo Bowl Win Over Washington
Quinn Ewers could set the tone for 2023 with a performance to remember to close out 2022.
Photos: Michigan practices in Arizona ahead of College Football Playoff vs. TCU
TEMPE, AZ. — The Michigan football team held its first practice in Arizona on Tuesday afternoon at Tempe Diablo Stadium, the spring training home of the Los Angeles Angels. The Michigan Insider attended the first 15 minutes of practice, watching warmups and position drills. Below are our favorite photos from what we saw:
Marcus Carr Erupts for 41 Points, Longhorns Cruise Past Texas A&M-Commerce
Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr had the best performance of his collegiate career in Tuesday's win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.
Tulane-USC Cotton Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
Caleb Williams and the Trojans are 2-point favorites over the Green Wave.
