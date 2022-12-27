ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

wpde.com

Councilman reflects 2022 economic growth in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County saw record economic development in 2022. More than 2,000 new jobs were announced this year by way of plant expansions and new companies. Earlier this month, the county announced a global battery technology company is investing $810 million and creating nearly 1,200...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

7 Eleven coming to Carolina Forest Boulevard, permits show

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — According to county online land records, another 7-Eleven could be coming to Horry County and this time, to Carolina Forest. Online records show that builders were approved in Fall 2022 for commercial and sign permits to put in fuel tanks, a fuel canopy, signage, and a convenience store in front of the new Publix that recently opened along Carolina Forest Boulevard near River Oaks Drive.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

North Myrtle Beach to mark anniversary of officer's line of duty death this weekend

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Friends and family will gather on Sunday for a special memorial honoring the life and service of Sgt. Gordon Best. Officer Best died in the line of duty on Jan. 1, 2021, while responding to a call in the Barefoot Resort area. Roads were very wet and, while headed southbound on Highway 17, he lost control of his police vehicle. The vehicle veered into a northbound lane and collided with a utility pole.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Police respond to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for gunshot victim

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown Police responded to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital Friday night in reference to a male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were searching an area on Dusenberry Street for evidence and canvassing for witnesses. If anyone has any information about this incident they are...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Community invited to Myrtle Beach cornhole tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It is cornhole mania at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center this weekend. The American Cornhole League is hosting the open series and the pro shootout series. There is a guaranteed payout of $50,000 up for grabs. The founder of the league, Stacey Moore, said...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Camper, several barns catch fire in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a reported structure fire in Aynor Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:29 a.m. to the fire near Rogers Road. A camper and several barns caught fire along with nearby woods, crews said. As of 7:28 a.m.,...
AYNOR, SC
wpde.com

Police searching for Surfside Beach bank robbery suspect

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside Beach Police Dept. is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person who police said robbed a local bank Thursday. At approximately 1:15 p.m. Thursday, a man approximately 5 feet-8 inches, wearing blue jeans, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black and orange Nike sneakers, and gray gloves entered the TD Bank in Surfside Beach.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

The ultimate hairball: Charleston surgeon saves cat who swallowed 38 hair ties

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry kitty found herself in quite the hairy situation after swallowing dozens-too-many hair ties. Juliet was taken to the Charleston Animal Society by her caretaker after she suddenly stopped eating and became lethargic. Radiologists found that Juliet had a peculiar-looking blockage in her stomach and feared she would die if it was not removed.
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Lake City Police multi-month investigation leads to arrests on drug crimes

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Lake City Police Department arrested two suspects Wed. Dec. 28. in connection with a multi-month investigation. Nykel Jaleel Shemar Mills, 22 of Lake City was arrested on three counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and Mya Brianna Smith, 20, of Florence was arrested on two counts of distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime.
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian dies after collision on Hwy. 905 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has shut down lanes of traffic along Highway 905 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. According to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:39 p.m. near Williamson Lake Circle.
CONWAY, SC

