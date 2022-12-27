HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV:MIR), reported today on its financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2022. During the first financial quarter of 2023, MedMira continued its focus on its COVID-19 and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) product lines while continuing its work for its unique quantitative diagnostic system - MiROQ. This proven disruptive technology further substantiates the flexibility of the Rapid Vertical Flow (RVF) Technology® and provides a significant step for MedMira into the quantitative diagnostic market. In Q1 FY2023, the Company received the CE mark for its VYRATM COVID-19 antigen test and launched the product with its strategically positioned distribution partners in Europe. Subsequent to the end of the first financial quarter of 2023, MedMira received an additional CE mark to be announced in January 2023. In addition, the Company received the Investigational Testing Application (ITA) for two clinical trial sites in Canada and is in the position to commence clinical trials in January 2023 for its unique Reveal® TP (Syphilis) rapid test.

