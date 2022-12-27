Read full article on original website
Councilman reflects 2022 economic growth in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County saw record economic development in 2022. More than 2,000 new jobs were announced this year by way of plant expansions and new companies. Earlier this month, the county announced a global battery technology company is investing $810 million and creating nearly 1,200...
Cyber attack impacting real estate matters at Florence County Register of Deeds office
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A cyber-attack of the company that provides services for the Florence County County Register of Deeds office has halted the issuance of real estate recordings, according to Florence County Clerk of Court/Register of Deeds Doris Poulos O’Hara. A news release said on "December...
7 Eleven coming to Carolina Forest Boulevard, permits show
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — According to county online land records, another 7-Eleven could be coming to Horry County and this time, to Carolina Forest. Online records show that builders were approved in Fall 2022 for commercial and sign permits to put in fuel tanks, a fuel canopy, signage, and a convenience store in front of the new Publix that recently opened along Carolina Forest Boulevard near River Oaks Drive.
North Myrtle Beach to mark anniversary of officer's line of duty death this weekend
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Friends and family will gather on Sunday for a special memorial honoring the life and service of Sgt. Gordon Best. Officer Best died in the line of duty on Jan. 1, 2021, while responding to a call in the Barefoot Resort area. Roads were very wet and, while headed southbound on Highway 17, he lost control of his police vehicle. The vehicle veered into a northbound lane and collided with a utility pole.
Lanes closed after crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are closed due to a crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Saturday afternoon. Georgetown County Fire & EMS reported the crash at 3:38 p.m. near N. Hazard Street. The Georgetown City Fire Dept. also responded. Drivers are asked to use caution in...
Police respond to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for gunshot victim
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown Police responded to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital Friday night in reference to a male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were searching an area on Dusenberry Street for evidence and canvassing for witnesses. If anyone has any information about this incident they are...
Community invited to Myrtle Beach cornhole tournament
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It is cornhole mania at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center this weekend. The American Cornhole League is hosting the open series and the pro shootout series. There is a guaranteed payout of $50,000 up for grabs. The founder of the league, Stacey Moore, said...
Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
Horry Co. man builds faith-based volunteer organization to give back to community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Each month, ABC15 presents someone in the community with the Jefferson Award, which has been given for 50 years to leaders who inspire action. This recipient has dedicated his career to helping those in need, no matter how big or small that need might be and he gives all the credit to a higher power.
Camper, several barns catch fire in Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a reported structure fire in Aynor Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:29 a.m. to the fire near Rogers Road. A camper and several barns caught fire along with nearby woods, crews said. As of 7:28 a.m.,...
Police hear 'barrage' of gunshots, respond to Green Sea home hit by bullets: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An officer responded to reports of shots fired on Highway 9 near Green Sea early Thursday morning. Before arriving, the officer heard a barrage of rounds being shot in the area while answering another call nearby, according to an incident report. The report said...
Victim fights off intruders with gun at Conway-area Waffle House: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to 1528 Highway 544 in the Conway area, which is the address of the Waffle House, on Dec. 22 for reports of an assault with possible shots fired, according to an incident report. The report stated witnesses told police that two men...
Police searching for Surfside Beach bank robbery suspect
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside Beach Police Dept. is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person who police said robbed a local bank Thursday. At approximately 1:15 p.m. Thursday, a man approximately 5 feet-8 inches, wearing blue jeans, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black and orange Nike sneakers, and gray gloves entered the TD Bank in Surfside Beach.
Myrtle Beach mom thanks Solid Waste workers for continued friendship with her son
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach mom is thanking the Solid Waste Authority for the continued kindness one of their workers has shown to her son. Austin Davis is a child who loves greeting the Solid Waste Authority workers for their routine pick-up at his house. One...
The ultimate hairball: Charleston surgeon saves cat who swallowed 38 hair ties
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry kitty found herself in quite the hairy situation after swallowing dozens-too-many hair ties. Juliet was taken to the Charleston Animal Society by her caretaker after she suddenly stopped eating and became lethargic. Radiologists found that Juliet had a peculiar-looking blockage in her stomach and feared she would die if it was not removed.
Lake City Police multi-month investigation leads to arrests on drug crimes
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Lake City Police Department arrested two suspects Wed. Dec. 28. in connection with a multi-month investigation. Nykel Jaleel Shemar Mills, 22 of Lake City was arrested on three counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and Mya Brianna Smith, 20, of Florence was arrested on two counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.
Pedestrian dies after collision on Hwy. 905 near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has shut down lanes of traffic along Highway 905 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. According to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:39 p.m. near Williamson Lake Circle.
'I still don't know what happened to my child' Mother of suspect in Conway shooting speaks
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — SLED is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at around 9 p.m. on Thursday along Forest Loop Rd. near 9th Avenue. An 18-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A woman who says the suspect is her son spoke with ABC15 News.
Southwest flights return to normal at MYR; couple escaping Buffalo blizzard feeling relief
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Southwest Airlines passengers are arriving and departing from the Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) on a somewhat normal schedule Friday after thousands were canceled and delayed across the country this week. The first flight arrived just before 10 a.m. Friday from Baltimore, about 30...
Southwest fliers express their frustrations at MYR International Airport
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Southwest fliers are expressing their frustrations Thursday. Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) Security said they had to send three officers to the Southwest counter to hold down a flier who was yelling and cursing at the workers, Thursday morning. She was upset because her...
