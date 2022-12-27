Read full article on original website
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2023
HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV:MIR), reported today on its financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2022. During the first financial quarter of 2023, MedMira continued its focus on its COVID-19 and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) product lines while continuing its work for its unique quantitative diagnostic system - MiROQ. This proven disruptive technology further substantiates the flexibility of the Rapid Vertical Flow (RVF) Technology® and provides a significant step for MedMira into the quantitative diagnostic market. In Q1 FY2023, the Company received the CE mark for its VYRATM COVID-19 antigen test and launched the product with its strategically positioned distribution partners in Europe. Subsequent to the end of the first financial quarter of 2023, MedMira received an additional CE mark to be announced in January 2023. In addition, the Company received the Investigational Testing Application (ITA) for two clinical trial sites in Canada and is in the position to commence clinical trials in January 2023 for its unique Reveal® TP (Syphilis) rapid test.
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
MedMira Introduces VYRA TriDemic
HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Today, MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV:MIR) presents its latest addition to the VYRATM product line, the VYRATM TriDemic Antigen Rapid Test for the simultaneous detection of SARS-CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). VYRA TriDemic, a four-in-one test, which is a direct response to the rise of RSV cases globally.
London market set for year of two halves after gloomy start to 2023, say experts
The London market kicks off 2023 with a gloomy backdrop as the UK is forecasted to plunge into recession and economies globally wrestle with sky-high inflation amid the energy and cost crisis.After the extreme volatility of 2022, the FTSE 100 Index is expected to start the year on the back foot, as Britain is caught in the grip of a recession and rising interest rates, to calm painful price hikes.But it is seen as being a year of two halves on the market, according to Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.There may begin to be some...
